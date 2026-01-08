Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Cipla, Meesho, Adani Green Energy, MCX, Infosys, Angel One, Eternal In Focus Today

This Thursday might turn out not so good for Dalal Street as global jitters will be the main reason for that. Early indications suggest caution, as GIFT Nifty continues to show negative signals.

At 8:15 am, GIFT Nifty was at 26,172.50, a decrease of 26 points. It has recovered some of its earlier losses but is still indicating a soft opening for domestic equities.

Wall Street provided mixed signals overnight. Growing geopolitical tensions and new statements from US President Donald Trump made investors uneasy. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones both momentarily reached new intraday highs before running out of steam, ending the day down 0.34% and 0.94%, respectively. In contrast, the Nasdaq, which is heavy with tech stocks, was up 0.16%, acting as a contrarian player.

The cautious sentiment seeped into the Asian markets as well. In early trade, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Japan were all down between 0.5% and 0.9%. The only market not affected was South Korea, where the Kospi gained 1.48%, offering a rare hint of positivity.

So the story goes: global signals remain unpredictable, and even though GIFT Nifty has pared some losses, volatility could be the name of the game at the start. The best strategy for traders would be to keep their positions light and their eyes fixed on global headlines as the market progresses.