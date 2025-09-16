Indians Interested In Singapore Property? Here’s Complete Guide To Rules, Taxes, Approvals
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Indians Interested In Singapore Property? Here’s Complete Guide To Rules, Taxes, Approvals

Indians Interested In Singapore Property? Here’s Complete Guide To Rules, Taxes, Approvals

For Indians looking to invest in real estate, buying property in Singapore can be an attractive option.

Representational image (pixabay)
Representational image (pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 16, 2025 13:10:43 IST

Singapore is one of Asia’s top financial hubs. Every year it attracts investors and professionals. For Indians looking to invest in real estate, buying property in Singapore can be an attractive option. However, there are specific rules, regulations, and financial considerations that must be carefully understood.

What Can Indians Buy?

Indians who are not Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents (PRs), are considered foreigners under Singapore property law. This means restrictions apply when purchasing property.

According to Times Now, Indians interested in “landed homes” can buy them, but only in select areas such as Sentosa Cove and with special permission from the Singapore Land Authority (SLA). Approval is granted on a case-by-case basis.

Certain property types, like vacant residential land, terrace or semi-detached houses, detached bungalows, and strata-landed homes, require online approval from SLA’s Land Dealings Approval Unit. Non-PRs cannot purchase new HDB flats, and single PRs face restrictions when buying resale HDB flats.

Financial Considerations

Foreigners must pay Buyer’s Stamp Duty (BSD) and Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD), which varies based on ownership status. Some exemptions may apply if the foreigner is married to a Singaporean. Other costs include legal fees, administrative charges, and agent commissions, usually around 1% of the purchase price. Home loans can cover up to 75% of the property value, but a down payment in cash is required. PRs may use CPF savings combined with cash.

Steps to Buy Property in Singapore

-Get pre-qualified for a home loan.

-Explore private condos, executive condos, and resale HDB flats in convenient locations.

-A Singapore-based agent can guide you through paperwork.

-Obtain bank loans and HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letters if applicable.

-Make an offer, pay the option fee, secure financing, and complete the purchase.

ALSO READ: Xi Jinping’s China Now Dominates World In This Key Field, Has Secured Its Supply By…

Tags: singaporeSingapore property

RELATED News

Bill vs Invoice vs Receipt: Understanding the Essential Key Differences
Xi Jinping’s China Now Dominates World In This Key Field, Has Secured Its Supply By…
Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Adani Enterprises Receives LoA For The Prestigious Ropeway Project Between Sonprayag And Kedarnath
La Mer Doubles Down On Miracle Broth™ With New Bioenergetics Research Platform And Landmark Partnership With The Salk Institute

LATEST NEWS

Indians Interested In Singapore Property? Here’s Complete Guide To Rules, Taxes, Approvals
Asia Cup 2025: ICC Refuses To Bow To Pakistan’s Plea Over Andy Pycroft Removal
Coachella 2026 Lineup Announced With Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter: Check Dates, Schedule And Full List Of Performers
Glenn Maxwell to feature in Dean Jones Trophy despite ODI retirement
Should You Worry? CBSE Issues Direction On Eligibility Norms To Appear For Board Exams, Details Here
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj Welcomes Baby Boy After 7 Years Of Marriage
Trade For Impact Conference Highlighted South Asia’s Women Entrepreneurs as Vital Contributors to Global Supply Chains
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online, Selection Process, Syllabus, Exam Pattern & More
U'khand: 200 students rescued from waterlogged institute in Dehradun after heavy rain
Priya Sachdev Kapur’s Secret First Marriage: Wedding At 20 Weeks Pregnant, Divorced 5 Years Later – But Why?
Indians Interested In Singapore Property? Here’s Complete Guide To Rules, Taxes, Approvals

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indians Interested In Singapore Property? Here’s Complete Guide To Rules, Taxes, Approvals

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indians Interested In Singapore Property? Here’s Complete Guide To Rules, Taxes, Approvals
Indians Interested In Singapore Property? Here’s Complete Guide To Rules, Taxes, Approvals
Indians Interested In Singapore Property? Here’s Complete Guide To Rules, Taxes, Approvals
Indians Interested In Singapore Property? Here’s Complete Guide To Rules, Taxes, Approvals

QUICK LINKS