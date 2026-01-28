LIVE TV
Home > Business > Vodafone Idea Share Price in Focus: Q3FY26 Numbers Cheer Investors Despite Debt Worries

Vodafone Idea Share Price in Focus: Q3FY26 Numbers Cheer Investors Despite Debt Worries

Vodafone Idea share price jumped over 2% after improved Q3FY26 results. Despite debt and subscriber losses, investor optimism returned, even as technical charts signal caution ahead.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 28, 2026 12:41:45 IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Jumps Over 2% – A Much-Needed Boost

Vodafone Idea provided its investors with positive news as its stock price rose more than 2% after the company reported improved third-quarter financial results, aided by provision adjustments. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹10.05 on the BSE.

At 12:00 PM, Vodafone Idea was trading at ₹10.01, up ₹0.18 (1.83%), signaling renewed buying interest. While the company continues to face challenges such as subscriber churn and significant spectrum debt, the improved performance has sparked fresh optimism about its network and future prospects.

Vodafone Idea Share Price: Q3FY26 Shows Early Signs of Recovery, Stock Reacts Positively Despite Long-Term Challenges

Category Details
Q3FY26 Net Loss ₹5,286 crore (vs ₹5,524 crore in Q2FY26)
Revenue (QoQ) ₹11,323 crore (up 1.1%)
ARPU ₹186 (up from ₹180 in Q2FY26)
EBITDA (QoQ) ₹4,817 crore (up 2.8%)
EBITDA Margin 42.5% (vs 41.8% in Q2FY26)
Stock – 1 Month Down 16%
Stock – 6 Months Up over 40%
Stock – 1 Year Up 11%
Stock – 2 Years Down 31%
Share Price (10:50 AM) ₹10.00 on BSE (up 1.63%)

Vodafone Idea Share Price In Focus As Subscriber Base Falls

Vodafone Idea lost 3.8 million subscribers during the quarter, taking its total user base to 192.9 million by December-end. The stock price movement shows that investors are monitoring the company’s future strategies to handle customer churn, as intense competition continues to drive subscriber losses.

Vodafone Idea’s Debt Diary: Heavy Numbers, Lighter Mood

The storytelling around Vodafone Idea has started to change despite its ongoing financial struggles, which continue to test its ability to manage debt. As of December 31, the company reported deferred spectrum payment obligations of an enormous ₹1.25 lakh crore, excluding AGR dues that remain frozen. It also faces spectrum instalments of ₹7,001 crore payable by December 2026, along with ₹4,424 crore in bank debt. Of this, ₹1,126 crore must be repaid by December 2026, including interest. These liabilities have kept investors cautious.

The story then takes an unexpected turn. Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has stated that major uncertainties are now in the past. With clarity from the Supreme Court on AGR and government intervention in place, Vodafone Idea has gained operational flexibility. The telecom operator can now shift from defensive survival mode toward growth and long-term sustainability. This change in mindset may prove to be the real signal booster.

Technical Breakdown Signals Further Downside Risk for Vodafone Idea Shares

  • Vodafone Idea shares have broken below the key support level of ₹10.47, signalling a structural breakdown on technical charts.

  • The breakdown is supported by weak daily EMAs and rising sell-side volumes, indicating active long liquidation rather than a routine correction.

  • If the stock continues to trade below ₹10.47, it could test the next major demand zone near ₹8.76.

  • A decisive break below ₹8.76 may expose further downside towards ₹7.50.

  • Any short-term bounce is likely to remain corrective, unless the stock decisively reclaims key broken resistance levels.

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 12:41 PM IST
Tags: Vi share price todayVodafone Idea ARPUVodafone Idea BSEVodafone Idea debtVodafone Idea EBITDAVodafone Idea Q3FY26 resultsVodafone Idea Share PriceVodafone Idea stockVodafone Idea subscriber lossVodafone Idea technical outlook

