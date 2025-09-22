Naresh Sisodia, the entrepreneur behind the Investo Group of Companies, is launching a new music company called "Investo Music"

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 16:23:07 IST

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 22: Investo Groups of Companies’ venture marks a significant expansion of its diverse portfolio, which already includes real estate and premium cycles. Here’s what we know about Investo Music, the company will showcase a mix of Hindi, Punjabi, folk, and regional music, blending traditional and modern soundscapes to appeal to a broad audience.

Investo Music aims to foster fresh talent and support established artists, redefining how music is consumed and celebrated across India, company is poised to become a cultural hub celebrating India’s diverse musical spectrum while opening doors for global collaborations.

It’s worth noting that Naresh Sisodia’s background is in real estate, specifically through Investo Homes , a leading real estate builder in India with projects in cities like Vrindavan, Mathura, Goa, and Haridwar. His new venture into the music industry could bring a fresh perspective and innovative approaches to music promotion and artist development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS