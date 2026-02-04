Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Takes a Breather After India–US Trade Deal Euphoria; Sensex, Nifty Ease As Investors Reassess Cues

India–US Trade Deal Sparks Biggest Dalal Street Rally in Nine Months On Tuesday

Dalal Street hosted a complete celebratory event on Tuesday as the Sensex and Nifty achieved their highest single-day increase in nine months after the India–US trade agreement created market momentum. The two indices increased more than 2.5 percent after Washington announced its decision to lower reciprocal tariffs on Indian products.

The Sensex started strong, reaching an intraday high of 85,871 after rising 5.14 percent, but closed at 83,739 with a gain of 2,073 points. The Nifty displayed the same level of excitement, reaching a daily peak of 26,341 before closing at 25,727.

The day began with a cautious approach and progressed to ecstatic peaks, demonstrating that bulls charge forward whenever trade tensions between nations ease.