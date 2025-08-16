LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Ola Electric Unveils EVs, AI Tech & Future-Ready Innovations At Sankalp 2025

Ola Electric Unveils EVs, AI Tech & Future-Ready Innovations At Sankalp 2025

Ola Electric showcased groundbreaking EV technology, including the 4680 Bharat Cell, rare-earth-free Ferrite Motor, and AI-powered MoveOS 6. They also unveiled the Diamondhead motorcycle prototype, promising innovations aimed at India's energy sovereignty and global leadership in the EV space.

Ola Electric Unveils EVs, AI Tech & Future-Ready Innovations At Sankalp 2025

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 16, 2025 20:12:29 IST

Ola Electric announced a series of products and technology upgradation at its Sankalp 2025 event held on the occasion of 79th Independence Day.

Ola Electric Unveils 4680 Cell, AI Tech

At Sankalp 2025, Ola showcased its 4680 Bharat Cell and India’s 1st rare-earth-free Ferrite Motor. It also showcased AI-powered intelligence system MoveOS 6 and Gen 4 Platform – lighter, faster, scalable to 2W/3W/4W, drones and humanoids, all imagined and built in India.

“From our own 4680 Bharat Cell, Ferrite Motor, AI-powered MoveOS, Gen 4 platform – everything was imagined, engineered & built in India. This is our vision to secure India’s energy sovereignty and make our nation a global leader in the energy and EV ecosystem,” Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and CEO of Ola Electric Mobility, wrote on X.

In yet another futuristic product, Ola Electric has showcased the prototype of the Diamondhead electric motorcycle at its event.

“The Diamondhead is more than engineering, more than innovation. It is a step towards singularity – where man and machine merge, to reach a level neither could achieve alone,” Aggarwal wrote on X, without getting into specifics about the product.

Ola Teases 2027 Launch of Diamondhead, S1 Pro Sport in 2026

He teased that they were targeting the launch of Diamondhead in 2027 at under Rs 5 lakh per unit.

Further, Ola also showcased S1 Pro Sport scooter, which has sports-oriented features such as gas-charged rear suspension and retuned front forks, carbon fibre detailing, and ADAS.
Deliveries of the S1 Pro Sport scooter are to start by January 2026.

On Friday, Ola also announced the integration of 4680 Bharat Cell, India’s first indigenously developed Lithium-ion cell, in Roadster X+ and S1 Pro+. Deliveries to begin this Navratri, Bhavish Aggarwal said in the X post.

“Sankalp 2025 – with India Inside! This Sankalp was a showcase of products built with excellence, powered by vertical integration, and driven by technology created in India, ensuring complete supply chain sovereignty.

More importantly, this vision reflected our commitment to creating solutions for India and the world, with everything made by Indians,” he added in the X post.
India has set targets of 30 per cent electric vehicle penetration by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070. (Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Explained: Ola Electric 17% Surge — How The Company Overcame July’s Financial Struggles, And Signs Of Recovery

Tags: ola electric

RELATED News

Sin Goods Stocks Slide As Government Plans 40% GST ‘Sin Tax’ Under New Reform; Tobacco And Gaming Sectors Under Pressure
Stock Market Today: THE BULLS TAKE OVER! Dalal Street All In Green, Sensex Above 999 Points And Nifty Over 24,900
Samsung Begins Laptop Manufacturing In India At This Factory, Here’s What We Know
Stocks To Watch Today: Mahindra, Vodafone, BPCL, Aurobindo Pharma And Many More In Focus Today
Stock Market Today: The Dalal Street Is Set To Catch The Eyes Of Investors, Sensex And Nifty Likely To Paint The Market Green

LATEST NEWS

The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Ola Electric Unveils EVs, AI Tech & Future-Ready Innovations At Sankalp 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ola Electric Unveils EVs, AI Tech & Future-Ready Innovations At Sankalp 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ola Electric Unveils EVs, AI Tech & Future-Ready Innovations At Sankalp 2025
Ola Electric Unveils EVs, AI Tech & Future-Ready Innovations At Sankalp 2025
Ola Electric Unveils EVs, AI Tech & Future-Ready Innovations At Sankalp 2025
Ola Electric Unveils EVs, AI Tech & Future-Ready Innovations At Sankalp 2025

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?