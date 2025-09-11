LIVE TV
Home > Business > LuckyBanglaSports88 Taps into Star Power with Keya Payel as Brand Ambassador

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 06:17:20 IST

PNN

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 10: LuckyBanglaSports88, a leading sports news portal in Bangladesh, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with renowned Bangladeshi television and film actress Keya Payel.

This partnership marks an exciting step forward in connecting with a wider audience and delivering engaging, dynamic content. Through this collaboration, LuckyBanglaSports88 aims to bring fresh perspectives, interactive campaigns, and exclusive insights from the sports world — keeping fans informed, entertained, and closer to the action than ever before.

About Keya Payel

Keya Payel, born Keya Akter Payel on March 11, 1999, has made significant strides in the Bangladeshi entertainment industry. Known for her dynamic performances, Payel first made waves with her lead role in the 2019 film Indubala, a powerful debut that earned her critical acclaim. Her career in television is equally impressive, with standout roles in popular dramas such as Zero, Mad Man, Crime Partner, Shedin Brishti Hobe, and Boss I Hate You. Payel’s ability to portray a range of characters, from the intense and dramatic to the lighthearted, has solidified her as one of the most versatile actresses in the country.

Keya has also ventured into music videos, appearing in tracks such as Keno Eto Chai Toke and Poran Bondhure, where her charm and screen presence further extend her influence in the entertainment industry. Her ability to connect with audiences across multiple platforms positions her as the perfect partner for this collaboration.

About LuckyBanglaSports88

LuckyBanglaSports88 is a leading sports news portal catering to passionate sports enthusiasts in Bangladesh and beyond. Since its inception in 2021, LuckyBanglaSports88 has grown from a cricket-focused platform into a comprehensive destination for sports news, insights, and live updates across multiple disciplines.

Our mission is simple — to keep sports fans informed, inspired, and engaged through compelling storytelling, comprehensive coverage, and a vibrant platform where fans, athletes, and experts connect.

Keya Payel’s Role in the Partnership

As part of this collaboration, Keya Payel will feature in various promotional materials, including advertisements and social media campaigns, to promote LuckyBanglaSports88’s offerings. Her involvement is expected to resonate with a diverse audience, leveraging her popularity to enhance the brand’s appeal. With her extensive social media reach, Payel will bring a personal touch to the promotions, engaging her followers and encouraging them to explore the exciting opportunities offered by LuckyBangla88.

Conclusion

This partnership between LuckyBanglaSports88 and Keya Payel marks a significant step in the brand’s marketing strategy, aiming to strengthen its presence in the competitive online sports news market. By aligning with a respected figure in the entertainment industry, LuckyBanglaSports88 seeks to build trust and attract a wider player base, further establishing its place as a leading platform in Bangladesh’s Gaming Entertainment landscape.

For more information about LuckyBanglaSports88 and its offerings,

For more details please visit https://lbsports88.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: advertorial-disclaimerbrand-ambassadorkeya-payelluckybanglasports88pnn

QUICK LINKS