Home > Business > Meta, Citigroup, BlackRock: Mass Layoffs Trigger 2026 Job-Cut Wave – Here's What's Happening

Meta, Citigroup, BlackRock: Mass Layoffs Trigger 2026 Job-Cut Wave – Here's What's Happening

Meta, Citigroup, and BlackRock lead 2026 layoffs as Reality Labs shifts from VR to AI wearables. Employees worry, investors watch corporate strategy unfold, and the tech-finance landscape braces for more changes.

Meta, Citigroup, BlackRock: Mass Layoffs Trigger 2026
Meta, Citigroup, BlackRock: Mass Layoffs Trigger 2026

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 13, 2026 13:25:36 IST

Meta, Citigroup, BlackRock: Mass Layoffs Trigger 2026 Job-Cut Wave – Here’s What’s Happening

Meta Targets Reality Labs Amid AI Pivot

Again, Meta is making dramatic changes, this time in Reality Labs, the core of its virtual reality, metaverse, and experimental hardware initiatives. Rumor has it that around 10% of Reality Labs’ 15,000 workforce, more than a thousand employees, might be laid off. For a company with 78,000 employees, it is just a small portion, but in the VR-centered department, it is a dramatic jolt.

What made the situation urgent? Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO, is pretty much staking everything on AI, and the normal VR devices coming from Reality Labs are not being granted the same attention as before. Development teams for VR headsets and social VR platforms are the ones to be let go, while the augmented reality geniuses who are making AI-powered smart glasses and wristbands are mostly secure.

The transition gives out a daring signal: the coming era is that of AI, not VR. Will Reality Labs turn out to be leaner, tougher, and smarter, or will this upheaval affect the whole metaverse fantasy? In any case, Meta’s next move is already being watched closely.

Timing And Executive Signals At Meta 

  • Layoffs could be announced as soon as Tuesday.

  • Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth will hold the “most important” meeting of the year on Wednesday.

  • Employees are urged to attend in person.

  • Agenda details remain undisclosed, adding to the suspense.

AI Takes Center Stage: Meta Shifts Focus from Metaverse to Smart Wearables

Meta is turning things around! Even though the metaverse is not completely gone, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now focusing on AI-powered experiences and stylish wearables. The virtual reality headsets by Reality Labs might not be as popular now, but AI-powered devices are gaining traction. Consider the Ray-Ban smart glasses, for instance, they are equipped with cameras and AI assistants and have already reached sales of over two million units. The implication is clear: Meta’s future will be smart, trendsetting, and AI-driven.

The scenario is tempting for employees, investors, and tech enthusiasts, will AI replace the metaverse, or is this just the prologue to an even grander, more spectacular performance?

Wall Street Joins the Layoff Wave: Citigroup And BlackRock Trim Workforces Amid Strategic Shifts

Meta is not the only tech giant deciding to cut costs, Wall Street is experiencing the same trend. Citigroup is preparing to fire approximately 1,000 employees this week, which is just part of the company’s overall plan to reduce its workforce by 20,000 by the end of 2026. CEO Jane Fraser justifies this action by saying that, apart from getting the right people in the right positions, the company wants to increase efficiency and focus on its core strengths by trimming its international retail presence.

Meanwhile, BlackRock is making a smaller but still significant layoff, affecting approximately 1% of its total staff, or around 250 employees. A company representative said the layoffs are part of the firm’s strategy to continuously realign resources with corporate objectives and prepare for the future, particularly in alternative investments.

As both the tech and finance industries adjust, one question arises: who will be next, and how will talent migrate in this rapidly changing world?

Job-Cut Trend Continues: Who’s Next?

The layoff dominoes have continued into 2026! Meta, Citigroup, and BlackRock are trimming teams and causing a stir in tech and finance. For employees, it has become a stressful game of “will I be the one to stay or go?” For investors, it is a front-row seat to corporate strategy in action, watching companies shed weight, shift priorities, and bet on the future. As this trend continues to unfold, one question is on everyone’s lips: who will be next, and what audacious steps will reshape the business landscape?

(With Inputs)

Also Read: What’s Happening With Jerome Powell At The Fed? Trump vs Powell Feud Intensifies Amid Criminal Investigation, Investor Sentiments Shaken

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 1:25 PM IST
QUICK LINKS