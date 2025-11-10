Is Jimmy John’s Coming To India? Famous Western Snack Brand In Talks With Haldiram’s

The Haldiram Group is progressing plans of introducing the sandwich chain Jimmy Johns of the US into the Indian market by having an exclusive franchise agreement with the parent company of Jimmy Johns, which is Inspire Brands. In what has already become a traditional food business, the company already boasts of more than 150 outlets across India and is now targeting the young aspirational Indian consumer segment by launching an entirely different format into their portfolio, which is the western style sandwiches and wraps. With a mission to compete with such brands as Subway and Tim Hortons, Haldiram, in its expansion, intends to leverage its huge restaurant presence and supply chain capabilities.

Is Jimmy John’s Coming To India?

Jimmy John is a chain of restaurants that started in 1983 and is now headquartered in more than 2,600 locations in the US, Canada, South Korea and the UAE with system wide sales of about US 2.6 billion. Its mother organization Inspire Brands includes other large chains and recorded system-wide sales of approximately US $32.6 billion in 2024, and have approximately 33, 000 restaurants operating in four global markets. In the case of Haldiram, the strategic entry into the QSR business is supposed to complement its established traditional food business (with revenues of close to 12,800 crore and net profit of approximately 1,400 crore in the current FY24) and tap the growing dining out culture among the young generation in India.

Jimmy John’s Famous Western Snack Brand In Talks With Haldiram’s

Hadiram expansion into the western style QSR space follows larger changes in the firm. The group combined its FMCG divisions in Delhi and Nagpur in April 2025 into a new company (Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt. Ltd) in preparation of a possible IPO with backing of international investors like Temasek, Alpha Wave Global and International Holding Company. As the Indian food services market is expected to increase between ₹5.69 trillion in FY24 and 7.76 trillion in FY28, the time that Haldiram operates seems to have a perfect fit with structural growth and consumer trends.

