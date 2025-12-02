Lockheed Martin Rockets Into Focus: $52M Defense Deal And $455M F-16 Sale; Here Is What Investors Should Not Miss

Lockheed Martin Share Price In Focus
Dear investors, do not take your eyes off Wall Street! Lockheed Martin is the center of attention on Tuesday, December 2, having earned a huge order of $52 million from the Department of War of the US. This is not just another regular contract; it is a firm indication that the defense giant is operating at full capacity.
All traders and market analysts will be interested in the stock’s reaction to the deal. Are you prepared to observe the impact on the share price? With such significant contracts locked in, Lockheed Martin’s stock can either shoot up or down, so get prepared for an exhilarating trading day!
Why Is Lockheed Martin’s Mega Defense Contract Significant?
NYSE-listed defense company Lockheed Martin awarded a $52 million contract on December 1.
Contract type: cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price.
Scope: maintenance, operation, and configuration of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) Launcher Fleet, and associated repair parts storage & distribution center.
Bids were solicited online; Lockheed Martin was the sole bidder.
Project location: Grand Prairie, Texas.
Expected completion date: May 14, 2021.
Army funds obligated at award: $342,393, $1,412,854, and $2,189,923.
Approval For The F-16 Sale To Bahrain – A Deal Worth $455 Million in the Air!
Calling all aviation and defense fans! The US State Department has allowed a possible sale of $455 million to Bahrain for the support of F-16 fighter jets and the provision of main ancillary equipment. This is not just a piece of bureaucracy, it is a high-stake deal that can upgrade the aerial power of Bahrain and at the same time keep Lockheed Martin in the limelight. Can you picture the most modern aircraft flying over the territory supported by the best assistance available?
Investors and defense analysts, do not put away your binoculars: such approvals usually create market interest and indicate strong demand for US fighter planes. So, get ready to see this deal fly high!
Lockheed Martin Stock Price Trend
|Time Period/Metric
|Share Price/Change
|Notes
|December 1, 2025
|$439.19
|Ended 4% lower on NYSE after a three-day rally
|November 2025
|-6.9%
|Monthly decline
|October 2025
|-1.47%
|Monthly decline
|September–August 2025
|+17% cumulative
|Previous gains over two months
|52-Week High
|$521.50
|Current price 16% below high
|Yearly Change
|-13%
|Stock has lost value over the year
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.