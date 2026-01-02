LIVE TV
Last Chance To Subscribe: Modern Diagnostic IPO Sparks Massive Investor Rush

Last Chance To Subscribe: Modern Diagnostic IPO Sparks Massive Investor Rush

Modern Diagnostic IPO subscription closes January 2, 2026, oversubscribed 28.77x. Strong investor demand, positive grey market premium of 15.56%, indicates huge interest in pathology and radiology chain shares.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 2, 2026 12:36:14 IST

Modern Diagnostic IPO Subscription Window Closes Today

January 2, 2026, is the day when the last opportunity to buy shares of the Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre’s IPO is! A three-day period for subscriptions started on December 31, 2025, and the numbers are amazing. The investors have responded in such a way that the issue has been oversubscribed by 28.77 times in all categories.

It doesn’t matter if you are a retail investor or an institutional one; the hype indicates that everyone wants to be a part of the pathology and radiology chain. If you have not applied yet, hurry up, this could be a chance for you to be among the crowd and ride the IPO wave.

Modern Diagnostic IPO: Key Highlights And Investor Response

Category Details
Investor Demand NIIs oversubscribed 39.61 times, retail investors 33.85 times, QIBs 8.94 times (as of Day 2)
IPO Size & Structure Fresh issue of 4.1 million equity shares, raising ₹36.89 crore; no offer-for-sale component
Price Band & Lot Size ₹85–90 per share; lot size 1,600 shares; two lots cost ₹2.88 lakh at upper price band
Allotment & Listing Basis of allotment expected on Jan 5, 2026; shares credited Jan 6; BSE SME listing tentatively Jan 7
Use of IPO Proceeds ₹20.7 crore for medical equipment, ₹8 crore for working capital, ₹1 crore for debt repayment, remainder for general corporate purposes

Grey Market (GMP) Buzz: Modern Diagnostic IPO In High Demand

The Modern Diagnostic IPO is not only making headlines in the regular market but also in the grey market! On Thursday, January 2, the unlisted shares were said to be trading at ₹104 each, a tempting 15.56% premium over the IPO’s maximum price limit of ₹90. Can you believe it? The investors are now ready to pay more just to get early access. The increase in price denotes that the chain of pathology and radiology has attracted a lot of people and is believed to be very profitable. If you have been watching from the outside, the grey market movement is a very strong signal that this IPO is very popular!

(With Inputs)
Also Read: Did MCX Share Price Really Crash 80%, Or Is It Just A Stock Split Illusion? Here’s..
First published on: Jan 2, 2026 12:36 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

