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Home > Business News > Lighting Lives Through Education: KP Group and PP Savani University Launch Urjanoor Scholarship for the Underprivileged

Lighting Lives Through Education: KP Group and PP Savani University Launch Urjanoor Scholarship for the Underprivileged

Lighting Lives Through Education: KP Group and PP Savani University Launch Urjanoor Scholarship for the Underprivileged

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 31, 2026 11:01:20 IST

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Lighting Lives Through Education: KP Group and PP Savani University Launch Urjanoor Scholarship for the Underprivileged

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 30: KP Human Development Foundation, the philanthropic arm of KP Group, in collaboration with PP Savani University, has launched the Urja Noor scholarship programme, aimed at supporting underprivileged students pursuing education in renewable energy and related fields.
The initiative was launched on March 24, the 55th birthday of KP Group Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. Faruk G. Patel. It will provide fully funded education, including tuition fees, hostel accommodation, meals and transportation, to deserving students enrolled in B. Tech and diploma programmes.

Lighting Lives Through Education: KP Group and PP Savani University Launch Urjanoor Scholarship for the Underprivileged

The scholarship program is designed to build a skilled workforce for the clean energy sector while ensuring access to quality education for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. As many as 92 students have already availed themselves of the scholarship, with plans to expand its scale in the coming years. On the same lines, presently 30 students from Botswana take the benefit of this newly launched program. A total of 120 students this year will get the scholarship, out of which 30 will be from Botswana, where KP Group is already investing $4 billion, and will also be enrolled under this initiative.
Commenting on the initiative, KP group CMD Dr. Faruk G. Patel said, “Our aim has always been to support young people who have the potential to succeed but lack access to the right environment. At KP Human Development Foundation, we focus on enabling underprivileged students to pursue their aspirations. The purpose is not just to fund studies, but to nurture skills and talent and build a strong renewable energy workforce for India.”
The Urja Noor scholarship aims to strengthen this vision by creating an inclusive model that provides education as well as job opportunities without any religious, caste or social barriers. It also seeks to go beyond education and ensure long-term financial stability for students.
Sneh Savani, Managing Director, PP Savani University, said, “We want to provide students not only with the means of education but also the means of income after their education. Our responsibility does not end with imparting education, but with how students use it to support themselves and their families. This thinking led to the institution of Urja Noor scholarship in partnership with KP Group.”

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Lighting Lives Through Education: KP Group and PP Savani University Launch Urjanoor Scholarship for the Underprivileged

For many beneficiaries, the programme marks their first exposure to a university environment, with access to classrooms, laboratories and structured learning. The scholarship ensures a stable ecosystem with accommodation, meals and transport, enabling students to focus on academic and practical skill development in areas of energy, sustainability and technology.

Dr. Parag Sanghani, Provost, PP Savani University, said, “The purpose of education is to ensure a confluence of hands and hearts to prepare the best engineers for the country. This is our small effort in the field of sustainable energy, offering students an opportunity to build careers in this growing sector.”

The programme also includes industry exposure and employment pathways, with a focus on preparing students for careers in the renewable energy sector. KP Human Development Foundation will provide continued mentorship and support throughout the students’ academic journey.
“Our ultimate goal is to ensure that students stand on their own feet, support their families, uplift communities and contribute to the nation’s progress. When a child is educated, a family rises, and when a family rises, society grows, and the nation moves forward,” Dr. Faruk Patel added.
The Urja Noor scholarship programme reflects KP Group’s vision to create a pipeline of skilled talent that will drive the nation’s clean energy transformation.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Lighting Lives Through Education: KP Group and PP Savani University Launch Urjanoor Scholarship for the Underprivileged

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Lighting Lives Through Education: KP Group and PP Savani University Launch Urjanoor Scholarship for the Underprivileged
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