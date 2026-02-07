LIVE TV
Home > Business > Kennametal India Sustains Growth Momentum with Strong Q2 FY26 Performance

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 7, 2026 12:03:11 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 07: For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Kennametal India Limited (KIL) posted revenues of₹3340 Mn, marking a growth of16.4%over₹2870Mnin the same period last year. Profit Before Tax stood at₹353 Mn(includes a one-time cost of ₹34 Mn due to implementation of new labour codes),up 9%from₹324 Mnin Q2 FY25.

The quarter benefited from favorable macroeconomic conditions, with India’s continued economic strength providing tailwinds across key industrial sectors. Kennametal India’s diversified portfolio and customer-centric approach also enabled the company to capture share while maintaining operational discipline.

“Our Q2 performance demonstrates our ability to capitalize on India’s economic growth while effectively managing the dynamic tungsten pricing environment,” said Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Managing Director, Kennametal India Limited. “Supported by volume growth and strategic pricing actions, our performance remained strong—especially within the Hard Metal segment.”

As part of a long-term growth strategy, Kennametal India remains committed to advancing manufacturing excellence, expanding its market presence, and delivering value to shareholders.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 12:03 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: press-release-pnn

