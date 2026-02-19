LIVE TV
Home > Business > Newgen Share Price Surges 20% on NSE Amid UAE Orders and AI-Driven Market Momentum

Newgen Share Price Surges 20% on NSE Amid UAE Orders and AI-Driven Market Momentum

Newgen Software Technologies shares surged 20% on NSE, boosted by UAE orders, high trading volumes, and AI sector momentum. Q3FY26 shows mixed results, making Newgen a market highlight for investors.

Newgen Share Price

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 19, 2026 14:22:28 IST

Newgen Share Price Surges 20% on NSE Amid UAE Orders and AI-Driven Market Momentum

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price in the Spotlight: Surges 20%

Newgen Software Technologies is stealing the show on the stock market today! The National Stock Exchange (NSE) reported that the company’s stock price increased by 20% on Thursday, reaching ₹618 per share, which represents its highest value since January 27, 2026. The stock price has increased by 35% from its 52-week low of ₹458.65, which occurred on February 17, as investors now experience a positive financial outcome.

The shares increased to ₹608.5, which represents a 13.9% rise at 12:47 PM, while the Nifty 50 index experienced a 0.95% decline. The stock price of Newgen has experienced a 42% decline during the past year, while Nifty has increased by 11.6%. The IT stock has become the center of attention because it performs exceptionally well among competing stocks.

What Caused the Sudden Stock Market Frenzy?

The Thursday surge occurred because trading volume experienced a massive increase, resulting in 43.9 million shares being traded at a rate which exceeded the 30-day average by 26 times. The relative strength index (RSI) sits at 50.33, which indicates that market momentum has stabilized. Market observers believe that the ongoing AI Summit in India, combined with IT sector partnerships between Indian companies and international tech companies, created an atmosphere that drove investors to purchase stocks.

The stock of Newgen has emerged as the most important investment of the day because it demonstrates strong upward movement.

Newgen Share Price Rises on UAE Overseas Order and Strong Market Momentum

  • Newgen Software Technologies secured an overseas order worth AED 53.1 million (₹13.07 crore) in the UAE through its subsidiary, Newgen Software Technologies L.L.C.

  • The contract spans three years and includes licenses, implementation, and support services.

  • The customer’s name remains undisclosed due to confidentiality, according to the company’s exchange filing.

QUICK LINKS