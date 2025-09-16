L.T Elevator Ltd IPO Closes Today: Strong Interest From Retail And NIIs Ahead Of Allotment
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > L.T Elevator Ltd IPO Closes Today: Strong Interest From Retail And NIIs Ahead Of Allotment

L.T Elevator Ltd IPO Closes Today: Strong Interest From Retail And NIIs Ahead Of Allotment

L.T Elevator Ltd has successfully closed its IPO subscription today, September 16, 2025 which was opened on September 12, 2025. This public issue aimed at raising the capital of around Rs.39 crore. L.T Elevator Ltd is involved in the design, manufacture, installation, and maintenance of elevator systems across segments including residential, commercial, and industrial use.

L.T Elevator Ltd IPO Closes Today: Strong Interest From Retail And NIIs Ahead Of Allotment

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 16, 2025 18:39:36 IST

L.T Elevator Ltd has successfully closed its IPO subscription today, September 16, 2025 which was opened on September 12, 2025. This public issue aimed at raising the capital of around Rs.39 crore. 

L.T Elevator Ltd: IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opening Date: Sep 12, 2025
•    IPO Closing Date: Sep 16, 2025
•    Size of the Issue: 36,11,200 equity shares
•    Price Band of IPO: Rs.76 – Rs.78 per share
•    Lot Size: 1,600 shares
•    Min investment: Rs.2,49,600
•    Book Running Lead Manager: Horizon Management Private Ltd
•    Registrar: CAMEO CORPORATE SERVICES LTD
•    Bank Sponsoring: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Tentative Timeline for L.T Elevator Ltd IPO

•    Allotment: Sep 18, 2025
•    Expected Refund Date: Sep 19, 2025
•    Share Credit to Demat Accounts: Sep 22, 2025
•    Expected Listing Date: Sep 24, 2025

L.T Elevator Limited: Subscription Status on Day 3

As of day-3, the IPO was subscribed 170.21 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

• Total Consolidated Subscription: 170.21x
• Retail Individual Investors: 158.90x
• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 95.10x
• Non-Institutional Investors: 263.87x
(Subscription Data: Sep 16, 2025 | 06: 15 PM)

About L.T Elevator Ltd: Company Overview

L.T Elevator Ltd is involved in the design, manufacture, installation, and maintenance of elevator systems across segments including residential, commercial, and industrial use. The company controls modern automation and safety technologies, aligning itself as a progressive player in India’s infrastructure growth space.

With an eye on smart city schemes and rising demand for vertical transport solutions, the objective of the company is to increasing its operations and market share post-listing.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: TechD Cybersecurity IPO: Oversubscribed On Day 2, Will Investors Successfully Hack The Market?

Tags: ipoIPO newsLT Elevator LtdLT Elevator Ltd IPOShare Market IPOShare Market Newsstock marketStock Market IPOstock market news

RELATED News

US online holiday sales growth to slow as shoppers tighten budgets, Salesforce forecasts
Schneider Electric & Apollo Hospitals Collaborate to Deliver Resilient, Safe and Energy-Efficient Healthcare Solutions
Action will be taken against e-commerce entities using dark patterns: Consumer Affairs Secy
Taurian MPS Hits The Market Today: Thinking Of Investing? Read This First
Euro Pratik Sales Limited IPO Day 1: Are Investors Getting Caution Or Is This A Good Start?

LATEST NEWS

Trade For Impact Conference Highlighted South Asia’s Women Entrepreneurs as Vital Contributors to Global Supply Chains
Israeli cybersecurity startup Vega raises $65 million, valued at $400 million
Lifts and escalators are not safe for dogs
PCB Risks Huge Financial Loss: Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 Boycott May Blow Up in Their Faces
Robert Redford, star actor and champion of independent film, dies aged 89
If your drink is spiked, get medical help then contact the police
Himachal CM Sukhu mourns death of 3 killed in landslide in Mandi district
EAM Jaishankar wishes Mexico on Independence Day
Love in the Time of Protest? Woman’s Kiss on Policeman Melts the Internet Into an ‘Awww’ Moment – Watch Video
"He questions everything": Bhuvan Arora shares how he prepared to play cop in Shachindra Vats' 'Janaawar'
L.T Elevator Ltd IPO Closes Today: Strong Interest From Retail And NIIs Ahead Of Allotment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

L.T Elevator Ltd IPO Closes Today: Strong Interest From Retail And NIIs Ahead Of Allotment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

L.T Elevator Ltd IPO Closes Today: Strong Interest From Retail And NIIs Ahead Of Allotment
L.T Elevator Ltd IPO Closes Today: Strong Interest From Retail And NIIs Ahead Of Allotment
L.T Elevator Ltd IPO Closes Today: Strong Interest From Retail And NIIs Ahead Of Allotment
L.T Elevator Ltd IPO Closes Today: Strong Interest From Retail And NIIs Ahead Of Allotment

QUICK LINKS