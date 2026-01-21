LIVE TV
Home > Business > Meet Albinder Dhindsa: Blinkit Boss Replaces Deepinder Goyal As Eternal Group CEO, His Net Worth Is…

Meet Albinder Dhindsa: Blinkit Boss Replaces Deepinder Goyal As Eternal Group CEO, His Net Worth Is…

Albinder Dhindsa becomes Eternal CEO, Blinkit boss with approximately $1.1B net worth, leads $13B firm, replacing Deepinder Goyal, Zomato, quick commerce.

From Blinkit to Eternal: Albinder Dhindsa takes charge as CEO. (Photo; X/Albinder Dhindsa)
From Blinkit to Eternal: Albinder Dhindsa takes charge as CEO. (Photo; X/Albinder Dhindsa)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 21, 2026 17:08:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Albinder Dhindsa: Blinkit Boss Replaces Deepinder Goyal As Eternal Group CEO, His Net Worth Is…

Zomato’s parent company, Eternal Limited, has announced a major leadership shift on Wednesday. CEO Deepinder Goyal will resign from his position effective February 1, 2026.

In a letter to shareholders, Goyal said he has been drawn to “higher-risk ideas” and experiments that are better pursued outside a public company. He assured that his decision is not due to any operational concerns but stems from his desire to explore new ventures.

Albinder Dhindsa Takes Over as Group CEO

Replacing Goyal, Albinder Singh Dhindsa, currently CEO of Blinkit, will become the new Group Chief Executive Officer of Eternal Ltd

Dhindsa, 35, joined Zomato in 2014 and played a key role in the company’s global expansion before leading Blinkit in 2022. 

Under his leadership, Blinkit became India’s fastest-growing quick commerce platform, with a focus on product-led growth and customer satisfaction.

Albinder Dhindsa’s Vision for Eternal

 In a company statement, Dhindsa expressed optimism about the future. “Eternal is poised for massive growth across our businesses. With our strong teams and continued investment in technology and capabilities, I look forward to continuing our success story across food delivery, quick commerce, supply chain and beyond,” he said. 

Analysts speculate that Dhindsa’s appointment could signal a strategic convergence of Eternal’s businesses around quick commerce.

The Growth Story of Zomato Under Deepinder Goyal

 Deepinder Goyal co-founded Zomato in 2008 with Pankaj Chaddah as a restaurant discovery website. By 2018, Zomato became a unicorn, valued at over $1 billion. The company went public in 2021 and became part of Eternal Ltd in 2025. Today, Zomato is not just a food delivery service but also offers grocery delivery, monthly memberships, and event bookings. Goyal has also been vocal about entrepreneurship, leadership, and industry competition.

Market Performance and Financial Backdrop

Eternal recently reported a 73% year-on-year profit growth in Q3FY26. Both Zomato’s food delivery volumes and Blinkit’s quick commerce demand remained strong, reflecting the company’s robust growth. 

Market experts believe Dhindsa’s leadership could further strengthen Eternal’s position in the food-tech and quick commerce sectors.

Albinder Dhindsa’s Net Worth and Achievements

While Dhindsa’s exact net worth is not publicly disclosed, he is considered one of India’s rising tech entrepreneurs. His track record of scaling Blinkit and driving sustainable growth positions him as a capable leader for Eternal’s next phase of expansion.

While some reports say that Albinder Dhindsa heads a company valued at $13 billion, making him one of India’s most influential tech entrepreneurs.

His personal net worth is estimated at $1.1 billion (around ₹9,020 crore), reflecting his success in the quick commerce and food-tech sectors.

ALSO READ: Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As Eternal Group CEO As Blinkit's Albinder Dhindsa Takes Charge: Reasons Behind The Big Move Explained

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 5:08 PM IST

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 5:08 PM IST
QUICK LINKS