Home > Business > India's Agriculture Stance Blocks U.S. Trade Deal: S&P Warns Of Economic Impact

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 1, 2025 16:03:16 IST

Did you know that India’s decision to keep its agriculture and dairy markets closed to the U.S. is a major roadblock in the ongoing trade talks? According to a recent S&P Market Intelligence report, this move is all about protecting Indian farmers — a powerful political group. The report warns that if the U.S. continues to slap a 25% tariff on Indian goods beyond September 2025, India’s GDP growth could dip below 6.2% in FY 2025-26, down from 6.5% this year. Why does India hold firm? Because sectors like soy, corn, wheat, and rice need protection to avoid upsetting farmers and political stability. This stand-off means trade talks are stuck in a loop. So, how do you think India can balance protecting its farmers while pushing for better trade deals? It’s a tricky game that will shape the future of India-U.S. economic ties.

U.S. Tariffs Threaten India’s Export Competitiveness

  • The 25% U.S. tariff puts Indian exporters at a disadvantage compared to regional competitors with lower tariffs.
  • India remains vulnerable due to no market access agreements in agriculture and dairy sectors.
  • U.S. Section 232 tariffs on electronics and pharmaceuticals affect 12.3% and 17.8% of India’s exports to the U.S. respectively.
  • The U.S. has granted tariff exemptions to the EU for electronics and pharmaceuticals.
  • Indian manufacturers risk competitive disadvantages without similar tariff exemptions from the U.S.

The Additional Hurdle: Russian Imports and Energy Trade

Did you know that India’s imports of Russian oil and defense equipment are creating extra challenges in the trade talks? While India is willing to increase purchases of U.S. crude oil, it resists doing so solely based on U.S. demands. Instead, India prefers to expand LNG imports from the U.S., which better aligns with its growing energy needs and helps balance trade—especially since India recorded a $45.7 billion surplus in 2024. Meanwhile, President Trump has warned of potential penalties if India continues its imports from Russia, although the specifics remain unclear.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: U.S. Imposes 25% Tariff On All Indian Goods From August 7, 2025- Pharma, Electronics Hit Hard, No Exception!

Tags: India US trade deal

India’s Agriculture Stance Blocks U.S. Trade Deal: S&P Warns Of Economic Impact
India’s Agriculture Stance Blocks U.S. Trade Deal: S&P Warns Of Economic Impact
India’s Agriculture Stance Blocks U.S. Trade Deal: S&P Warns Of Economic Impact
India’s Agriculture Stance Blocks U.S. Trade Deal: S&P Warns Of Economic Impact

