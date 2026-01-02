Last Chance To Subscribe: Modern Diagnostic IPO Sparks Massive Investor Rush

Modern Diagnostic IPO Subscription Window Closes Today
January 2, 2026, is the day when the last opportunity to buy shares of the Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre’s IPO is! A three-day period for subscriptions started on December 31, 2025, and the numbers are amazing. The investors have responded in such a way that the issue has been oversubscribed by 28.77 times in all categories.
It doesn’t matter if you are a retail investor or an institutional one; the hype indicates that everyone wants to be a part of the pathology and radiology chain. If you have not applied yet, hurry up, this could be a chance for you to be among the crowd and ride the IPO wave.
Modern Diagnostic IPO: Key Highlights And Investor Response
|Category
|Details
|Investor Demand
|NIIs oversubscribed 39.61 times, retail investors 33.85 times, QIBs 8.94 times (as of Day 2)
|IPO Size & Structure
|Fresh issue of 4.1 million equity shares, raising ₹36.89 crore; no offer-for-sale component
|Price Band & Lot Size
|₹85–90 per share; lot size 1,600 shares; two lots cost ₹2.88 lakh at upper price band
|Allotment & Listing
|Basis of allotment expected on Jan 5, 2026; shares credited Jan 6; BSE SME listing tentatively Jan 7
|Use of IPO Proceeds
|₹20.7 crore for medical equipment, ₹8 crore for working capital, ₹1 crore for debt repayment, remainder for general corporate purposes
Grey Market (GMP) Buzz: Modern Diagnostic IPO In High Demand
