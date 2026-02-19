Newgen Share Price Surges 20% on NSE Amid UAE Orders and AI-Driven Market Momentum

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price in the Spotlight: Surges 20%
Newgen Software Technologies is stealing the show on the stock market today! The National Stock Exchange (NSE) reported that the company’s stock price increased by 20% on Thursday, reaching ₹618 per share, which represents its highest value since January 27, 2026. The stock price has increased by 35% from its 52-week low of ₹458.65, which occurred on February 17, as investors now experience a positive financial outcome.
The shares increased to ₹608.5, which represents a 13.9% rise at 12:47 PM, while the Nifty 50 index experienced a 0.95% decline. The stock price of Newgen has experienced a 42% decline during the past year, while Nifty has increased by 11.6%. The IT stock has become the center of attention because it performs exceptionally well among competing stocks.
What Caused the Sudden Stock Market Frenzy?
The Thursday surge occurred because trading volume experienced a massive increase, resulting in 43.9 million shares being traded at a rate which exceeded the 30-day average by 26 times. The relative strength index (RSI) sits at 50.33, which indicates that market momentum has stabilized. Market observers believe that the ongoing AI Summit in India, combined with IT sector partnerships between Indian companies and international tech companies, created an atmosphere that drove investors to purchase stocks.
The stock of Newgen has emerged as the most important investment of the day because it demonstrates strong upward movement.
Newgen Share Price Rises on UAE Overseas Order and Strong Market Momentum
Newgen Software Technologies secured an overseas order worth AED 53.1 million (₹13.07 crore) in the UAE through its subsidiary, Newgen Software Technologies L.L.C.
The contract spans three years and includes licenses, implementation, and support services.
The customer’s name remains undisclosed due to confidentiality, according to the company’s exchange filing.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.