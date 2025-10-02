LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Meta AI Knows You Better Than Ever, And It’s Changing Your Feed

Meta AI Knows You Better Than Ever, And It’s Changing Your Feed

Starting December 16, Meta will use your chats with its AI to personalize ads and content across Facebook and Instagram. No opt-out if you use Meta AI, but privacy safeguards apply.

Meta has said that the European Commission had discriminated against its business model
Meta has said that the European Commission had discriminated against its business model

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 2, 2025 15:52:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meta AI Knows You Better Than Ever, And It’s Changing Your Feed

Starting December 16, get ready for a whole new level of “Hey, we get you!”

Meta is rolling out personalized ads and content based on how you chat with its AI tools. Whether you’re scrolling through Facebook or double-tapping on Instagram, expect your feed to feel a bit more like it’s reading your mind (in a good way!).

Meta’s using your AI interactions to serve up content and ads that actually click with you. So, say hello to a feed that knows you better than your coffee order- personalized, fresh, and just a little bit smarter!

Meta’s AI Personalization: What You Need to Know

  • User Notification and Opt-Out Policy:
    Meta will notify users about the change by October 7. However, users cannot opt out of personalized ads if they use Meta AI. This update only affects active Meta AI users.
  • Availability of Meta AI:
    Meta AI is featured across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, and is also available as a standalone app and on Meta’s website.
  • Privacy Protections for Sensitive Topics:
    Conversations about sensitive topics like religion, sexual orientation, politics, health, race, philosophy, or trade union membership won’t be used for ad targeting.
  • User Control Over Ads and Content:
    Users can still customize their ad and content preferences via the Ads Preferences settings.

Meta’s Big AI Plans For A More Personal Experience

During the recent annual shareholder meeting of Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave an overview of the large plans of the company this year.

The main focus? Making Meta AI smarter and more individual to users. They would like to work on the way the AI perceives and relates to people and incorporate more personalized features into it. It implies that the AI will become more useful at personalizing the responses and content.

They are also striving to make voice conversation more natural and entertaining. In addition, Meta hopes to increase the entertainment with the help of their AI tools. All in all, it should make Meta AI a helpful and interesting personal assistant to everyone.

(With Inputs From Reuters)
Also Read: Stocks To Watch: Dividend Bonanza From Glenmark Pharma, RCF And TCS This…
First published on: Oct 2, 2025 3:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: metaMETA AItech news

RELATED News

Chilean wines boom in Brazil as tariffs dampen US demand
Oil edges lower for fourth day on oversupply concerns
WeWork India IPO Opens October 2025: What You Need to Know as India’s Flexible Workspace Sector Gets a Boost
EPFO Meeting In October: Pensioners Hope For Minimum Pension Increase, Will Your EPS-95 Pension Rise This Diwali From Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 ?
Government’s Gift Alert: 3% DA Hike Boosts Your Salary And Pension To Brighten Your Festive Season, Here’s How It Impacts Your Salary, Pension, And Retirement Savings

LATEST NEWS

‘I Was Just Eating Clean And Breastfeeding’: Here’s How Alia Bhatt Lost Weight After Daughter Raha’s Birth
Zubeen Garg’s Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
Mahesh Bhatt Wrote Love Letter in Blood to First Wife at 14, She Was Expelled from School
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained
Auroville Foundation Governing Board Completes 70th Special Session
Meta AI Knows You Better Than Ever, And It’s Changing Your Feed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meta AI Knows You Better Than Ever, And It’s Changing Your Feed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meta AI Knows You Better Than Ever, And It’s Changing Your Feed
Meta AI Knows You Better Than Ever, And It’s Changing Your Feed
Meta AI Knows You Better Than Ever, And It’s Changing Your Feed
Meta AI Knows You Better Than Ever, And It’s Changing Your Feed

QUICK LINKS