LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news benjamin netanyahu coffee shop video Honey Singh donald trump axar-patel dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai news Cuttack Abu Dhabi news benjamin netanyahu coffee shop video Honey Singh donald trump axar-patel dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai news Cuttack Abu Dhabi news benjamin netanyahu coffee shop video Honey Singh donald trump axar-patel dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai news Cuttack Abu Dhabi news benjamin netanyahu coffee shop video Honey Singh donald trump axar-patel dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai news Cuttack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news benjamin netanyahu coffee shop video Honey Singh donald trump axar-patel dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai news Cuttack Abu Dhabi news benjamin netanyahu coffee shop video Honey Singh donald trump axar-patel dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai news Cuttack Abu Dhabi news benjamin netanyahu coffee shop video Honey Singh donald trump axar-patel dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai news Cuttack Abu Dhabi news benjamin netanyahu coffee shop video Honey Singh donald trump axar-patel dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai news Cuttack
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Mega events, bigger Responsibility: What the Olympics and Commonwealth Games mean for Ahmedabad

Mega events, bigger Responsibility: What the Olympics and Commonwealth Games mean for Ahmedabad

Mega events, bigger Responsibility: What the Olympics and Commonwealth Games mean for Ahmedabad

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 16, 2026 12:58:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mega events, bigger Responsibility: What the Olympics and Commonwealth Games mean for Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 16: Cities that host global sporting events are often assessed by the scale of their infrastructure. New stadiums, transport corridors and public spaces tend to dominate the narrative. However, international experience suggests that the true measure of success lies in what remains once the final ceremony ends.

For Ahmedabad, the host city of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, and the ambitions to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, are a defining moment. However, the conversation must move beyond physical assets alone. These events represent a pivotal moment for the city’s local event and services ecosystem, which will be required to operate at an unprecedented scale.

You Might Be Interested In

Studies on mega-event economics repeatedly highlight a common challenge. When local supply chains are unprepared, sudden surge in demand leads to centralisation, cost inflation and the displacement of smaller vendors. Large external operators move in, local players struggle to compete, and informal systems collapse under pressure. Without early planning, the economic benefits of hosting such events risk bypassing the very people meant to gain from them.

Mega events, bigger Responsibility: What the Olympics and Commonwealth Games mean for Ahmedabad

Mega events place intense and simultaneous demand across multiple sectors, including event fabrication, logistics, equipment rentals, manpower, security, hospitality and technology. When sourcing and procurement systems are fragmented, coordination gives way to confusion. International examples offer lessons. Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, organisers invested years in building structured vendor databases, verification mechanisms and training programmes. Local suppliers were integrated into the supply chain well in advance, improving readiness and visibility. The result was smoother execution and long-term capacity building.

For Ahmedabad, preparedness must extend beyond venues and transport networks. It requires the creation of transparent platforms, clear procurement frameworks and policies that allow local enterprises to meet global benchmarks. Organised access to opportunities will be critical if local talent is to participate meaningfully rather than be sidelined.

Mega events magnify both strengths and weaknesses. They can expose inefficiencies just as easily as they can highlight capability. The difference lies in whether planning focuses only on delivery or also on legacy. A prepared ecosystem can support skills development, formalisation of services and sustained growth long after the event concludes.

Ahmedabad stands at an inflection point. Hosting a global sporting event is not just a logistical challenge, but a systems challenge. What the city chooses to build now will determine whether these events leave behind temporary spectacle or lasting value.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 12:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Vista Imaging, Medikabazaar and United Imaging Bring India’s First and Most Advanced 640-Slice AI Powered CT Scanner to Hyderabad

Haworth India Hosts ‘Give to Gain’ Women’s Day Leadership Panel Series Across Major Cities

Celebrated Performer of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi, Ameya Dabli to Headline “Bhajan Clubbing” on 15th March, 2026 in Mumbai

Stock Market Monday, March 16: Will Dalal Street See A Relief Rally Or Will Iran‑Israel‑US War Fears Keep Sensex And Nifty Under Selling Pressure?

Gold Rate Today, March 15: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Major Cities As Bullion Remains Volatile Amid Global Uncertainty

LATEST NEWS

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: How Do Private Videos Get Leaked Overnight? The Truth Will Shock You To Core

Mega events, bigger Responsibility: What the Olympics and Commonwealth Games mean for Ahmedabad

PAK vs BAN: ICC Trophies Kya Chor Ke Laani Hai? Kamran Akmal Trolls Mohsin Naqvi, Slams Pakistan After Series Loss Against Bangladesh- WATCH

Iran Attacks UAE Again: Missile Hits Civilian Vehicle In Abu Dhabi’s Al Bahyah Area, Kills Palestinian As Drone Strike Near Dubai Airport Halts Flights

2026 Kia Sonet: Affordable Automatic Variants, Turbo-Petrol DCT Options And New Magma Red Colour – Check All Details And Price

US Launches Massive Strikes Near India-Built Chabahar Port In Iran; Key Military Facilities Targeted

After Grok Calls Benjamin Netanyahu’s Viral Coffee Video ‘100% Deepfake’, Jerusalem Cafe Posts Fresh Photos Showing Israeli PM ‘Alive’

HPRCA JBT Recruitment 2026 Registration Begins: Check Eligibility, And Steps To Apply

Honey Singh’s Delhi Concert Turns Chaotic As Major Fight Breaks Out In The Crowd During ‘Blue Eyes’ Singer’s Perfomance- Watch Viral Video

Donald Trump’s Big World War 3 Move: US To Send Troops To Capture Iran’s Oil Lifeline Kharg Island But There Is A Condition

Mega events, bigger Responsibility: What the Olympics and Commonwealth Games mean for Ahmedabad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mega events, bigger Responsibility: What the Olympics and Commonwealth Games mean for Ahmedabad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mega events, bigger Responsibility: What the Olympics and Commonwealth Games mean for Ahmedabad
Mega events, bigger Responsibility: What the Olympics and Commonwealth Games mean for Ahmedabad
Mega events, bigger Responsibility: What the Olympics and Commonwealth Games mean for Ahmedabad
Mega events, bigger Responsibility: What the Olympics and Commonwealth Games mean for Ahmedabad

QUICK LINKS