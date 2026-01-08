LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Cipla, Meesho, Adani Green Energy, MCX, Infosys, Angel One, Eternal In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Cipla, Meesho, Adani Green Energy, MCX, Infosys, Angel One, Eternal In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets may open weak amid global uncertainty, mixed US cues, cautious Asian trade, and negative GIFT Nifty signals, with earnings, corporate updates, and global headlines guiding sentiment.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 8, 2026 08:29:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Cipla, Meesho, Adani Green Energy, MCX, Infosys, Angel One, Eternal In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Morning Cues to Set the Tone

This Thursday might turn out not so good for Dalal Street as global jitters will be the main reason for that. Early indications suggest caution, as GIFT Nifty continues to show negative signals.

You Might Be Interested In

At 8:15 am, GIFT Nifty was at 26,172.50, a decrease of 26 points. It has recovered some of its earlier losses but is still indicating a soft opening for domestic equities.

Wall Street provided mixed signals overnight. Growing geopolitical tensions and new statements from US President Donald Trump made investors uneasy. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones both momentarily reached new intraday highs before running out of steam, ending the day down 0.34% and 0.94%, respectively. In contrast, the Nasdaq, which is heavy with tech stocks, was up 0.16%, acting as a contrarian player.

You Might Be Interested In

The cautious sentiment seeped into the Asian markets as well. In early trade, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Japan were all down between 0.5% and 0.9%. The only market not affected was South Korea, where the Kospi gained 1.48%, offering a rare hint of positivity.

So the story goes: global signals remain unpredictable, and even though GIFT Nifty has pared some losses, volatility could be the name of the game at the start. The best strategy for traders would be to keep their positions light and their eyes fixed on global headlines as the market progresses.

Stocks To Watch Today

Earnings Today

  • Elecon Engineering Company

  • Transformers and Rectifiers (India)

  • Eimco Elecon (India)

  • Toyam Sports

  • Yuranus Infrastructure

Metals

  • Tata Steel

    • India crude steel production at a best-ever quarterly high of 6.34 MT, up 11.4% YoY

    • India deliveries rise 14.2% YoY to 6.04 MT

    • Netherlands Q3FY26 liquid steel production at 1.68 MT; deliveries at 1.40 MT

Cement and Building Materials

  • NCL Industries

    • Cement production up 5% YoY to 6.94 lakh tonnes

    • Cement dispatches up 5% YoY to 6.93 lakh tonnes

    • Cement boards production down 41% YoY

    • Cement boards dispatches fall 25% YoY

Information Technology

  • Infosys

    • Strategic collaboration with Cognition to deploy AI software engineer Devin

    • Integration with Infosys Topaz Fabric to accelerate development and productivity

    • Q3FY26 earnings scheduled for January 14, 2026

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

  • Gland Pharma

    • USFDA approval for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP 0.7% (OTC)

  • Cipla

    • Supply partner Pharmathen International SA received nine USFDA observations (Form 483)

    • Inspection conducted in Greece from November 10–21, 2025

    • Impact under evaluation

  • Medicamen Biotech

    • EU approval for Paracetamol product registration via Danish Medicines Authority

Consumer Internet and E-commerce

  • Meesho

    • Megha Agarwal resigns as General Manager – Business

    • Milan Partani to assume role of General Manager – Commerce Platform

Financial Services

  • Shriram Finance

    • Voting advisory firms back resolutions for $4.4 billion MUFG Bank investment

    • MUFG to acquire 20% stake

  • IIFL Capital Services

    • TPG revives talks to acquire around 20% stake; due diligence underway

  • Angel One

    • Board meeting on January 15 to consider stock split and interim dividend

Renewable Energy

  • Inox Green Energy Services

    • Secures ₹3,100 crore equity funding from global and domestic investors

  • Adani Green Energy

    • Subsidiary to supply 20.8 MW solar-wind hybrid power to Asahi India Glass

New-Age Consumer and Logistics

  • Eternal (Zomato and Blinkit parent)

