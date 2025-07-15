Nvidia Resumes H20 Chip Sales to China After U.S. Approval — Everything You Need to Know

Nvidia confirmed it will resume sales of its H20 AI chips to China after receiving assurance from the U.S. government that necessary export licenses will be granted.
These chips, designed to meet U.S. export restrictions, had been off the market since April when new regulations blocked shipments. Nvidia had filed for licenses under new U.S. guidelines, and now expects to begin deliveries shortly. Chinese tech giants like ByteDance, Alibaba, and Tencent had placed $16 billion in orders for the H20 prior to the halt. Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang recently met U.S. and Chinese leaders to discuss licensing. The chipmaker took a $5.5 billion write-down earlier this year due to the suspension.
“We are committed to serving our partners in China under current regulatory frameworks,” a spokesperson stated. The return of H20 sales positions Nvidia to reclaim lost ground in the Chinese AI sector.
H20 Chips Back In Business After Export Freeze
Remember when Nvidia’s H20 chip vanished from China’s shelves? That’s because an April export ban froze shipments overnight, costing Nvidia billions. The H20, built for Chinese clients and compliant with U.S. rules, had quickly become a bestseller. Chinese tech giants rushed to stockpile them, but supply stalled—until now. U.S. officials assured Nvidia that export licenses would be processed, and they’ve delivered. “The Commerce Department is working to review licenses swiftly,” said a source familiar with the talks. Now, Nvidia is powering up deliveries again. And here’s the kicker—this move comes as both the U.S. and China show signs of softening their tech standoff. Ready for round two of the AI chip race?
China makes up about 13% of Nvidia’s revenue—roughly $17 billion. With that much on the line, Nvidia couldn’t stay silent for long. CEO Jensen Huang recently visited Washington and Beijing, meeting with President Trump and trade officials to push for fair AI trade. “We believe a predictable, rules-based system benefits all players,” Huang said. With shipments now set to resume, Nvidia is also rolling out downgraded H20 models and an RTX Pro version—both compliant with U.S. export rules. Analysts expect a strong sales rebound, though geopolitical risks still loom. Nvidia is betting on flexibility to retain AI dominance.
|Event
|Date
|Details
|H20 Shipments Halted
|April 2025
|U.S. imposes export licensing rules
|Nvidia Files for Licenses
|May 2025
|CEO Huang begins talks with U.S. and China
|License Assurances Granted
|July 2025
|Commerce Dept. signals greenlight for resumed exports
|H20 Sales Resume
|July 2025
|Deliveries expected to restart imminently
|$16B Orders from China Firms
|Pre-ban 2025
|ByteDance, Tencent, and Alibaba had massive preorders for H20 chips
H20 Demand Surges As Chinese Tech Giants Reopen Orders
Guess who’s back at Nvidia’s door? ByteDance, Alibaba, Tencent, and more have resumed their $16 billion chip hunt now that U.S. export licenses are nearly cleared. These tech giants want H20 GPUs fast—AI competition in e-commerce, gaming, and language models isn’t slowing down. Nvidia plans phased shipments, with the first deliveries expected within weeks. RTX Pro and other China-specific versions are also on deck. This marks a strong comeback in China’s AI market and a key move in global chip dynamics