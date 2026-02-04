LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal Bill gates and melinda breaking-news donald trump Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal Bill gates and melinda breaking-news donald trump Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal Bill gates and melinda breaking-news donald trump Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal Bill gates and melinda breaking-news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal Bill gates and melinda breaking-news donald trump Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal Bill gates and melinda breaking-news donald trump Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal Bill gates and melinda breaking-news donald trump Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal Bill gates and melinda breaking-news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Takes a Breather After India–US Trade Deal Euphoria; Sensex, Nifty Ease As Investors Reassess Cues

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Takes a Breather After India–US Trade Deal Euphoria; Sensex, Nifty Ease As Investors Reassess Cues

Stock Market Today: Indian markets pause after Tuesday’s blockbuster rally as Sensex and Nifty slip in early trade. Investors reassess India–US trade gains, earnings cues, and weak global signals.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 4, 2026 09:31:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Takes a Breather After India–US Trade Deal Euphoria; Sensex, Nifty Ease As Investors Reassess Cues

Stock Market Today: After the Rally, Markets Take a Breather as Investors Reassess the Road Ahead

The market pause following Tuesday’s major Dalal Street rally has created uncertainty about how Wednesday’s trading will unfold. Markets appear to be either taking a temporary breather or hinting at a shift in sentiment. Early indicators suggest investors are proceeding cautiously as they assess hefty gains from the India–US trade agreement, track fresh earnings reports, and monitor global market cues. With the Sensex and Nifty trading lower, today feels more like a consolidation session, underscoring the need for balance. This session calls for participants to gauge the mood carefully before making their next move.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (4 February, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

Indian markets opened slightly lower in pre-trade, with Sensex and Nifty slipping marginally as investors paused to assess gains after a strong trade-deal-driven rally.

      Stock Market Opening Bell

        • Sensex: Slipped 265.67 points (0.32%) to 83,473.46, tracking weak global cues.

        • Nifty 50: Fell 46.40 points (0.18%) to 25,681.15, trading below the 25,700 mark.

        • Market Breadth: 1,161 stocks advanced, 1,148 declined, and 201 remained unchanged.

        Top Movers on Nifty

        • Gainers: Power Grid Corp, Tata Steel, Coal India, ONGC, NTPC

        • Losers: HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, TCS

        Indian markets opened lower amid weak global cues, with Nifty slipping below 25,700 as IT stocks dragged, while PSU and metal stocks offered limited support.

        Stocks To Watch Today

          • Bajaj Finance: Q3FY26 profit declined 6% YoY to ₹4,066 crore due to higher provisioning and a one-time ₹265 crore labour code–linked gratuity charge. Net interest income rose 21%, while Gross NPA increased to 1.21%.
          • Mankind Pharma: Delivered steady Q3 performance with profit rising 7.5–9.5% YoY, supported by strong domestic demand for chronic therapies; revenue grew 11.5%.
          • V2 Retail: Posted stellar growth with profit nearly doubling and revenue jumping over 57%, reflecting strong value retail demand.

          Read More: Stocks to Watch Today: Bajaj Finance, NBCC, Nazara, Castrol India, Aditya Birla Capital, Mankind Pharma, V2 Retail, Bharat Coking Coal, Msafe Equipments, Pidilite And More In focus On 4 February

                Stock Market On Tuesday

                India–US Trade Deal Sparks Biggest Dalal Street Rally in Nine Months On Tuesday

                Dalal Street hosted a complete celebratory event on Tuesday as the Sensex and Nifty achieved their highest single-day increase in nine months after the India–US trade agreement created market momentum. The two indices increased more than 2.5 percent after Washington announced its decision to lower reciprocal tariffs on Indian products.

                The Sensex started strong, reaching an intraday high of 85,871 after rising 5.14 percent, but closed at 83,739 with a gain of 2,073 points. The Nifty displayed the same level of excitement, reaching a daily peak of 26,341 before closing at 25,727.

                The day began with a cautious approach and progressed to ecstatic peaks, demonstrating that bulls charge forward whenever trade tensions between nations ease.

                First published on: Feb 4, 2026 9:31 AM IST
                ——————————————–
                Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
                ————————————————–

                Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

                Tags: Dalal Street todayGlobal Market CuesIndia US trade dealIndian stock market todaymarket snapshotNifty 50 todayQ3 earnings Indiasensex todaystock market openingstock market todayStocks to watch today

                RELATED News

                India’s Most Expensive Number Plate: Who Is Kiran Kolipakula, The Man Who Spent Rs 2.08 Crore On ‘DDC 001’ For A Rs 6 Lakh Maruti Ignis? His Business Is…

                Stocks to Watch Today: Bajaj Finance, NBCC, Nazara, Castrol India, Aditya Birla Capital, Mankind Pharma, V2 Retail, Bharat Coking Coal, Msafe Equipments, Pidilite And More In focus On 4 February

                After India–US Trade Deal Rally, What’s Shaping the Stock Market Today? Sensex, Nifty Set for Flat Start; Top Global Cues to Watch

                Elon Musk Makes History Again: SpaceX-xAI $1.25 Trillion Merger Sends His Net Worth Soaring – Here’s How Rich He Is Now

                India–US Trade Deal Timeline: A Year Of Negotiations, Tariff Cuts, And The Step-By-Step Journey To The Historic February 2 Global Market Triumph

                LATEST NEWS

                ‘We Are Not Indians, We Are Koreans’: What Drove 3 Sisters To Jump From 9th Floor In Ghaziabad Suicide Incident After Online Game Obsession?

                Who Hit BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla’s Mother? Pune Hit-and-Run Leaves Her Seriously Injured As Driver Flees

                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Takes a Breather After India–US Trade Deal Euphoria; Sensex, Nifty Ease As Investors Reassess Cues

                ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’ Hits OTT: Here’s When And Where To Watch Sharwanand And Samyuktha Menon’s Telugu Film Online | Details Inside

                Winter Olympics 2026: All You Need To Know About The Sports And Schedules, Host Cities, Venues And Key Dates

                Measles Returns to Disneyland After 11 Years: LAX and Multiple LA Locations Put on Exposure Alert- Symptoms and Treatment Explained

                Mumbai–Pune Expressway Hit By 7-Hours Traffic Jam After Gas Tanker Overturns Near Adoshi Tunnel, Thousands Stranded Overnight | Here’s What We Know

                Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Death: Who Killed The Son Of The Late Libya Dictator Moammar Gaddafi?

                Mathira Khan Viral MMS: Pakistani Actress Trends Online Again After Alina Amir’s Leaked Video And Fatima Jatoi Clip — But Why?

                ChatGPT Outage: What Caused The OpenAI Chatbot Disruption As Downdetector Flags Massive Spike?

                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Takes a Breather After India–US Trade Deal Euphoria; Sensex, Nifty Ease As Investors Reassess Cues

                Follow Us

                Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

                NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

                TOP CATEGORIES

                QUICK LINKS

                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Takes a Breather After India–US Trade Deal Euphoria; Sensex, Nifty Ease As Investors Reassess Cues

                Follow Us

                Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

                NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

                TOP CATEGORIES

                Group Websites

                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Takes a Breather After India–US Trade Deal Euphoria; Sensex, Nifty Ease As Investors Reassess Cues
                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Takes a Breather After India–US Trade Deal Euphoria; Sensex, Nifty Ease As Investors Reassess Cues
                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Takes a Breather After India–US Trade Deal Euphoria; Sensex, Nifty Ease As Investors Reassess Cues
                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Takes a Breather After India–US Trade Deal Euphoria; Sensex, Nifty Ease As Investors Reassess Cues

                QUICK LINKS