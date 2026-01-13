LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Daganbhuiyan Erfan Soltani nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Daganbhuiyan Erfan Soltani nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Daganbhuiyan Erfan Soltani nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Daganbhuiyan Erfan Soltani
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Daganbhuiyan Erfan Soltani nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Daganbhuiyan Erfan Soltani nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Daganbhuiyan Erfan Soltani nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Daganbhuiyan Erfan Soltani
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Sensex & Nifty Open Higher Amid Relief Rally, Q3 Earnings, and Trump’s Tariff Jitters

Stock Market Today: Sensex & Nifty Open Higher Amid Relief Rally, Q3 Earnings, and Trump’s Tariff Jitters

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened higher after Monday’s relief rally, with Sensex and Nifty maintaining gains. Key stocks TCS, HCL Tech, and ICICI financials are in focus as Q3 earnings set the market tone.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 13, 2026 09:35:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Sensex & Nifty Open Higher Amid Relief Rally, Q3 Earnings, and Trump’s Tariff Jitters
Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

Today, the Indian markets are displaying an optimistic outlook, thanks to the relief rally on Monday. The two benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, started the day with gains in a strong pre-opening session, supported by global cues and domestic investor confidence. Major stocks such as TCS, HCL Tech, and ICICI financials are in the spotlight as Q3 earnings begin, setting the market mood.

You Might Be Interested In

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (13 January, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

  • Sensex: Up 345.23 points (+0.41%) at 84,223.40
  • Nifty 50: Up 157.70 points (+0.61%) at 25,947.95
  • Benchmark indices showing firm trend in pre-opening session
  • Positive early cues suggest investor optimism, possibly on global or domestic developments

Sensex and Nifty opened firm in the pre-opening session, with Sensex +345 points and Nifty +158 points, signaling positive market sentiment amid global cues and domestic investor optimism.

    Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

    • Sensex: Up 278.73 points (+0.33%) at 84,156.90
    • Nifty 50: Up 83.70 points (+0.32%) at 25,873.95
    • Market Breadth: 1,671 shares advanced, 625 declined, 135 unchanged

    Sensex and Nifty opened higher and maintained gains, with Sensex up 279 points and Nifty up 84 points. Market breadth was positive; top gainers included ONGC and HDFC Bank, while L&T, Tata Steel, and Cipla lagged.

    You Might Be Interested In

    Stocks To Watch Today

      • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): Revenue ₹67,087 cr (+4.9%), Profit ₹10,657 cr (-13.9%), EBIT margin 25.17%, interim dividend ₹11 + special ₹46

      • HCL Technologies: Revenue ₹33,872 cr (+12%), Profit ₹4,076 cr (-11%), interim dividend ₹12; revenue guidance revised upward.
      • ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life: Q3 results today.

      Also Read: Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, HCL Tech, Anand Rathi Wealth, NLC India, Biocon In Focus

      Stock Market On Monday

      Stock Market Wrap-Up: January 12, 2026

      The Indian stock market finally took a breath after five consecutive days of decline. The Sensex surged by 302 points to 83,878, and Nifty climbed by 107 points to 25,790, recovering from the day’s bottom and settling close to the highs of the session. The wider markets lagged behind with a decrease of 0.4% in BSE Midcap and a decrease of 0.7% in Smallcap. The metal, PSU banks, and FMCG sectors were the main contributors: metal +2%, PSU banks +0.7%, and FMCG +0.6%. On the other hand, capital goods, pharma, media, and realty lost 0.5%-1.5%. The biggest gainers were Coal India, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Asian Paints; whereas, the largest decliners were Eicher Motors, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, and Bajaj Auto. After such a relief rally, traders are wondering: was this just a short pause or the beginning of a trend reversal?

      (With Input)

      (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

      Read More: Stock Market Outlook: Sensex & Nifty Recover, But What’s Next For Dalal Street Amid Trump’s Tariff Drama?

      First published on: Jan 13, 2026 9:35 AM IST
      ——————————————–
      Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
      ————————————————–

      Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

      You Might Be Interested In
      Tags: Dalal StreetHCL Technologies resultshome-hero-pos-12ICICI LombardICICI PrudentialIndian equitiesindian stock marketJanuary 2026market rallymarket updatenifty-50Pre Opening Marketsensexstock market todayStocks To WatchTCS Q3 earnings

      RELATED News

      Stock Market Outlook: Sensex & Nifty Recover, But What’s Next For Dalal Street Amid Trump’s Tariff Drama?

      India’s Derivatives Boom Drives Quant Talent Demand; Certificate in Quantitative Finance (CQF) Rises as Key Credential

      IFMA Joins Hands with FAN Expo to Script a New Growth Saga for the Indian Fan Industry

      KISNA Launches its Exclusive Showroom in Chhattisgarh, Bilaspur

      Gold Prices Soar: MCX Futures Hit Record, 24K & 22K Rates Rise Across Indian Cities; Check Rates In Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai

      LATEST NEWS

      Who Is Grace Harris? Australian Star Who Helped Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Gujarat Giants With An Explosive Batting Show

      Nipah Virus Suspected Cases Identified in West Bengal: What the Deadly Infection Is, Symptoms to Watch and How to Protect Yourself

      US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In A Year Amid Immigration Crackdown: Here’s How Indians Have Been Impacted

      Stock Market Today: Sensex & Nifty Open Higher Amid Relief Rally, Q3 Earnings, and Trump’s Tariff Jitters

      Parasakthi Day 3 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Struggles, Fails 1st Monday Test, Collection Stays Below Rs 2 Crore

      Cousin Marriage Ban Among Pakistanis In UK: Outrage As PM Keir Starmer Blocks The Move – Why The Practice Persists And Genetic Risks Involved

      The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas’ Horror Comedy Suffers Monday Blues, Sees A 71 Percent Drop

      Delhi, Gurugram Shiver As Cold Wave Hits NCR – IMD Orange Alert Warns Noida Temperature May Plunge To 4°C Tonight

      Is Trump Planning To Strike Iran? US Issues Emergency Evacuation Order For Americans As Protests Turn Deadly – Over 600 Dead

      Will India Face Fresh 25% Trump Tariffs? US President Targets All Countries Doing Business With Iran – Full List of Tehran’s Trade Partners

      Stock Market Today: Sensex & Nifty Open Higher Amid Relief Rally, Q3 Earnings, and Trump’s Tariff Jitters

      Follow Us

      Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

      NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

      TOP CATEGORIES

      QUICK LINKS

      Stock Market Today: Sensex & Nifty Open Higher Amid Relief Rally, Q3 Earnings, and Trump’s Tariff Jitters

      Follow Us

      Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

      NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

      TOP CATEGORIES

      Group Websites

      Stock Market Today: Sensex & Nifty Open Higher Amid Relief Rally, Q3 Earnings, and Trump’s Tariff Jitters
      Stock Market Today: Sensex & Nifty Open Higher Amid Relief Rally, Q3 Earnings, and Trump’s Tariff Jitters
      Stock Market Today: Sensex & Nifty Open Higher Amid Relief Rally, Q3 Earnings, and Trump’s Tariff Jitters
      Stock Market Today: Sensex & Nifty Open Higher Amid Relief Rally, Q3 Earnings, and Trump’s Tariff Jitters

      QUICK LINKS