Home > Business > Indian Rupee At ₹90 Per Dollar: Petrol, Groceries, Gadgets And Overseas Travel Costs Surge

The Indian rupee hits ₹90 per US dollar, driving up fuel, groceries, imported goods, and overseas education costs. Businesses face higher input costs, increasing job market uncertainty and household financial stress.

Indian Rupees (Pic: Instagram)
Indian Rupees (Pic: Instagram)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 5, 2025 11:19:41 IST

Indian Rupee Hits Record Low: ₹90 Per US Dollar

The Indian rupee has hit an all-time low officially in terms of its exchange rate with US dollars, ₹90 per dollar. This has not gone without reactions from the public and their disbursements of money! For common folks, this situation is not merely a digit on a screen but rather a squeeze being experienced at the pumps, grocery shops, and even while considering that long-awaited holiday to a foreign land.

Imported products such as smartphones, laptops, and medicines have become quite expensive all of a sudden, while the families sending kids for studying abroad or planning a trip are feeling the pressure immediately. To sum it up, your rupee is being taxed heavily just to stay afloat. But, India, hold on, your cash might need some motivation!

Macro Perspective On Indian Rupee: Ajay Bagga On Imported Inflation

The market veteran Ajay Bagga raises his voice in alert regarding the rupee’s wild ride! The Indian currency has dropped more than 5% and is officially the worst-performing Asian currency of 2025, a dubious honor that comes with real consequences.

What does this signify for you? Picture more expensive petrol, higher prices for groceries, and imported gadgets that suddenly take a bigger chunk out of your wallet. 

The industries also suffer as the rising input costs are passed down to the employees. In a nutshell, imported inflation is not an obscure economic term anymore, it’s a sneaky visitor at your door, making your daily expenses a little thinner.

Key Impacts Of A Weakening Rupee: Explained

  • Fuel Prices Rise, Driving Up Essentials
    A weak rupee means that crude oil will cost more when imported, thus increasing the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG. These price hikes eventually affect transportation, logistics, and the entire supply chain, making the cost of vegetables, groceries, and other daily essentials for households higher.

  • Imported Goods Become More Expensive
    Smartphones, laptops, medicines, and medical devices are just a few of the many goods for which the price has gone up because companies will now have to pay more rupees to get the same dollar-priced goods. Consequently, consumers will either pay more or postpone their purchases, while businesses will have to deal with decreased profit margins.

  • Overseas Education and Travel Costs Increase
    Students intending to study abroad have to bear not only the higher tuition fees but also the additional living costs. Families planning overseas vacations have to take into account the increased prices of air tickets, hotels, and daily expenses, which in turn make the trips much more expensive.

  • Businesses Face Rising Input Costs, Affecting Jobs
    Industries that import raw materials, electronics, or automotive components will feel the pain of cost inflation the most. In order to cope with the expenses, companies might limit hiring, roll back employee benefits, or even postpone opening new jobs, making the labor market uncertain.

  • Imported Inflation Poses an Economic Threat
    India’s dependence on imported commodities like oil, gas, and industrial raw materials makes the country more prone to inflation. A devaluation of the rupee will escalate cost pressures, which will hit consumers and industries across the board, and can even worsen the overall economic strain.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5.25%: What Sanjay Malhotra’s Surprise…

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 11:19 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

