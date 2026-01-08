Meesho Share Price Slides After GM Exit And Lock-In Expiry – Is A Buying Opportunity Near?

Meesho Shares Tumble After GM Resignation – Is the Rollercoaster Back On?
On January 7, shares of Meesho took a dip once again, losing 5% of their value and reaching Rs 165, which is very close to the price at which they were listed. This is the third consecutive day that the e-commerce sector’s darling has lost value, after reaching a high of Rs 254.40 in December. That’s a 35% decline, translating into a loss of more than ₹40,000 crore from its market capitalization, enough to make even the most experienced traders double-check before taking their next steps.
What could be causing this?
The resignation of General Manager Megha Agarwal, who played a key role in forming Meesho’s top management team. While the stock is trying to recover from this management crisis, investors are also contributing, as the company is going through broader profit-taking and the IPO lock-in period has just expired, enabling a sudden flood of shares for trading.
For traders, it’s a mix of caution and opportunity: the stock price is almost at its listing price, and if management improvements hold, the volatility could reveal a silver lining that only savvy investors can spot.
