L.T Elevator Ltd IPO Closes Today: Strong Interest From Retail And NIIs Ahead Of Allotment

L.T Elevator Ltd has successfully closed its IPO subscription today, September 16, 2025 which was opened on September 12, 2025. This public issue aimed at raising the capital of around Rs.39 crore.

L.T Elevator Ltd: IPO Details at a Glance

• IPO Opening Date: Sep 12, 2025

• IPO Closing Date: Sep 16, 2025

• Size of the Issue: 36,11,200 equity shares

• Price Band of IPO: Rs.76 – Rs.78 per share

• Lot Size: 1,600 shares

• Min investment: Rs.2,49,600

• Book Running Lead Manager: Horizon Management Private Ltd

• Registrar: CAMEO CORPORATE SERVICES LTD

• Bank Sponsoring: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Tentative Timeline for L.T Elevator Ltd IPO

• Allotment: Sep 18, 2025

• Expected Refund Date: Sep 19, 2025

• Share Credit to Demat Accounts: Sep 22, 2025

• Expected Listing Date: Sep 24, 2025

L.T Elevator Limited: Subscription Status on Day 3

As of day-3, the IPO was subscribed 170.21 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

• Total Consolidated Subscription: 170.21x

• Retail Individual Investors: 158.90x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 95.10x

• Non-Institutional Investors: 263.87x

(Subscription Data: Sep 16, 2025 | 06: 15 PM)

About L.T Elevator Ltd: Company Overview

L.T Elevator Ltd is involved in the design, manufacture, installation, and maintenance of elevator systems across segments including residential, commercial, and industrial use. The company controls modern automation and safety technologies, aligning itself as a progressive player in India’s infrastructure growth space.

With an eye on smart city schemes and rising demand for vertical transport solutions, the objective of the company is to increasing its operations and market share post-listing.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

