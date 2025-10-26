Lenskart Solutions IPO Launch: India’s Eyewear Giant Goes Public on October 31, Backed by Top Investors, Sparking Market Frenzy and Fundraising Excitement

Lenskart Solutions IPO Launch: Get ready, market watchers!

Lenskart Solutions, the eyewear giant led by Peyush Bansal, is all set to make its stock market debut with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) opening on October 31, 2025. Valued at a whopping Rs 72,719 crore, this IPO promises to be one of the most exciting market events this year. Backed by heavyweight investors like SoftBank, Temasek, ADIA, and Kedaara Capital, Lenskart is stepping into the limelight, giving both retail and institutional investors a chance to grab a piece of India’s booming eyewear market.

No matter if you’re a seasoned investor or just someone curious about the next big IPO, Lenskart’s public listing is the one to watch.

And with stylish frames and cutting-edge technology already winning hearts across India, this IPO could very well put Lenskart on the map of pulling the charts, not just for fashion, but for serious stock market action too. Ready to see the market through Lenskart-colored glasses?

Lenskart Solutions IPO Launch: IPO Details

Opening Date: October 31, 2025

October 31, 2025 Fresh Issue Size: Rs 2,150 crore

Rs 2,150 crore Offer-for-Sale (OFS): 12.75 crore equity shares by promoters and existing investors

12.75 crore equity shares by promoters and existing investors Backers: SoftBank, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Temasek, and Kedaara Capital

The IPO opens to anchor investors on October 30, with public subscription running through November 4. Shares are set to list on the BSE and NSE on November 10.

Investor Outlook On Lenskart Solutions IPO Launch

Lenskart’s IPO is expected to attract strong interest from both institutional and retail investors.

The company’s strong brand presence and growing demand for eyewear in India make it an appealing investment.

Market watchers will closely observe the IPO response to gauge investor sentiment toward new-age retail and e-commerce companies.

Potential investors should carefully review the company’s prospectus before making decisions.

Investment choices should be aligned with individual financial goals and risk appetite.

Lenskart IPO Loaded With Fundraising

Not Only This. the Lenskart IPO isn’t any ordinary listing; it can be described as the fire that can fuel the high-stakes fundraising spree in India.

In the next two months, market leaders such as Groww, Pine Labs, ICICI Prudential AMC, and boAt are planning to raise approximately Rs 35,000 crore together.

The market is buzzing with excitement as the Nifty 50 trades close to record highs.

The big question: Will this IPO craze continue the wave, or will the next offering shock the world? Keep your eyes peeled, because the Indian stock market is about to get much more interesting!

Lessons from Recent Listings And The Record-Breaking IPO Run in India

The IPO market in India is on fire. The recent IPOs of LG Electronics India and Tata Capital, which raised more than Rs 27,000 crore, have set the tone for the upcoming wave of market activity. LG shares shot up 50% on their first day of trading, thrilling investors, whereas the muted listing of Tata Capital serves as a reminder that enthusiasm does not always pay off immediately.

Excitement doesn’t end there, So far in 2025, Indian companies have raised over Rs 1 lakh crore via IPOs, marking the strongest fundraising run since 2021. And the pipeline is massive: according to a Kotak Equities note, over 200 companies are planning to raise more than Rs 2.9 lakh crore ($35 billion) in the coming year. This surge is not only a testament to investor confidence in new-generation businesses but also solidifies India as one of the world’s busiest IPO markets, keeping both institutional and retail investors busy.

(With Inputs From Reports)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Here Are Top Triggers Set To Move The Indian Stock Market On….