    • GST demand order of ₹3.69 crore for FY19–FY20

Market Infrastructure

  • MCX

    • SEBI approval for Rishi Nathany as MD and CEO of MCX Clearing Corporation

Auto Components

  • Samvardhana Motherson International

    • Incorporates subsidiary Motherson Egtronics Electronics Solutions Limited

Hospitality

  • Lemon Tree Hotels

    • Denies reports of stake acquisition by Warburg Pincus

Infrastructure

  • IRB Infrastructure Developers

    • December toll collection up 11.7% YoY to ₹753.8 crore

  • Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO)

    • Signs non-binding MoU with Chhattisgarh Government for potential funding up to ₹1 lakh crore

  • Midwest

    • Receives 30-year quarry lease in Andhra Pradesh

Bulk Deals

  • TV Today Network

    • HDFC Mutual Fund sold 14.5 lakh shares

    • Wealth Guardian acquired 3.6 lakh shares

Corporate Actions and Restrictions

  • Stock split ex-date: A-1

  • Stocks in F&O ban: Sammaan Capital, SAIL

(With Inputs)
Also Read: Who Was Agnivesh Agarwal? Son of Vedanta Founder Anil Agarwal Dies of Cardiac Arrest After
First published on: Jan 8, 2026 8:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Asian marketsbuisness newsCiplaDalal Street todayearnings todayGIFT NiftyGland Pharmaindian stock marketInfosysJanuary 8 market outlookmarket opening cuesstock market news IndiaStocks to watch todaytata steelWall Street overnight

RELATED News

Is Warner Bros. Close To Finalising The Netflix Deal? American Film Studio Giant Rejects Paramount’s Revised $108.4 Billion Bid, Calls It ‘Too Risky’

Nvidia Launches Vera Rubin AI Platform, Announces Full Production With Six TSMC Chips

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Sees Intraday Whiplash, Rally Ends With 4.5% Fall After Mid-Session Spike

JVM Spaces: Building Trust, Delivering Commitments, Creating Legacies

India’s Silver Imports Soar To USD 9.2 Billion, GTRI Warns On Supply Risks And Industrial Dependence

LATEST NEWS

Arjun Tendulkar Achieves Feat His Legendary Father Sachin Tendulkar Never Did — What Makes This Vijay Hazare Milestone So Unique?

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Cipla, Meesho, Adani Green Energy, MCX, Infosys, Angel One, Eternal In Focus Today

How Cash-Strapped Pakistan Spent $50,000 A Month On US Lobbyists While India Pounded It During Operation Sindoor

Who Was Agnivesh Agarwal? Son of Vedanta Founder Anil Agarwal Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Skiing Accident in the US

Grok AI Controversy Escalates as Government Seeks X’s Action Report on Obscene Content

Trump Plans Massive 50% Increase in US Defense Budget, Signaling Military Spending Surge

Faridabad Horror: Shooting Coach Booked for Sexual Assault of 17-Year-Old National-Level Shooter

Russia Slams US for Seizing Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker, Cites Maritime Law Breach

Vedanta Founder Anil Agarwal’s Elder Son, Agnivesh Agarwal, Dies in New York at 49: Here’s the Cause of Death

Minneapolis Immigration Crackdown Turns Deadly as ICE Agent Fatally Shoots Woman

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Cipla, Meesho, Adani Green Energy, MCX, Infosys, Angel One, Eternal In Focus Today

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Cipla, Meesho, Adani Green Energy, MCX, Infosys, Angel One, Eternal In Focus Today

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Cipla, Meesho, Adani Green Energy, MCX, Infosys, Angel One, Eternal In Focus Today
Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Cipla, Meesho, Adani Green Energy, MCX, Infosys, Angel One, Eternal In Focus Today
Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Cipla, Meesho, Adani Green Energy, MCX, Infosys, Angel One, Eternal In Focus Today
Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Cipla, Meesho, Adani Green Energy, MCX, Infosys, Angel One, Eternal In Focus Today

QUICK LINKS