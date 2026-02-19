LIVE TV
Home > Business > Is Tata Consultancy Partnering with OpenAI for Something Bigger? TCS Share Price Gains on the News – Here’s What Investors Should Know

Is Tata Consultancy Partnering with OpenAI for Something Bigger? TCS Share Price Gains on the News – Here’s What Investors Should Know

TCS share price jumps as the company partners with OpenAI, enabling AI-driven solutions, Enterprise ChatGPT access for employees, industry-specific transformation, and next-gen AI infrastructure, positioning India as a global AI hub.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 19, 2026 12:27:39 IST

TCS Share Price Jumps on OpenAI Tie-Up

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) woke up feeling extra futuristic on February 19, 2026. The company announced a partnership with OpenAI, which caused shares to rise almost 2% and reach a peak value of ₹2,748 per share on the BSE. Investors showed their confidence in artificial intelligence technology through their investment decisions.

The Nifty IT index achieved a 0.5% increase while the overall market remained inactive. The tech rally included Coforge, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies, demonstrating that the IT sector still possesses its ability to create excitement.

People seem to have created significant buzz about this development. The partnership will deliver AI-based solutions across multiple fields, including enterprise, consumer, and social sectors, while providing Tata Group employees with access to Enterprise ChatGPT. Imagine AI technology accelerating software engineering through advanced solutions, potentially becoming India’s main competitive advantage in the IT field. It’s time to monitor TCS stock value closely.

TCS Share Price Soars on Strategic OpenAI Partnership; Here’s What The AIM Is

Tata Group’s two main businesses, TCS and OpenAI, have begun their alliance, which will create AI advancements for businesses, consumers, and social applications. Through Enterprise ChatGPT, Tata employees will use the AI system to transform their regular work tasks into automated processes, improving productivity. TCS will use OpenAI’s Codex system to create more efficient software development operations, including faster and higher-quality coding processes. The new system provides TCS with advanced technology to develop innovative AI solutions. The partnership will enable organizations, their teams, and society at large to leverage artificial intelligence to create real value through their work.

“This partnership spans multiple high-impact areas, including powering AI-led innovation across Tata Group companies, joint efforts to drive AI transformation across industries globally, and setting up AI infrastructure,” said TCS in a regulatory filing on February 19.

TCS Share Price Performance Overview

Time / Period TCS Share Price / Change
1 Month Fell 14%
6 Months Dropped 10%
1 Year Declined 28%
2 Years Slipped 34%
11:25 AM (Feb 19, 2026) Trading 0.80% higher at ₹2,716.10 per share

TCS and OpenAI To Join Forces to Deliver Industry-Specific AI Solutions and Build India’s Next-Gen AI Infrastructure

Industry-Specific AI Solutions

  • OpenAI and TCS will collaborate to create AI-powered solutions tailored for specific industries.

  • The partnership aims to help Indian and global enterprises transform using AI technologies suited to their organizational needs.

  • TCS will deploy, integrate, and scale OpenAI’s advanced AI platforms worldwide to accelerate AI-led transformation for its clients.

AI Infrastructure Development in India

  • TCS’ HyperVault unit and OpenAI have entered a multi-year partnership to build AI infrastructure in India.

  • The initial phase will develop 100MW capacity, with the potential to expand up to 1GW.

  • This infrastructure is designed to power next-generation AI workloads and establish India as a global AI hub.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 12:27 PM IST
