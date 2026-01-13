What’s Happening With Jerome Powell At The Fed? Trump vs Powell Feud Intensifies Amid Criminal Investigation, Investor Sentiments Shaken

The US Department of Justice’s criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, stemming from his June 2025 congressional testimony on the Fed’s $2.5 billion headquarters renovation, adds a fresh dose of drama to what has long been Washington’s most predictable love-hate story. Powell and President Donald Trump were never meant to fit into the same frame, and now the plot has thickened. Calling the probe a “pretext,” Powell has accused the Trump administration of weaponising the investigation to pressure the central bank on interest rate policy. Trump has criticised Powell openly for years, but directly bruising a Fed chair has always been politically taboo, unless, of course, a criminal red flag appears. That’s what makes this moment a major plot twist. With Powell’s term ending in May 2026, the timing is hard to ignore.

Is this an attempt to weaken Powell before he hands over the reins?

By law, the Fed chair holds significant sway during leadership transitions, and loosening that grip could quietly tilt the balance of power. While the Federal Reserve is structurally independent and guided by global market forces, a Trump-aligned successor could make market influence far easier. Powell, notably, never played that game, and perhaps that’s exactly why this showdown is unfolding now.