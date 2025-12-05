LIVE TV
Home > Business > RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5.25%: What Sanjay Malhotra's Surprise Move Means For Your EMIs, Loans And Savings – Explained

RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5.25%: What Sanjay Malhotra’s Surprise Move Means For Your EMIs, Loans And Savings – Explained

RBI Repo Rate: The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee surprised markets by cutting the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25% while retaining a neutral stance. Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the move was driven by record-low inflation, despite market expectations of a status quo. The rate cut is set to impact EMIs, liquidity, and sectors such as real estate, autos, FMCG, and infrastructure.

RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25%; EMIs to fall, liquidity rises. What the rate cut means for loans, sectors, and savings - explained. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 5, 2025 10:47:37 IST

RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5.25%: What Sanjay Malhotra’s Surprise Move Means For Your EMIs, Loans And Savings – Explained

RBI Repo Rate: The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) delivered an unexpected policy move on Friday, December 5, unanimously voting to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% while maintaining a ‘neutral’ stance. Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced the decision, attributing the rate cut to record-low inflation, even as most economists had anticipated a status quo.

What Is the Repo Rate and How Does It Work?

The repo rate (Repurchase Agreement Rate) is the interest rate at which commercial banks borrow funds from the RBI to meet short-term liquidity needs.

Banks offer securities as collateral and agree to repurchase them later at a slightly higher price, which includes interest.

A lower repo rate means cheaper borrowing for banks, which can then pass on the benefit to customers through lower lending rates.

Why RBI’s Repo Rate Cut Matters

With the repo rate now at 5.25%, loans linked to external benchmarks, including the External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR),  will automatically fall by 25 bps.

Home, auto and business loan EMIs are expected to reduce as lenders transmit the benefit.

Banks may also revise rates on loans connected to the marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR).

The move also injects additional liquidity into the financial system, enabling banks to lend more freely to consumers and businesses.

RBI Repo Rate Cut: What It Means For Home Loans, EMI’s 

Lower borrowing costs translate into:

Reduced EMIs for home and vehicle loans

Higher affordability for new borrowers

Increased access to credit, potentially boosting consumption and investment

As the RBI lends to banks at a lower rate, lenders gain flexibility to reduce interest rates for customers.

Sector-Wise Impact of the RBI’s Repo Rate Cut

Real Estate

A decline in home loan rates enhances buyer affordability.

Automobiles

Lower borrowing costs will ease EMIs for entry-level cars and two-wheelers.

Rural demand for tractors and two-wheelers is expected to recover on the back of improved liquidity.

FMCG and Consumer Durables

Easier loan repayments free up household budgets, supporting discretionary spending.

Rural spending may see a multiplier effect.

Infrastructure

The lower cost of capital is beneficial for capital-intensive sectors.

Steel, cement and infrastructure companies are positioned to gain.

Impact on Savings

Banks may cut rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits, making traditional saving instruments less attractive.
This may push consumers toward equities, mutual funds or real estate.

Inflation Risk

Increased spending due to lower rates can eventually push up prices, posing inflationary risks if demand rises faster than supply.

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 10:47 AM IST
QUICK LINKS