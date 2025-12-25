Narayana Murthy’s Infosys Hikes Entry-Level Salaries; Offers Up To Rs 21 Lakh For Graduates In Specialised Technology Roles

Infosys: Software major Infosys has raised entry-level compensation for fresh graduates, offering salaries of up to ₹21 lakh per annum for specialised technology roles as it steps up efforts to build AI-first capabilities and attract digitally skilled talent. The move places Infosys at the top of India’s IT services sector in terms of entry-level pay for freshers, particularly for niche and high-demand roles.

Pay Packages And Roles On Offer

According to recruitment material, Infosys is preparing an off-campus hiring drive for 2025 engineering and computer science graduates, with annual packages ranging from ₹7 lakh to ₹21 lakh.

The company is hiring for roles such as Specialist Programmer (L1, L2 and L3) and Digital Specialist Engineer (trainee). These positions are open to BE, BTech, ME, MTech, MCA and integrated MSc graduates from computer science, IT and select circuit branches including ECE and EEE.

Under the revised structure, Specialist Programmer L3 trainees can earn up to ₹21 LPA, L2 up to ₹16 LPA, L1 up to ₹11 LPA, while Digital Specialist Engineer trainees are offered ₹7 LPA.

Infosys Group CHRO Shaji Mathew said the company’s hiring strategy aligns with its AI-first transformation. “We are expanding opportunities in the Specialist Programmer track and offering packages of up to ₹21 lakh per annum to bring in digitally native talent,” he said.

How Infosys Compares With Peers

While entry-level salaries at major IT firms have remained largely flat for years, companies are now offering higher pay to candidates with specialised skills. TCS runs Digital and Prime hiring tracks with packages of ₹7 LPA and ₹11 LPA, respectively, while HCLTech has introduced an elite fresher cohort with significantly higher pay. Wipro also offers enhanced compensation under select specialised programmes.

Hiring Momentum Remains Strong

Infosys hired 12,000 freshers in the first half of FY26 and is on track to meet its annual target of 20,000 hires, CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said during the company’s Q2 earnings call. The firm reported its fifth straight quarter of net headcount addition, taking total employee strength to 331,991.

ALSO READ: What Navi Mumbai Airport Means for Mumbai: How it Will Ease Air Traffic Crunch and Boost India’s Global Aviation Hub Plans