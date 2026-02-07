Kennametal India Sustains Growth Momentum with Strong Q2 FY26 Performance

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 07: For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Kennametal India Limited (KIL) posted revenues of₹3340 Mn, marking a growth of16.4%over₹2870Mnin the same period last year. Profit Before Tax stood at₹353 Mn(includes a one-time cost of ₹34 Mn due to implementation of new labour codes),up 9%from₹324 Mnin Q2 FY25.

The quarter benefited from favorable macroeconomic conditions, with India’s continued economic strength providing tailwinds across key industrial sectors. Kennametal India’s diversified portfolio and customer-centric approach also enabled the company to capture share while maintaining operational discipline.

“Our Q2 performance demonstrates our ability to capitalize on India’s economic growth while effectively managing the dynamic tungsten pricing environment,” said Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Managing Director, Kennametal India Limited. “Supported by volume growth and strategic pricing actions, our performance remained strong—especially within the Hard Metal segment.”

As part of a long-term growth strategy, Kennametal India remains committed to advancing manufacturing excellence, expanding its market presence, and delivering value to shareholders.

