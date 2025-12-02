LIVE TV
Home > Business > Is Vodafone Idea Share Price Set For A Comeback? What Investors Should Watch Amid Surge

Is Vodafone Idea Share Price Set For A Comeback? What Investors Should Watch Amid Surge

Vodafone Idea shares surged nearly 4% amid hopes of AGR relief. Investors watch closely as government support could ease the ₹78,500 crore liability, boosting confidence and market momentum.

Is Vodafone Idea Share Price Set For A Comeback? What Investors Should Watch Amid Surge
Is Vodafone Idea Share Price Set For A Comeback? What Investors Should Watch Amid Surge

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 2, 2025 11:14:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Vodafone Idea Share Price Set For A Comeback? What Investors Should Watch Amid Surge

Vodafone Idea Share Price Surges

After months of battling with enormous debts and liquidity problems, Vodafone Idea’s shares surprisingly came alive! The distressed telecom operator’s stock was up nearly 4% on the day of trading, which was a surprise and a small ray of hope for the investors.

The increase in price is in line with the government’s speculation about the possibility of offering stakeholders who have been affected by the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities a form of relief before the conclusion of the year. It’s almost like Vodafone, which has been considered a giant that has lost the battle for so long, is now showing off its strength, like reminding the market that it still has a long way to go before it gets knocked out.

Vodafone Idea Could Finally Catch A Break – Investors, Take Note!

Finally, after struggling for several months with the huge AGR liabilities and the fear of the investors, the mobile operator Vodafone Idea is sliding on the way to relief. Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said  that the government is ready to provide support but first, it is waiting for the company to make a formal request. The telecom ministry is treading very carefully within the legal boundaries set by the Supreme Court last month so that the assistance they provide is not challenged in court.

So, the question arises, what is the implication of this for the investors? The waiting can come to an end in a matter of weeks as recommendations are expected soon, after which the relief package is likely to be announced before the end of the year. This sequence of events is in line with the Supreme Court ruling dated October 27, which permitted the government to review and reconcile the AGR liabilities of Vodafone Idea up to FY17, along with interest and penalties.

For the investors, this is not merely an issue of jargon, it is a slight ray of hope! The operator, once labeled as struggling, could turn the financial situation around and even gain back its lost ground in the market.

Therefore, it is advisable to stay tuned to this space; the operator’s heavily indebted balance sheet might soon get some relief, and the shareholders’ confidence could also get a boost. Could this be the start of Vodafone Idea’s revival?

AGR Liability On Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea CEO Abhijit Kishore revealed that the company’s AGR liability is a whopping ₹78,500 crore as of September 2025. Yes, it’s a huge number, but investors, keep your eyes peeled; relief could turn this massive burden into a golden opportunity!

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 11:14 AM IST
Is Vodafone Idea Share Price Set For A Comeback? What Investors Should Watch Amid Surge

