Meesho Share Price Slides After GM Exit And Lock-In Expiry – Is A Buying Opportunity Near?

Meesho Shares Tumble After GM Resignation – Is the Rollercoaster Back On?

On January 7, shares of Meesho took a dip once again, losing 5% of their value and reaching Rs 165, which is very close to the price at which they were listed. This is the third consecutive day that the e-commerce sector’s darling has lost value, after reaching a high of Rs 254.40 in December. That’s a 35% decline, translating into a loss of more than ₹40,000 crore from its market capitalization, enough to make even the most experienced traders double-check before taking their next steps.

What could be causing this?

The resignation of General Manager Megha Agarwal, who played a key role in forming Meesho’s top management team. While the stock is trying to recover from this management crisis, investors are also contributing, as the company is going through broader profit-taking and the IPO lock-in period has just expired, enabling a sudden flood of shares for trading.

For traders, it’s a mix of caution and opportunity: the stock price is almost at its listing price, and if management improvements hold, the volatility could reveal a silver lining that only savvy investors can spot.

Meesho Share Price Slips Amid Management Shake-Up

On January 7, Megha Agarwal, General Manager – Business and Senior Management Personnel, resigned from Meesho, marking a significant change in the company’s leadership. Following her departure, Milan Partani, previously General Manager – User Growth and Content Commerce, will take over as the new General Manager – Commerce Platform, ensuring management continuity and a smooth transition of the company’s operations. Impact Of Lock-in Expiry Meesho Share Price On January 6, Meesho stock hit the 5% lower circuit following the end of the one-month IPO shareholder lock-in period.

following the end of the one-month IPO shareholder lock-in period. Around 10.99 crore shares (≈2% of outstanding equity) became eligible for trading.

(≈2% of outstanding equity) became eligible for trading. These shares are valued at approximately ₹2,002.82 crore based on the previous closing price.

based on the previous closing price. Not all shares will be sold immediately; the expiry only allows them to be traded. Meesho Share Price Journey Since Market Debut Category Details Market Debut Listed on December 10 at Rs 162.50, a 46% premium over IPO price of Rs 111 IPO Size Raised ₹5,421 crore, subscribed 79 times Performance Since Listing Currently 32% higher than listing price Post-Listing High Jumped 65% to Rs 254.40 on December 18 Recent Decline Declined 35% since December high, approaching listing price Why Meesho Shares Are Slipping Despite Strong Business Fundamentals Recently, Meesho's stock has been facing pressure, and there are multiple factors responsible for this situation. To start with, the expiry of the IPO lock-in period resulted in a huge number of shares being released, which in turn raised the supply in the market. Early investors as well as pre-IPO shareholders decided to sell, which created additional selling pressure. Moreover, the stock was priced at high valuation multiples compared to its competitors, which led profit-hungry investors to sell. When coupled with a general risk-off attitude towards high-valuation new-age stocks, it results in a scenario that calls for a valuation de-rating, even though the company's core business is still strong. Thus, traders are exercising caution but at the same time are able to spot opportunities! (With Inputs)