LG India Share Price: IPO Listing Update, Allotment Status & Grey Market Premium | All You Need To Know

LG India Share Price: LG Electronics India IPO sees massive demand, trading at a 37% premium in the grey market. Shares hit ₹1,562 against an IPO price of ₹1,140. Investors await listing amid strong subscription and robust company performance.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: October 14, 2025 10:06:09 IST

LG India Share Price: LG Electronics India Ltd. shares are trading at a significant premium in the grey market, as the popular electronics brand is set to witness a potential listing-day surge. On Tuesday morning, LG India shares were priced at ₹1,562, showing a 37.02% premium over the IPO price of ₹1,140, according to Investorgain. This indicates a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹422 for the company’s highly anticipated listing.

Market experts caution, however, that the GMP is only indicative and not a guarantee of listing-day gains.

“The grey market price reflects what traders are willing to pay in the unofficial market. It can swing sharply and is not directly tied to the stock’s fundamentals,” market analysts noted.

LG India IPO Allotment Status 

The allotment status for the LG India IPO has been finalised, a step towards the listing process. Investors can check their allotment status by visiting KFintech and selecting the LG Electronics IPO link under the ‘IPO Status’ section. The allotment can be verified using PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID.

Refunds for investors who were not allotted shares are scheduled to begin on 14 October, while the credit of shares to demat accounts is expected to be completed by 15 October.

LG India IPO Sees Massive Subscription

The IPO, which opened from 7-9 October, marks the second South Korean company listing in India after Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd. last year. It was subscribed 54 times overall.

Investors bid for 385.36 crore shares against the 7.13 crore shares on offer, translating into a subscription rate of 54.02 times, according to data from the National Stock Exchange of India.

The IPO was fully subscribed on its first day, with the second day seeing a 3.3-times subscription. Prior to this, the company raised ₹3,474.90 crore from anchor investors.

LG India IPO and Company Performance

LG India plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to expand its manufacturing capacity, enhance research and development, and launch new product lines in emerging categories, including AI-powered home appliances.

The company, operational in India for nearly three decades, reported a revenue of ₹29,600 crore and a net profit of ₹2,850 crore for FY25. Both its appliances and consumer electronics divisions continue to demonstrate double-digit growth.

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 10:04 AM IST
