Home > Business > Maruti Suzuki Share Price Sees Intraday Whiplash, Rally Ends With 4.5% Fall After Mid-Session Spike

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Sees Intraday Whiplash, Rally Ends With 4.5% Fall After Mid-Session Spike

Maruti Suzuki shares ended a six-day rally after sharp intraday swings, falling over 4.5%. Despite volatility, strong sales, solid fundamentals, and bullish brokerage views keep long-term optimism intact.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 7, 2026 15:16:26 IST

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Sees Intraday Whiplash, Rally Ends With 4.5% Fall After Mid-Session Spike

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Fall: Intraday Drama, Stock Rises Mid-Session, Then Slams The Brakes

The shares of Maruti Suzuki fell on Wednesday, January 7, ending a six-day rally with a sudden decline of more than 4.5%, the largest single-day fall in nearly 11 months.

The journey, however, was not straightforward. At around 2:45 pm, the stock briefly teased the bulls by rising to ₹16,855, a gain of 2.53% or ₹437 for the day, before losing momentum and slipping again. By the end of the session, the stock was trading at ₹16,567, about 4.2% lower than the previous close. The swift reversal left shareholders surprised and served as a reminder that even market heavyweights can change direction without warning.

Maruti Suzuki Share Price: What Could Make Or Break the Stock Next

  • Q3 & Q4 Margins in Focus: HSBC says upcoming quarterly margins will be crucial for Maruti Suzuki’s near-term stock movement.
  • Demand Still Strong: Overall demand outlook remains buoyant, offering support to the business.
  • Commodity Pressure Risk: Rising commodity costs could squeeze margins and weigh on investor sentiment.
  • Key Red Flag: EBIT margins slipping below the 10% mark may disappoint the market.

Maruti Suzuki: Key Performance & Financial Snapshot

Category Details
December Total Sales 2.17 lakh units
Street Estimate 2.12 lakh units
YoY Sales Growth 22.2%
Domestic PV Sales 1.78 lakh units (↑ 37.5% YoY)
Alto & S-Presso Sales Up 92% YoY

Financial Snapshot

Metric Value
Market Capitalisation ₹5.27 trillion
P/E Ratio (TTM) 35.75
EPS (TTM) ₹470.08
52-Week High ₹17,370
52-Week Low ₹11,059.45
Dividend Yield 0.80%

Brokerages Remain Optimistic Despite Short-Term Volatility: Maruti Suzuki Share Price

  • Long-Term Performance: Despite the sharp intraday correction, Maruti Suzuki’s broader performance remains strong. The stock is up 43% in the past month, around 47% over the last year, and has more than doubled over three years, outperforming the Sensex.

  • HSBC View: HSBC has reiterated its “buy” rating with a revised target price of ₹18,500 per share. The brokerage highlighted Maruti’s stabilised market share at around 40% and continued strength in demand.

  • Margin Concerns: HSBC cautioned that EBIT margins falling below 10% could disappoint investors, with rising commodity prices posing a near-term risk.

  • Bernstein Outlook: Bernstein maintained its “outperform” rating and raised its price target to ₹19,000 from ₹17,800, signalling continued confidence in the stock’s longer-term prospects.

(With Inputs)
First published on: Jan 7, 2026 3:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Bernstein Maruti SuzukiHSBC Maruti SuzukiIndian auto stocksMaruti Suzuki brokerage viewMaruti Suzuki intraday movementMaruti Suzuki Q3 marginsMaruti Suzuki sales DecemberMaruti Suzuki share priceMaruti Suzuki stock fall

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Sees Intraday Whiplash, Rally Ends With 4.5% Fall After Mid-Session Spike

QUICK LINKS