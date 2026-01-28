LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar Iran warning ajit pawar death ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar Iran warning ajit pawar death ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar Iran warning ajit pawar death ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar Iran warning
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar Iran warning ajit pawar death ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar Iran warning ajit pawar death ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar Iran warning ajit pawar death ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar Iran warning
LIVE TV
Home > Business > ONGC Share Price Soars to 52-Week High as Oil India Jumps 10% on Global Oil Surge

ONGC Share Price Soars to 52-Week High as Oil India Jumps 10% on Global Oil Surge

ONGC share Price and Oil India shares jumped 10% as oil prices surged due to U.S. winter storms, Middle East tensions, and supply constraints, boosting energy investor optimism and Nifty Oil & Gas index performance.

ONGC Share Price Soars to 52-Week High as Oil India Jumps 10% on Global Oil Surge (Pic:X)
ONGC Share Price Soars to 52-Week High as Oil India Jumps 10% on Global Oil Surge (Pic:X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 28, 2026 13:24:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ONGC Share Price Soars to 52-Week High as Oil India Jumps 10% on Global Oil Surge

January 28th brought an exciting experience to energy investment professionals. Oil prices surged worldwide, which resulted in ONGC and Oil India shares increasing by 10 percent. The market observers celebrated the two state-owned companies because they achieved first place on the Nifty Oil & Gas index, which demonstrated that oil still possesses strong marketability. The index reached 11,735.55 after gaining more than 3 percent at 11:00 AM, which created a positive trading atmosphere for investors. Investors monitored their screens continuously because geopolitical conflicts and winter storms disrupted energy markets while major stocks showed any price movement.

ONGC Share Price & Corporate Moves: Oil Market Gains and VLEC Ventures

Category Details
Oil Price Movement Brent Crude: +33 cents to $67.90 per barrel
WTI Crude: +42 cents to $62.81 per barrel
ONGC Share Price Jumped over 7% to ₹266.20 (fresh 52-week high)
Key Corporate Development Entered shipbuilding contracts with Samsung Heavy Industries (South Korea) for 2 VLECs
Joint Ventures Two JVs formed with MOL Japan in GIFT City, Gujarat
VLEC Ownership & Operation Each JV owns and operates one VLEC
Purpose of VLECs Transport 600 KTPA of ethane for ONGC subsidiary OPaL
Vessel Capacity & Flag Each VLEC: 1 lakh cubic meters, Indian-flagged
Recent Share Performance Up nearly 9% in 5 days
Up over 12% in 1 month

Oil India Share Price Update

Oil India shares surged nearly 10% to a fresh 52-week high of ₹492.

You Might Be Interested In

Recent Performance:

  • Up over 11% in five days

  • Gained more than 18% in one month

Why Is The Oil Prices Surging? Storms, Supply Crunch, and Middle East Tensions

Oil markets are experiencing active trading because prices are rising due to dual market forces, which include supply interruptions and geopolitical conflicts. A severe winter storm caused U.S. crude producers to lose almost 2 million barrels per day, which represented 15 percent of the national production capacity. Vortexa, a ship-tracking company, reported that Gulf Coast exports of crude and LNG reached zero, while Kazakhstan production losses created additional constraints on global oil supplies.

Analysts warn that once the storm passes, selling pressure may return, likely keeping WTI crude near $60 per barrel. The market maintains its anxious state because rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran create fears about potential military conflict. Traders at an aircraft carrier base in the Middle East are closely monitoring all developments because they want to understand how these changes will affect trading operations.

The unpredictable combination of weather patterns, political situations, and supply chain limitations creates a situation that requires complete market observation from both consumers and investors.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Share Price in Focus: Q3FY26 Numbers Cheer Investors Despite Debt Worries

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 1:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Brent crude priceenergy stocksIndia oil stocksOil India share priceoil market updateoil price surgeVLEC projectsWTI crude price

RELATED News

Ajit Pawar Net Worth: Properties, Assets And Wealth – How Rich Was Maharashtra Deputy CM?

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps over 500 Points, Nifty Above 25,322 After India-EU Trade Deal

How Will the Stock Market Perform Today? Sensex and Nifty Set to Open Higher, Boosted by Optimism, and India–EU Trade Deal

Stocks to Watch Today: Infosys, Vedanta, Marico, Vodafone Idea, LIC, RVNL, Titagarh Rail, Hindustan Zinc on January 28

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Appoints Five Authorized Distributors Across Tamil Nadu to Strengthen Domestic Reach

LATEST NEWS

ONGC Share Price Soars to 52-Week High as Oil India Jumps 10% on Global Oil Surge

Was Ajit Pawar’s Body Identified Through His Wristwatch? Heartbreaking Reports Emerge After Maharashtra Dy CM Dies In Baramati Plane Crash

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Vishakhapatnam? Predicted Playing XIs And Match Preview

Supriya Sule “Devasted” As ‘Dada’ Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash In Maharashtra’s Baramati

OpenAI Launches Prism Powered By ChatGPT For Scientific Writing: Know How It Drafts Research Papers, Features, Pricing And More

Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash: Maharashtra Announces Public Holiday, Three-Day Mourning

‘Was Like An Elder Brother’: Eknath Shinde Mourns Ajit Pawar’s Death, Calls Plane Crash A ‘Deep Loss For Maharashtra

‘Could Not Pull People Out Due to Massive Fire’: Eyewitness Recalls 4–5 Explosions as Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Baramati Plane Crash

“One Bad Day Can Cost Everything”: Rahul Dravid Warns Team India Before T20 World Cup 2026

Redmi 15 Pro Plus 5G To Debut In India With 200 Master MegaPixel Camera, 6,500mAh Massive Battery—Check Price, Launch Date And Introductory Offers Here

ONGC Share Price Soars to 52-Week High as Oil India Jumps 10% on Global Oil Surge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ONGC Share Price Soars to 52-Week High as Oil India Jumps 10% on Global Oil Surge

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ONGC Share Price Soars to 52-Week High as Oil India Jumps 10% on Global Oil Surge
ONGC Share Price Soars to 52-Week High as Oil India Jumps 10% on Global Oil Surge
ONGC Share Price Soars to 52-Week High as Oil India Jumps 10% on Global Oil Surge
ONGC Share Price Soars to 52-Week High as Oil India Jumps 10% on Global Oil Surge

QUICK LINKS