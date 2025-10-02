Meta AI Knows You Better Than Ever, And It’s Changing Your Feed

Starting December 16, get ready for a whole new level of “Hey, we get you!”

Meta is rolling out personalized ads and content based on how you chat with its AI tools. Whether you’re scrolling through Facebook or double-tapping on Instagram, expect your feed to feel a bit more like it’s reading your mind (in a good way!).

Meta’s using your AI interactions to serve up content and ads that actually click with you. So, say hello to a feed that knows you better than your coffee order- personalized, fresh, and just a little bit smarter!