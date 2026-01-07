Maruti Suzuki Share Price Sees Intraday Whiplash, Rally Ends With 4.5% Fall After Mid-Session Spike

The shares of Maruti Suzuki fell on Wednesday, January 7, ending a six-day rally with a sudden decline of more than 4.5%, the largest single-day fall in nearly 11 months.

The journey, however, was not straightforward. At around 2:45 pm, the stock briefly teased the bulls by rising to ₹16,855, a gain of 2.53% or ₹437 for the day, before losing momentum and slipping again. By the end of the session, the stock was trading at ₹16,567, about 4.2% lower than the previous close. The swift reversal left shareholders surprised and served as a reminder that even market heavyweights can change direction without warning.