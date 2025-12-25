LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Narayana Murthy’s Infosys Hikes Entry-Level Salaries; Offers Up To Rs 21 Lakh For Graduates In Specialised Technology Roles

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys Hikes Entry-Level Salaries; Offers Up To Rs 21 Lakh For Graduates In Specialised Technology Roles

Infosys: Software major Infosys has raised entry-level compensation for fresh graduates, offering salaries of up to ₹21 lakh per annum for specialised technology roles as it steps up efforts to build AI-first capabilities and attract digitally skilled talent. The move places Infosys at the top of India’s IT services sector in terms of entry-level pay for freshers, particularly for niche and high-demand roles.

Narayana Murthy's Infosys Hikes Entry-Level Salaries; Offers Up To Rs 21 Lakh For Graduates In Specialised Technology Roles (Picture Credits: Social Media)
Narayana Murthy's Infosys Hikes Entry-Level Salaries; Offers Up To Rs 21 Lakh For Graduates In Specialised Technology Roles (Picture Credits: Social Media)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 25, 2025 12:05:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys Hikes Entry-Level Salaries; Offers Up To Rs 21 Lakh For Graduates In Specialised Technology Roles

Infosys: Software major Infosys has raised entry-level compensation for fresh graduates, offering salaries of up to ₹21 lakh per annum for specialised technology roles as it steps up efforts to build AI-first capabilities and attract digitally skilled talent. The move places Infosys at the top of India’s IT services sector in terms of entry-level pay for freshers, particularly for niche and high-demand roles.

You Might Be Interested In

Pay Packages And Roles On Offer

According to recruitment material, Infosys is preparing an off-campus hiring drive for 2025 engineering and computer science graduates, with annual packages ranging from ₹7 lakh to ₹21 lakh.

The company is hiring for roles such as Specialist Programmer (L1, L2 and L3) and Digital Specialist Engineer (trainee). These positions are open to BE, BTech, ME, MTech, MCA and integrated MSc graduates from computer science, IT and select circuit branches including ECE and EEE.

You Might Be Interested In

Under the revised structure, Specialist Programmer L3 trainees can earn up to ₹21 LPA, L2 up to ₹16 LPA, L1 up to ₹11 LPA, while Digital Specialist Engineer trainees are offered ₹7 LPA.

Infosys Group CHRO Shaji Mathew said the company’s hiring strategy aligns with its AI-first transformation. “We are expanding opportunities in the Specialist Programmer track and offering packages of up to ₹21 lakh per annum to bring in digitally native talent,” he said.

How Infosys Compares With Peers

While entry-level salaries at major IT firms have remained largely flat for years, companies are now offering higher pay to candidates with specialised skills. TCS runs Digital and Prime hiring tracks with packages of ₹7 LPA and ₹11 LPA, respectively, while HCLTech has introduced an elite fresher cohort with significantly higher pay. Wipro also offers enhanced compensation under select specialised programmes.

Hiring Momentum Remains Strong

Infosys hired 12,000 freshers in the first half of FY26 and is on track to meet its annual target of 20,000 hires, CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said during the company’s Q2 earnings call. The firm reported its fifth straight quarter of net headcount addition, taking total employee strength to 331,991.

ALSO READ: What Navi Mumbai Airport Means for Mumbai: How it Will Ease Air Traffic Crunch and Boost India’s Global Aviation Hub Plans

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 12:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Advocate Shubham Awasthi Honored with Prestigious “40 Under 40 Lawyer Award”

Stock Market Today: Markets Take A Holiday! Are Bullish Gains Waiting In 2026?

Are Share Markets Closed on Christmas Day? What Investors Should Know

Nvidia Makes Record $20 Billion All-Cash Move To Buy AI Chip Startup Groq, Deal Backed By Trump Jr – Here’s What It Means

Gold vs Silver 2026: Which Metal Will Rule Your Portfolio And Deliver Higher Returns In Coming Year?

LATEST NEWS

[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (25.12.2025) LIVE: Dear Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys Hikes Entry-Level Salaries; Offers Up To Rs 21 Lakh For Graduates In Specialised Technology Roles

‘Mark’ X Review: Kichcha Sudeep’s Power-Packed Intro Wins Fans, But Routine Screenplay Leaves Audiences Divided

From Greetings To Church Visits: A Look At PM Narendra Modi’s History Of Attending Christian Community Programs Over The Years

Santa Claus 2025 Live Updates: Where Is Santa Now and How to Track His Sleigh

Khaleda Zia’s Son Tarique Rahman Returns To Bangladesh After 17 Years In Exile – Power Play Before Polls? What’s His Big Plan

Vijay Hazare Trophy: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play Their Next Match?

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (25.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Merry Christmas 2025: Best Wishes, Greetings and Messages to Share With Loved Ones

AMU Professor Shot Dead On Campus, Late-Night Gun Attack Rocks Aligarh University – What We Know

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys Hikes Entry-Level Salaries; Offers Up To Rs 21 Lakh For Graduates In Specialised Technology Roles

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys Hikes Entry-Level Salaries; Offers Up To Rs 21 Lakh For Graduates In Specialised Technology Roles

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys Hikes Entry-Level Salaries; Offers Up To Rs 21 Lakh For Graduates In Specialised Technology Roles
Narayana Murthy’s Infosys Hikes Entry-Level Salaries; Offers Up To Rs 21 Lakh For Graduates In Specialised Technology Roles
Narayana Murthy’s Infosys Hikes Entry-Level Salaries; Offers Up To Rs 21 Lakh For Graduates In Specialised Technology Roles
Narayana Murthy’s Infosys Hikes Entry-Level Salaries; Offers Up To Rs 21 Lakh For Graduates In Specialised Technology Roles

QUICK LINKS