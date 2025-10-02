Meta AI Knows You Better Than Ever, And It’s Changing Your Feed

Starting December 16, get ready for a whole new level of “Hey, we get you!”
Meta is rolling out personalized ads and content based on how you chat with its AI tools. Whether you’re scrolling through Facebook or double-tapping on Instagram, expect your feed to feel a bit more like it’s reading your mind (in a good way!).
Meta’s using your AI interactions to serve up content and ads that actually click with you. So, say hello to a feed that knows you better than your coffee order- personalized, fresh, and just a little bit smarter!
Meta’s AI Personalization: What You Need to Know
- User Notification and Opt-Out Policy:
Meta will notify users about the change by October 7. However, users cannot opt out of personalized ads if they use Meta AI. This update only affects active Meta AI users.
- Availability of Meta AI:
Meta AI is featured across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, and is also available as a standalone app and on Meta’s website.
- Privacy Protections for Sensitive Topics:
Conversations about sensitive topics like religion, sexual orientation, politics, health, race, philosophy, or trade union membership won’t be used for ad targeting.
- User Control Over Ads and Content:
Users can still customize their ad and content preferences via the Ads Preferences settings.
Meta’s Big AI Plans For A More Personal Experience
During the recent annual shareholder meeting of Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave an overview of the large plans of the company this year.
The main focus? Making Meta AI smarter and more individual to users. They would like to work on the way the AI perceives and relates to people and incorporate more personalized features into it. It implies that the AI will become more useful at personalizing the responses and content.
They are also striving to make voice conversation more natural and entertaining. In addition, Meta hopes to increase the entertainment with the help of their AI tools. All in all, it should make Meta AI a helpful and interesting personal assistant to everyone.
