What Navi Mumbai Airport Means for Mumbai: How it Will Ease Air Traffic Crunch and Boost India’s Global Aviation Hub Plans

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to commence commercial flight operations on Thursday, marking the launch of a second major aviation gateway for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after years of delays.

The new airport is designed to ease congestion at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. On its inaugural day, NMIA is expected to serve more than 4,000 passengers, according to sources.

Built at a cost of about Rs 19,650 crore in its first phase, the airport currently has one runway and one terminal, with the capacity to handle 20 million passengers annually.

What Navi Mumbai Airport Means for Mumbai?

The launch of Navi Mumbai Airport marks a turning point for Mumbai’s overstretched aviation ecosystem. With passenger traffic at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport consistently operating near capacity, the new airport is expected to ease air traffic congestion, reduce delays, and improve overall passenger experience.

Beyond relief for the city, NMIA strengthens Mumbai’s role as a key aviation gateway while supporting India’s long-term ambition of emerging as a global aviation hub.

How Navi Mumbai Airport Will Ease Mumbai’s Air Traffic Crunch

The operationalisation of Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to provide long-awaited relief to Mumbai’s crowded skies. By diverting a significant share of domestic flights from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the new airport will reduce peak-hour congestion and help improve on-time performance.

With the ability to handle higher aircraft movements per hour and room for phased expansion. NMIA will streamline air traffic management per hour, and room for phased expansion. NMIA will streamline air traffic management, shorten turnaround times, and create capacity for future domestic and international routes, effectively easing the city’s air traffic crunch while supporting long-term aviation growth.

How Navi Mumbai Airport Will Boost India’s Global Aviation Hub Plans

Spanning over 1,160 hectares, NMIA is the second airport serving the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and is being developed as one of India’s key future aviation hubs. In the first phase, the airport will have the capacity to handle up to 0.5 million metric tonnes of cargo each year, according to ANI. With modern infrastructure and dedicated cargo-handling capabilities, NMIA adds crucial long-term capacity to the country’s busiest aviation region.

From the very first day of operations, passenger services will feature Digi-Yatra contactless processes, along with trained terminal staff deployed across check-in, security screening, and boarding zones, according to the private airport operator.

Which Airlines Are Operating From Navi Mumbai Airport?

Commercial operations at NMIA will begin with four airlines running domestic flights, an airport spokesperson said. These include IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and Star Air.

Sources added that IndiGO is set to be the largest operator, covering most routes.

Akasa Air will fly to Ahmedabad, Goa, Kochi, and Delhi, while Air India Express will operate services to Bengaluru and Delhi. Star Air will offer flights connecting to Goa.

Navi Mumbai Airport: Route-Wise Details

NMIA will offer connectivity to nine domestic cities, including Hyderabad, Goa, and Bengaluru. Among these, the Delhi route is expected to be the busiest, with three daily flights operated by IndiaGO, Air India Express, and Akasa Air, sources said.

During the initial phase, the airport is set to handle up to 24 scheduled departures daily across 13 destinations, with the infrastructure designed to support up to 10 aircraft movements per hour, according to an NMIA statement.