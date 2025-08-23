India’s Forex Reserves Strengthen, Backed By Rising FCA And IMF Positions

India is making significant financial progress and is steadily moving toward stronger economic growth. This improvement is also enhancing the country’s credibility on the global stage.

According to a report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India’s foreign exchange reserves have been consistently increasing, a positive sign for the economy. In the week ending August 15, India’s forex reserves rose by USD 1.48 billion, bringing the total to USD 695.10 billion, as per the RBI’s latest Weekly Statistical Supplement. The increase was mainly driven by gains in foreign currency assets (FCA), which make up a major portion of the reserves. The RBI actively manages and monitors these reserves to maintain financial stability. This is a steady growth and strong economic fundamentals that offers a vital cushion against global financial uncertainties and external shocks.

India’s Forex Reserves: Component-Wise Weekly Update

Foreign Currency Assets (FCA):

Increased by USD 1.92 billion, reaching USD 585.90 billion. FCA is the largest component of India’s forex reserves.

Declined by USD 2.16 billion, now standing at USD 86.16 billion.

Rose by USD 41 million, bringing the total to USD 18.782 billion.

Increased by USD 15 million, now at USD 4.754 billion.

Forex reserves rose by USD 4.747 billion to USD 693.618 billion, mainly due to gains in FCA and gold holdings.

India’s Forex Reserves Strong Enough to Cover 11 Months of Imports, Says RBI

After the latest monetary policy review, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra stated that India’s foreign exchange reserves are now large enough to cover 11 months of imports, a clear sign of economic strength.

India’s forex reserves have seen strong growth over the last few years. In 2022, they fell by about USD 71 billion, but bounced back in 2023 with a gain of USD 58 billion. The momentum continued in 2024, with reserves rising a little over USD 20 billion. So far in 2025, the reserves have already grown by around USD 53 billion, according to official data.

Foreign exchange reserves are the assets held by the central bank, mostly in major currencies like the US Dollar, and smaller amounts in the Euro, Japanese Yen, and British Pound. These reserves are crucial for managing currency stability, trade, and protecting the economy during global financial shocks.