Home > Business > Meta AI Will Read Your Chats To Shape Ads & Content: Starting December 2025

Facebook and Instagram will very soon start reading your chat with its AI chatbot starting from the middle of December 2025. This initiative will enhance to Shape Advertisements & Content. However, these updates are not available for few countries like...

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 5, 2025 15:27:11 IST

Meta Platforms, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will very soon start reading your chat with its AI chatbot features from the middle of December 2025. It includes your text as well as voice inputs, to personalize content and advertising across its applications. This brings up-to-date applications to users who interact with Meta AI, the company’s generative AI tool, which has grown to more than 1 billion active users per month.

From October 7, Meta users will be notified of these updates. Though, Meta has confirmed there will be no opt-out option for those who select to use its AI features. These updates are not applicable to the users in the UK, the EU, or South Korea, where data privacy laws enforce stricter rules and regulations.

How AI Interactions Will Be Used

Meta initiated that conversations with Meta AI, such as debating hobbies or requesting for recommendations, will be combined with other user data, like follows, likes, and watch history, to improve suggestions for further Reels, ads, and posts.

For instance, user chatting with Meta AI about Touring, they might see the Advertisement related to touring later, friend updates on trails, or be added to touring interest groups. But Meta clarified that it will eliminate sensitive topics, such as topics related to religion, politics, health, or sexual orientation, from being used to target advertisements.

Personal AI and Advertising at Scale

This strategic move of Meta is a part of Mark Zuckerberg’s initiative in order to make Meta AI the leading personal AI assistant, with more emphasis on personalization, voice integration, and entertainment. This initiative line up with industry focused trends, as companies like Amazon and Google also enhanced their efforts to get benefits and monetize AI.

This progress signals a new era in digital advertising, where AI-powered discussions could play a fundamental role in reshaping user experiences and commercial targeting across platforms.

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 3:27 PM IST
