IndiGo’s Q1-FY26 Profit Drops 20% Despite 12% Rise In Passengers: What’s Behind The Decline?

IndiGo reported a 20% decline in Q1-FY26 profits, despite a 12% increase in passenger growth. Revenue rose 4.7%, but lower yields and a 2.1% dip in load factor impacted profits. The airline’s fleet dropped by 18 aircraft during the quarter.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 30, 2025 19:54:48 IST

InterGlobe Aviation Limited, which operates airline IndiGo, on Wednesday announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,176 crore during the first quarter of 2025-26, despite a turbulent operating environment influenced by geopolitical tensions, airspace restrictions, and a tragic aviation accident in Ahmedabad.

12% Passenger Growth, Profit Declines 20% in Q1

The carrier registered about 12 per cent year-on-year growth in passenger volumes, carrying 3.1 crore passengers during the April-June 2025 quarter, showcasing resilient demand even as yields declined by 5 per cent to Rs 4.98 per km and load factor dipped by 2.1 points to 84.6 per cent.
Revenue from operations rose 4.7 per cent to Rs 20,496 crore. However, the airline’s profit after tax dropped 20.2 per cent from Rs 2,729 crore in Q1 2024-25.

The June quarter was shaped by significant external challenges that created headwinds for the entire aviation sector. Despite these industry-wide disruptions, we reported a net profit of Rs 21,763 million with a net profit margin of around 11 per cent for the quarter ended June 2025. While the revenue environment saw moderation, demand for air travel held strong as we served more than 31 million passengers during the quarter, reflecting a growth of around 12 per cent on a year-over-year basis  -Pieter Elbers, CEO 

Looking forward, Elbers said they remain optimistic about the growth of air travel going ahead.

IndiGo Fleet Hits 416, 18 Aircraft Reduced

As of June 30, 2025, IndiGo had a fleet of 416 aircraft including 28 A320 CEOs (2 damp lease), 187 A320 NEOs, 141 A321 NEOs, 48 ATRs, 3 A321 freighters, 2 B777 (damp lease), 6 B737 (damp lease) and 1 B787 (damp lease); a net decrease of 18 passenger aircraft during the quarter.

IndiGo operated at a peak of 2,269 daily flights during the quarter, including non-scheduled flights. During the quarter, the airline provided scheduled services to 91 domestic destinations and 41 international destinations. 

