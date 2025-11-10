LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Is Jimmy John’s Coming To India? Famous Western Snack Brand In Talks With Haldiram’s

Is Jimmy John’s Coming To India? Famous Western Snack Brand In Talks With Haldiram’s

With a mission to compete with such brands as Subway and Tim Hortons, Haldiram, in its expansion, intends to leverage its huge restaurant presence and supply chain capabilities.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 10, 2025 15:56:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Jimmy John’s Coming To India? Famous Western Snack Brand In Talks With Haldiram’s

The Haldiram Group is progressing plans of introducing the sandwich chain Jimmy Johns of the US into the Indian market by having an exclusive franchise agreement with the parent company of Jimmy Johns, which is Inspire Brands. In what has already become a traditional food business, the company already boasts of more than 150 outlets across India and is now targeting the young aspirational Indian consumer segment by launching an entirely different format into their portfolio, which is the western style sandwiches and wraps. With a mission to compete with such brands as Subway and Tim Hortons, Haldiram, in its expansion, intends to leverage its huge restaurant presence and supply chain capabilities.

Is Jimmy John’s Coming To India? 

Jimmy John is a chain of restaurants that started in 1983 and is now headquartered in more than 2,600 locations in the US, Canada, South Korea and the UAE with system wide sales of about US 2.6 billion. Its mother organization Inspire Brands includes other large chains and recorded system-wide sales of approximately US $32.6 billion in 2024, and have approximately 33, 000 restaurants operating in four global markets. In the case of Haldiram, the strategic entry into the QSR business is supposed to complement its established traditional food business (with revenues of close to 12,800 crore and net profit of approximately 1,400 crore in the current FY24) and tap the growing dining out culture among the young generation in India.

Jimmy John’s Famous Western Snack Brand In Talks With Haldiram’s

Hadiram expansion into the western style QSR space follows larger changes in the firm. The group combined its FMCG divisions in Delhi and Nagpur in April 2025 into a new company (Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt. Ltd) in preparation of a possible IPO with backing of international investors like Temasek, Alpha Wave Global and International Holding Company. As the Indian food services market is expected to increase between ₹5.69 trillion in FY24 and 7.76 trillion in FY28, the time that Haldiram operates seems to have a perfect fit with structural growth and consumer trends. 

Also Read: Crude Oil Rises To USD 60.20 After US Shutdown Ends, But Experts Warn Market Remains Bearish

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 3:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsbusiness news latestHaldiramsJimmy JohnsJimmy Johns HaldiramsJimmy Johns India

RELATED News

Union Budget 2026-27 Prep: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Engages Economists And Agriculturists In Pre-Budget Talks

Trent Share Price Tumbles to ₹4,312: Retailer Hits 52-Week Low Despite Q2 Profit Surge- Here Are The Details

Gold Is Back In The Spotlight! Silver Joins The Party As MCX Sees Safe-Haven Surge Amid US Economic Fears

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 10: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

World’s Biggest Bitcoin Seizure: China’s “Goddess Of Wealth” Defrauded More Than 128,000 Victims Over $6 Billion Bitcoin Scam

LATEST NEWS

Is Jimmy John’s Coming To India? Famous Western Snack Brand In Talks With Haldiram’s

Devisa Jewellery Launches in Delhi with Inaugural Offer of Zero Making Charges and Grand Rewards

‘Hawabaazi Karne Ki Adat Hai’: Tejashwi Yadav Slammed by Rajiv Ranjan Singh Ahead of Elections

Is Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dead At 89? Reports Claim Actor On Ventilator Support Amid Death Rumours

Panjab University Protest: Police, Students Clash Over Demand To Conduct Senate Elections, Watch

“These Shameless People Are …”: Sunil Gavaskar’s Warning To Indian Women’s Team

‘Bihar will become the most developed state’: Tejashwi Yadav Promises Top Development Ahead of Phase 2 Polls

What Are Exit Polls, When Are They Released, And How Are They Conducted? Full Guide Ahead Of Bihar Election Results

Who Is The Next Captain Of Rajasthan Royals If Sanju Samson Joins CSK?

Bihar Elections 2025: Big Blow To RJD Ahead Of Second Phase Voting, VIP Withdraws Support In…

Is Jimmy John’s Coming To India? Famous Western Snack Brand In Talks With Haldiram’s

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Jimmy John’s Coming To India? Famous Western Snack Brand In Talks With Haldiram’s

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Jimmy John’s Coming To India? Famous Western Snack Brand In Talks With Haldiram’s
Is Jimmy John’s Coming To India? Famous Western Snack Brand In Talks With Haldiram’s
Is Jimmy John’s Coming To India? Famous Western Snack Brand In Talks With Haldiram’s
Is Jimmy John’s Coming To India? Famous Western Snack Brand In Talks With Haldiram’s

QUICK LINKS