Lockheed Martin Rockets Into Focus: $52M Defense Deal And $455M F-16 Sale; Here Is What Investors Should Not Miss

Lockheed Martin shares are in focus after a $52M US defense contract and $455M F-16 sale approval to Bahrain. Stock trends lower, with technical indicators favoring cautious trading for investors.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 2, 2025 14:08:18 IST

Lockheed Martin Share Price In Focus

Dear investors, do not take your eyes off Wall Street! Lockheed Martin is the center of attention on Tuesday, December 2, having earned a huge order of $52 million from the Department of War of the US. This is not just another regular contract; it is a firm indication that the defense giant is operating at full capacity.

All traders and market analysts will be interested in the stock’s reaction to the deal. Are you prepared to observe the impact on the share price? With such significant contracts locked in, Lockheed Martin’s stock can either shoot up or down, so get prepared for an exhilarating trading day!

Why Is Lockheed Martin’s Mega Defense Contract Significant?

  • NYSE-listed defense company Lockheed Martin awarded a $52 million contract on December 1.

  • Contract type: cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price.

  • Scope: maintenance, operation, and configuration of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) Launcher Fleet, and associated repair parts storage & distribution center.

  • Bids were solicited online; Lockheed Martin was the sole bidder.

  • Project location: Grand Prairie, Texas.

  • Expected completion date: May 14, 2021.

  • Army funds obligated at award: $342,393, $1,412,854, and $2,189,923.

Approval For The F-16 Sale To Bahrain – A Deal Worth $455 Million in the Air!

Calling all aviation and defense fans! The US State Department has allowed a possible sale of $455 million to Bahrain for the support of F-16 fighter jets and the provision of main ancillary equipment. This is not just a piece of bureaucracy, it is a high-stake deal that can upgrade the aerial power of Bahrain and at the same time keep Lockheed Martin in the limelight. Can you picture the most modern aircraft flying over the territory supported by the best assistance available?

Investors and defense analysts, do not put away your binoculars: such approvals usually create market interest and indicate strong demand for US fighter planes. So, get ready to see this deal fly high!

Lockheed Martin Stock Price Trend

Time Period/Metric Share Price/Change Notes
December 1, 2025 $439.19 Ended 4% lower on NYSE after a three-day rally
November 2025 -6.9% Monthly decline
October 2025 -1.47% Monthly decline
September–August 2025 +17% cumulative Previous gains over two months
52-Week High $521.50 Current price 16% below high
Yearly Change -13% Stock has lost value over the year

Tip For Investors: Trading Lockheed Martin Stock

According to experts, Lockheed Martin has slipped from a bearish flag, with EMAs trending down and sellers dominating near $439 support. A break below $435 may push it toward $400, while recovery above $452 could shift momentum. Short-term flows favor sellers; watch defense news for catalysts.

(With Inputs)
First published on: Dec 2, 2025 2:08 PM IST
