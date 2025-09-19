Maruti Suzuki New Price List After GST: Alto K10, S-Presso See Major Price Drop, Grand Vitara Prices Slashed

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the country’s largest carmaker, has announced revised prices for its models to pass on the full benefit of the government’s GST rate cuts to buyers. According to an exchange filing on Thursday, the entry-level Alto K10 is now priced at ₹3,69,900, down ₹1,07,600. Similarly, the Grand Vitara sees an identical reduction, bringing its starting price to ₹10,76,500.

GST Rate Cut, Simplified Tax Slabs

On 4 September 2025, the Indian government implemented sweeping GST reforms – the most significant since the introduction of Goods and Services Tax on 1 July 2017. The reforms reduced GST rates across hundreds of items, from essential commodities like soaps to small cars.

The GST rationalisation simplified tax slabs from four (5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%) to two main rates (5% and 18%), with a new 40% slab introduced for luxury goods and tobacco products. Essential goods largely fall under the 5% bracket, while discretionary items attract 18% GST.

As part of the rationalisation, the GST Council clarified how cars will be taxed:

Small cars – Less than 4 metres in length, petrol engines under 1,200 cc, diesel engines under 1,500 cc, taxed at 18%.

Luxury or bigger cars – Over 4 metres, petrol engines above 1,200 cc, diesel engines above 1,500 cc, taxed at 40%.

Hybrid cars follow the same classification, while electric vehicles continue to enjoy the lowest 5% GST.

Maruti Suzuki New Prices After GST Rationalisation

Maruti Suzuki, with most of its sales coming from small cars, is among the biggest beneficiaries. Model-wise reductions and new starting prices are as follows:

Model Reduction in Ex-Showroom Price (₹) Starting Price (₹) S-Presso Up to 1,29,600 3,49,900 Alto K10 Up to 1,07,600 3,69,900 Celerio Up to 94,100 4,69,900 Wagon-R Up to 79,600 4,98,900 Ignis Up to 71,300 5,35,100 Swift Up to 84,600 5,78,900 Baleno Up to 86,100 5,98,900 Tour S Up to 67,200 6,23,800 Dzire Up to 87,700 6,25,600 Fronx Up to 1,12,600 6,84,900 Brezza Up to 1,12,700 8,25,900 Grand Vitara Up to 1,07,000 10,76,500 Jimny Up to 51,900 12,31,500 Ertiga Up to 46,400 8,80,000 XL6 Up to 52,000 11,52,300 Invicto Up to 61,700 24,97,400 Eeco Up to 68,000 5,18,100 Super Carry Up to 52,100 5,06,100

It is important to note that some models do not qualify as small cars despite engine size or length. For instance, the Jimny has a 1.5-litre petrol engine but is taxed at 40% due to its engine size, while the Ertiga has a 1,198 cc petrol engine but exceeds 4 metres in length. Only cars meeting all criteria are eligible for the 18% GST.

Maruti Suzuki Chairman on GST Reforms

RC Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki, commented on the reforms in August, saying, “The restructuring [of GST] will increase competitiveness of Indian products, and the opening of trade borders will bring in the necessary competition. Competition, combined with your ability to produce and sell at lower prices, makes for the best efficiency.”

