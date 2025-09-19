Maruti Suzuki New Price List After GST: Alto K10, S-Presso See Major Price Drop, Grand Vitara Prices Slashed
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Maruti Suzuki New Price List After GST: Alto K10, S-Presso See Major Price Drop, Grand Vitara Prices Slashed

Maruti Suzuki New Price List After GST: Alto K10, S-Presso See Major Price Drop, Grand Vitara Prices Slashed

Maruti Suzuki has slashed prices across its car lineup following India’s latest GST rate cuts. Small cars like Alto K10 and S-Presso see reductions over ₹1 lakh. The move passes tax benefits directly to buyers, making cars more affordable.

Maruti Suzuki cuts car prices after GST rate cuts; Alto K10, S-Presso get biggest reductions, making cars more affordable. Photo: Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki cuts car prices after GST rate cuts; Alto K10, S-Presso get biggest reductions, making cars more affordable. Photo: Maruti Suzuki.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 19, 2025 11:19:36 IST

 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the country’s largest carmaker, has announced revised prices for its models to pass on the full benefit of the government’s GST rate cuts to buyers. According to an exchange filing on Thursday, the entry-level Alto K10 is now priced at ₹3,69,900, down ₹1,07,600. Similarly, the Grand Vitara sees an identical reduction, bringing its starting price to ₹10,76,500.  

GST Rate Cut, Simplified Tax Slabs

On 4 September 2025, the Indian government implemented sweeping GST reforms – the most significant since the introduction of Goods and Services Tax on 1 July 2017. The reforms reduced GST rates across hundreds of items, from essential commodities like soaps to small cars.  

The GST rationalisation simplified tax slabs from four (5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%) to two main rates (5% and 18%), with a new 40% slab introduced for luxury goods and tobacco products. Essential goods largely fall under the 5% bracket, while discretionary items attract 18% GST.  

Also Read: SEBI Clean Chit To Adani On Hindenburg Report: Gautam Adani Reacts, Shares Rise, Investor Confidence Returns

As part of the rationalisation, the GST Council clarified how cars will be taxed:  

Small cars – Less than 4 metres in length, petrol engines under 1,200 cc, diesel engines under 1,500 cc, taxed at 18%.  

Luxury or bigger cars – Over 4 metres, petrol engines above 1,200 cc, diesel engines above 1,500 cc, taxed at 40%.  

Hybrid cars follow the same classification, while electric vehicles continue to enjoy the lowest 5% GST.  

Maruti Suzuki New Prices After GST Rationalisation  

Maruti Suzuki, with most of its sales coming from small cars, is among the biggest beneficiaries. Model-wise reductions and new starting prices are as follows:  

Model Reduction in Ex-Showroom Price (₹) Starting Price (₹)
S-Presso Up to 1,29,600 3,49,900
Alto K10 Up to 1,07,600 3,69,900
Celerio Up to 94,100 4,69,900
Wagon-R Up to 79,600 4,98,900
Ignis Up to 71,300 5,35,100
Swift Up to 84,600 5,78,900
Baleno Up to 86,100 5,98,900
Tour S Up to 67,200 6,23,800
Dzire Up to 87,700 6,25,600
Fronx Up to 1,12,600 6,84,900
Brezza Up to 1,12,700 8,25,900
Grand Vitara Up to 1,07,000 10,76,500
Jimny Up to 51,900 12,31,500
Ertiga Up to 46,400 8,80,000
XL6 Up to 52,000 11,52,300
Invicto Up to 61,700 24,97,400
Eeco Up to 68,000 5,18,100
Super Carry Up to 52,100 5,06,100

Table created with AI

It is important to note that some models do not qualify as small cars despite engine size or length. For instance, the Jimny has a 1.5-litre petrol engine but is taxed at 40% due to its engine size, while the Ertiga has a 1,198 cc petrol engine but exceeds 4 metres in length. Only cars meeting all criteria are eligible for the 18% GST.  

Maruti Suzuki Chairman on GST Reforms  

RC Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki, commented on the reforms in August, saying,  “The restructuring [of GST] will increase competitiveness of Indian products, and the opening of trade borders will bring in the necessary competition. Competition, combined with your ability to produce and sell at lower prices, makes for the best efficiency.”  

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Group, Reliance Industries, JSW Energy, Vedanta, Unichem Laboratories, One MobiKwik Systems And Many Other In Focus Today

Tags: business newsgst-reformsmaruti suzukimaruti suzuki new prices

RELATED News

iPhone 17 Sale Starts In India: Pair It With Watch Series 11 For The Ultimate Combo!
SEBI Clean Chit To Adani On Hindenburg Report: Gautam Adani Reacts, Shares Rise, Investor Confidence Returns
Breaking Stigma and Building Bonds- Goodfellows India Celebrates Seniors
Bengaluru strengthens global tech hub status with Rolls-Royce's largest GCC: Dy CM Shivakumar
iPhone 17 Sale Starts Today In India: Check The Exclusive Offers & Shocking Prices!

LATEST NEWS

Laver Cup 2025: Alcaraz, Zverev combine gives Europe edge over Team World
DUSU Election 2025 Result: Win a Prediction for Delhi University President Post
Brett James Dead: Grammy-Winning Country Songwriter Among 3 Killed in North Carolina Plane Crash
What Is The Cost Of Apple iPhone 17 Series In Dubai And US? Here’s How Much You Have To Pay As Compared To India
Maruti Suzuki New Price List After GST: Alto K10, S-Presso See Major Price Drop, Grand Vitara Prices Slashed
Kerala Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy in Assembly
"Among the worst mayors in the world": Trump slams London Mayor Sadiq Khan
iPhone 17 series on sale in India; long queues seen outside Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Rakes In Rs 5.91 Cr With 75,000 Bookings, Nishaanchi Struggles To Catch Up!
Bihar STET 2025: Application Window Opens Today, Check Last Date to Apply at bsebstet.org
Maruti Suzuki New Price List After GST: Alto K10, S-Presso See Major Price Drop, Grand Vitara Prices Slashed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maruti Suzuki New Price List After GST: Alto K10, S-Presso See Major Price Drop, Grand Vitara Prices Slashed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maruti Suzuki New Price List After GST: Alto K10, S-Presso See Major Price Drop, Grand Vitara Prices Slashed
Maruti Suzuki New Price List After GST: Alto K10, S-Presso See Major Price Drop, Grand Vitara Prices Slashed
Maruti Suzuki New Price List After GST: Alto K10, S-Presso See Major Price Drop, Grand Vitara Prices Slashed
Maruti Suzuki New Price List After GST: Alto K10, S-Presso See Major Price Drop, Grand Vitara Prices Slashed

QUICK LINKS