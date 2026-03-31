Ishaan Aggarwal Leads Empire Cable Industries’ Next Phase of Growth and Global Expansion

New Delhi [India], March 30: Empire Cable Industries Pvt. Ltd., a trusted name in India’s electrical manufacturing sector, has announced its strategic growth roadmap under the leadership of Managing Director Mr. Ishaan Aggarwal, focusing on product diversification, technology upgradation, and global market expansion.

Established in 1965 by Late Shri Ram Kumar Aggarwal, the company has built a strong legacy in manufacturing high-quality electrical wires and cables. Over the years, it has expanded its portfolio to include LED lighting solutions and inverter batteries, catering to residential, commercial, and industrial segments.

Driving the company’s next phase of growth, Mr. Ishaan Aggarwal is spearheading initiatives to broaden the product range by introducing new categories such as electrical switches, switchgear, and appliances. This strategic move aims to position the company as a comprehensive electrical solutions provider in both domestic and international markets.

“Our focus is to build a globally recognized electrical brand rooted in quality, innovation, and customer trust. We are continuously working towards expanding our capabilities and delivering solutions that meet evolving industry demands,” said Mr. Ishaan Aggarwal, Managing Director, Empire Cable Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Currently exporting to Gulf countries and African markets, the company is now targeting expansion into key global regions including the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. This aligns with its long-term vision of establishing a strong international presence.

Empire Cable Industries operates from its manufacturing facility in Badli Industrial Area, Delhi, equipped with modern machinery and advanced in-house testing capabilities. The company maintains strict quality control measures to ensure safety, durability, and high performance across its product range.

Chairman Shri Rajesh Aggarwal continues to guide the organization with a strong emphasis on maintaining the legacy of trust and excellence established by the founder. Under his leadership, the company has reinforced its reputation for reliability and customer-centric operations.

With over five decades of industry experience, a diversified product portfolio, and a clear expansion strategy, Empire Cable Industries is well-positioned to strengthen its presence in the evolving electrical manufacturing landscape.

About Empire Cable Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 1965, Empire Cable Industries Pvt. Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of electrical wires, cables, LED lighting solutions, and inverter batteries. The company is known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, serving both domestic and international markets.

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