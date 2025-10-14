Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Hold Steady As Earnings, IPO Buzz Drive Sentiment

Good morning, market watchers! If you were hoping for fireworks, today’s opening might feel more like a slow simmer. With Sensex barely budging and Nifty inching up, the markets seem to be stretching before deciding where to run.
But don’t let the calm fool you, earnings season is heating up, inflation numbers are cooling down, and IPOs are lining up like it’s a buffet!
From Tech Mahindra to Tata Steel and RBL Bank to Reliance, there’s plenty on the radar. So, grab your chai, refresh those watchlists, and let’s dive into today’s market moves!
Ready to see what these factors will do to the next moves of the market? Keep watching, as things are bound to remain dynamic!
Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (October 9, 2025)
Opening Bell (9:15 AM):
- Sensex opened at 82,404.54, up 77.49 points (0.094%)
- Nifty opened at 25,277.55, up 50.20 points (0.20%)
Sensex and Nifty opened the day on a positive note, showing steady gains at 9:15 AM, reflecting cautious optimism among investors as the market kicks off Tuesday’s trading session.
While Writing This Article (9:40 AM)
- Sensex: 82,333.81 (+6.77, +0.0082%)
- Nifty: 25,240.95 (+13.60, +0.054%)
Sensex and Nifty opened slightly higher with modest gains as investors remained cautious. Market sentiment showed stability amid mixed global cues and anticipation of upcoming economic data and corporate earnings.
Stocks To Watch Today
- Technology And IT
- Tech Mahindra, Cyient DLM, Persistent Systems, Thyrocare Technologies: Q2 earnings today
- HCL Technologies: Q2 profit flat, revenue up 10.7%, EBIT margin slips; interim dividend declared
- KFin Technologies: Acquired 51% controlling stake in Ascent Fund Services
- Just Dial: Q2 profit down 22.5%, revenue up 6.4%
- Financial Services And Insurance
- ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential Life, Aditya Birla Money: Q2 earnings today
- Anand Rathi Wealth: Q2 profit up 31%, revenue up 22.6%; interim dividend declared
- 5Paisa Capital: SEBI fined Rs 3 lakh for OBPP compliance violations
- RBL Bank: Emirates NBD in talks to acquire majority stake
Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers
Top Gainers
- Tech Mahindra share price: ₹1,477.35 (+1.82%)
- Infosys share price: ₹1,511.30 (+1.23%)
- Tata Steel share price: ₹174.50 (+0.90%)
- Wipro share price: ₹247.05 (+0.82%)
- Reliance Industries share price: ₹1,383.45 (+0.61%)
- Maruti Suzuki India share price: ₹16,235.05 (-0.49%)
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price: ₹1,661.20 (-0.44%)
- Axis Bank share price: ₹1,184.45 (-0.42%)
- Titan Company share price: ₹3,519.35 (-0.41%)
- State Bank of India share price: ₹880.40 (-0.29%)
Stock Market On Monday
The Indian stock market on Monday had a fluctuating day as the Nifty fell below 25,250 and the Sensex dropped by 174 points. Nevertheless, the indices made a last-minute recovery, and the Nifty ended around 25,200. This tentative improvement came as tensions in US-China trade negotiations eased, optimism rose in the trade talks between India and the US, as pointed out by PM Modi, and a peace agreement between Hamas and Israel offered some relief to investor sentiment.
Although the recovery was positive, some of the most important industries such as metal, telecommunication, IT, FMCG, capital goods, and consumer durables experienced falls ranging between 0.5% and 1%. Tata Motors, Infosys, Wipro, Nestle, and HUL were among the major losers, whereas Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, Shriram Finance, and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers. In general, the market was cautious due to global uncertainties and domestic challenges, setting a careful tone as traders await further earnings and economic data.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
