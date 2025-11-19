LIVE TV
Home > Business > NAR India Announces Game-Changing Tie-Up with NEO

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 19, 2025 18:25:09 IST

Mr Christian Calusa, Founder & CEO of NEO, and Mr Tarun Bhatia, Vice Chairman of NAR India, seal the MoU with a handshake at NAR NXT Houston.

New Delhi [India], November 19: The National Association of Realtors (NAR-India) has formalised a new partnership with New Estate Only (NEO) during NAR NXT Houston. This agreement opens direct access for NAR India members to one of the largest and fastest-growing segments in the U.S. real estate market—new-construction homes, which account for more than 33% of U.S. residential sales.

Highlights:

  • Complimentary NEO access for all NAR India members
  • Direct visibility into U.S. new-construction inventory
  • Training, webinars, and multilingual tools to support cross-border business

NEO is a dedicated platform that brings developers and realtors together for pre-construction and under-construction projects across the United States. The platform combines updated project information, intuitive navigation, and a visual layout that helps realtors, buyers, and investors discover relevant opportunities efficiently. It also enables realtors to showcase full U.S. new-construction inventories on their own websites in multiple languages, increasing client engagement. Since its launch with the Miami Association in 2021, NEO has become the most widely used new-construction platform in Florida and Texas and is now expanding across the rest of the U.S. NAR. We have recognised the platform for two consecutive years under the REACH program and currently support over 30 realtor associations worldwide.

Through this partnership, every NAR India member will receive complimentary access to NEO—valued at approximately USD 120 per year. Offered at no cost, this benefit gives NAR India members access to educational webinars on U.S. real estate and new-construction sales, detailed market reports, and future opportunities to build international business connections. With Hindi and other languages being added, Indian realtors will have easier access to U.S. markets backed by multilingual visibility and enhanced marketing tools.

Commenting on the partnership, Sumanth Reddy, Chairman, NAR India, said,

 “NEO gives our members a direct path into a major global market. This partnership strengthens our international reach and supports realtors who want to take their business beyond India.”

Tarun Bhatia, Vice Chairman, NAR India, said,

 “Our focus is on building meaningful international connections. NEO brings structured data, updated project inventory, and a practical system that helps Indian realtors engage with U.S. developers effectively.”

Amit Chopra, President, NAR India, said,

 “We aim to deliver high-value benefits to every member. By sponsoring NEO for all NAR India members, we are ensuring equal access to global opportunities and empowering our community with the right tools.”

NAR India encourages its members to explore NEO and take full advantage of the access, training, and international exposure unlocked through this partnership.

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 6:25 PM IST
