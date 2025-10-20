LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Kering to sell beauty unit to L'Oreal for $4.66 billion to cut debt, refocus on fashion

Kering to sell beauty unit to L'Oreal for $4.66 billion to cut debt, refocus on fashion

Kering to sell beauty unit to L'Oreal for $4.66 billion to cut debt, refocus on fashion

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 05:31:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kering to sell beauty unit to L'Oreal for $4.66 billion to cut debt, refocus on fashion

(Refiles to fix links to earlier stories in copy; no change to text) PARIS(Reuters) -Gucci owner Kering said on Sunday it has agreed to sell its beauty business to L'Oreal for 4 billion euros ($4.66 billion), as new CEO Luca de Meo moves to tackle the luxury group's high debt and refocus on its core fashion business. Under the deal, French beauty giant L'Oreal will acquire Kering's fragrance line Creed, as well as rights to develop fragrance and beauty products under Kering's fashion labels Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga under a 50-year exclusive license. The licence for Gucci fragrances is currently held by Coty and the new deal will commence when that expires, believed by analysts to be in 2028. The sale is a major step towards reducing Kering's net debt, which stood at 9.5 billion euros at the end of June, on top of 6 billion euros in long-term lease liabilities which have sparked investor concern. The company has struggled to reverse declining growth at its largest brand Gucci, which was hit hard by slowing demand in the key Chinese market. With the deal struck less than two months after taking over the helm, de Meo is unwinding one of the biggest strategic pivots made by his predecessor Francois-Henri Pinault, whose family controls the group, in recent years. Kering set up its beauty business in 2023 after acquiring perfume maker Creed for 3.5 billion euros in an effort to diversify and reduce its reliance on its Gucci brand, which accounts for most of its profits. But the group has struggled to ramp up the business, posting a 60 million euro operating loss for the first half of the year. Gucci's revenue meanwhile plummeted 25% year-on-year in the last reported quarter, increasing the pressure on Kering to deleverage to avoid further credit downgrades.  De Meo, who took over as CEO in September, had told shareholders he planned to take some difficult decisions to reduce debt at the group, including rationalising and reorganising where necessary. L'Oreal, the world's biggest dedicated cosmetics and beauty player, already produces blockbuster perfumes under the Yves Saint Laurent label after acquiring rights to the brand from Kering for 1.15 billion euros in 2008.  The deal for Kering beauty will be L'Oreal's largest to date, bigger than its purchase of Australian brand Aesop for $2.5 billion in 2023. L'Oreal, which said there were "plenty" of acquisitions being looked at this year, has also been approached by representatives of Armani Group, Reuters reported this month, after the beauty conglomerate was named in the will of late designer Giorgio Armani as one of the preferred buyers for a minority stake in his fashion house. ($1 = 0.8576 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Tassilo Hummel in Paris, Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann, Diane Craft and Lincoln Feast.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 5:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Bank of Japan's Ueda keeps cards close to chest ahead of October meeting

China's Sany Heavy Industry looks to raise up to $1.59 billion in HK listing

SPAC backed by Trump Jr., Omeed Malik, Palihapitiya files for $260 million US IPO

Apollo-backed Aeroméxico seeks up to $2.9 billion valuation in US IPO

Nvidia unveils first Blackwell chip wafer made with TSMC in US

LATEST NEWS

Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom

Happy Diwali: 20 Mythology Inspired Deepawali Greetings To Share With Your Friends And Family On WhatsApp, Facebook And Instagram

UPDATE 10-NFL Results

Global Leaders Extend Diwali Greetings To India Through Beautiful Videos, Watch

UPDATE 1-British troops given powers to shoot down drones on sight, Telegraph reports

Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom

Diwali Special! Best Gemini Prompts For Girls On Diwali, With Sassy Sarees And Balcony Crackers

China's Q3 GDP growth set to slow to one-year low as property slump, trade tensions sap demand

Struggling Flames hoping for home magic against Jets

Happy Deepawali Trends! Here Are Famous Reels And Videos To Share This Diwali

Kering to sell beauty unit to L'Oreal for $4.66 billion to cut debt, refocus on fashion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kering to sell beauty unit to L'Oreal for $4.66 billion to cut debt, refocus on fashion

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kering to sell beauty unit to L'Oreal for $4.66 billion to cut debt, refocus on fashion
Kering to sell beauty unit to L'Oreal for $4.66 billion to cut debt, refocus on fashion
Kering to sell beauty unit to L'Oreal for $4.66 billion to cut debt, refocus on fashion
Kering to sell beauty unit to L'Oreal for $4.66 billion to cut debt, refocus on fashion
QUICK LINKS