TechD Cybersecurity IPO: Oversubscribed On Day 2, Will Investors Successfully Hack The Market?

TechD Cybersecurity Limited, one of the rising players in India’s cybersecurity space, is open for its IPO subscription from September 15, 2025 till September 17, 2025. This fresh IPO issue targets to raise funds through a 100% book-built offer with an emphasis on innovation in digital security.

TechD Cybersecurity Limited: IPO Specifics at a Glance

• IPO Opens AT: September 15, 2025

• IPO Closes At: September 17, 2025

• Issue Size: 20,20,200 Equity Shares

• Price Band: Rs.183- Rs.193

• Lot Size: 600 equity shares

• Book Running Lead Managers: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited

• Sponsor Bank: Yes Bank Limited

• Registrar: Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited

Tentative Important Dates of TechD Cybersecurity Limited IPO:

• Expected Allotment: September 19, 2025

• Refunds Initiated: September 22, 2025

• Credit of Shares to Demat A/c: September 23, 2025

• Date of Listing to the Stock Market: September 25, 2025

TechD Cybersecurity Limited: Subscription Status on Day 2

As of Day 2, the IPO is 58.86 times subscribed. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

• Total Consolidated Subscription: 58.86x

• Retail Institutional Investors: 79.03x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 7.47x

• NIIs Investors: 101.04x

(Data: September 16, 2025 | 03:34 PM)

TechD Cybersecurity Limited: Company Overview

TechD Cybersecurity Limited functions in the critical area of cybersecurity solutions, concentrating on safeguarding enterprises and digital properties against emerging cyber threats.

The company focusses in innovative cybersecurity services, together with detecting threat, managing risks, and providing solutions. With cyber-attacks growing worldwide, the objective of the TechD is to benefit from its increasing market size by giving innovative, scalable products to clients from various industries, contributing to safer digital ecosystems.

