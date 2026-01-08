LIVE TV
Home > Business > Meesho Share Price Slides After GM Exit And Lock-In Expiry – Is A Buying Opportunity Near?

Meesho Share Price Slides After GM Exit And Lock-In Expiry – Is A Buying Opportunity Near?

Meesho shares fell 5% after GM Megha Agarwal resigned and IPO lock-in expiry increased tradable shares. High valuations, profit-taking, and cautious market sentiment pressured stock despite strong business fundamentals.

Meesho Share Price Slides
Meesho Share Price Slides

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 8, 2026 10:54:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meesho Share Price Slides After GM Exit And Lock-In Expiry – Is A Buying Opportunity Near?

Meesho Shares Tumble After GM Resignation – Is the Rollercoaster Back On?

On January 7, shares of Meesho took a dip once again, losing 5% of their value and reaching Rs 165, which is very close to the price at which they were listed. This is the third consecutive day that the e-commerce sector’s darling has lost value, after reaching a high of Rs 254.40 in December. That’s a 35% decline, translating into a loss of more than ₹40,000 crore from its market capitalization, enough to make even the most experienced traders double-check before taking their next steps.

What could be causing this?
The resignation of General Manager Megha Agarwal, who played a key role in forming Meesho’s top management team. While the stock is trying to recover from this management crisis, investors are also contributing, as the company is going through broader profit-taking and the IPO lock-in period has just expired, enabling a sudden flood of shares for trading.

For traders, it’s a mix of caution and opportunity: the stock price is almost at its listing price, and if management improvements hold, the volatility could reveal a silver lining that only savvy investors can spot.

Meesho Share Price Slips Amid Management Shake-Up

On January 7, Megha Agarwal, General Manager – Business and Senior Management Personnel, resigned from Meesho, marking a significant change in the company’s leadership. Following her departure, Milan Partani, previously General Manager – User Growth and Content Commerce, will take over as the new General Manager – Commerce Platform, ensuring management continuity and a smooth transition of the company’s operations.

Impact Of Lock-in Expiry Meesho Share Price

  • On January 6, Meesho stock hit the 5% lower circuit following the end of the one-month IPO shareholder lock-in period.
  • Around 10.99 crore shares (≈2% of outstanding equity) became eligible for trading.
  • These shares are valued at approximately ₹2,002.82 crore based on the previous closing price.
  • Not all shares will be sold immediately; the expiry only allows them to be traded.

Meesho Share Price Journey Since Market Debut

Category Details
Market Debut Listed on December 10 at Rs 162.50, a 46% premium over IPO price of Rs 111
IPO Size Raised ₹5,421 crore, subscribed 79 times
Performance Since Listing Currently 32% higher than listing price
Post-Listing High Jumped 65% to Rs 254.40 on December 18
Recent Decline Declined 35% since December high, approaching listing price

Why Meesho Shares Are Slipping Despite Strong Business Fundamentals

Recently, Meesho’s stock has been facing pressure, and there are multiple factors responsible for this situation. To start with, the expiry of the IPO lock-in period resulted in a huge number of shares being released, which in turn raised the supply in the market. Early investors as well as pre-IPO shareholders decided to sell, which created additional selling pressure. Moreover, the stock was priced at high valuation multiples compared to its competitors, which led profit-hungry investors to sell.
When coupled with a general risk-off attitude towards high-valuation new-age stocks, it results in a scenario that calls for a valuation de-rating, even though the company’s core business is still strong. Thus, traders are exercising caution but at the same time are able to spot opportunities!
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Cipla, Meesho, Adani Green Energy, MCX, Infosys,….
First published on: Jan 8, 2026 10:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: e-commerce, GM resignation, high valuation, investors, IPO lock-in, market capitalization, market-volatility, Meesho, Meesho share price, Milan Partani, new-age stocks, profit-taking, stock decline, trading opportunity

Meesho Share Price Slides After GM Exit And Lock-In Expiry – Is A Buying Opportunity Near?

Meesho Share Price Slides After GM Exit And Lock-In Expiry – Is A Buying Opportunity Near?

Meesho Share Price Slides After GM Exit And Lock-In Expiry – Is A Buying Opportunity Near?
Meesho Share Price Slides After GM Exit And Lock-In Expiry – Is A Buying Opportunity Near?
Meesho Share Price Slides After GM Exit And Lock-In Expiry – Is A Buying Opportunity Near?
Meesho Share Price Slides After GM Exit And Lock-In Expiry – Is A Buying Opportunity Near?

QUICK LINKS