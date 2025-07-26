Home > Business > Pension Power: The Atal Pension Yojana Crosses 8 Crore Enrolments With 39 Lakh New Subscribers

Atal Pension Yojana surpasses 8 crore enrolments, adding 39 lakh new subscribers in FY 2025–26. The scheme continues to grow through strong outreach, guaranteed returns, and focused digital expansion.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 26, 2025 09:32:00 IST

The Atal Pension Yojana (APY), a flagship pension scheme under the Government of India, has hit a major milestone by surpassing 8 crore total gross enrolments. According to a release by the Ministry of Finance, the scheme added 39 lakh new subscribers in the current financial year 2025–26 alone. Administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), APY continues to draw wide participation, especially among workers in the unorganised sector. APY aims to provide universal social security coverage through a voluntary and contributory pension model. The Ministry credited the scheme’s success to the dedicated efforts of banks, the Department of Posts (DoP), SLBCs/UTLBCs, and the consistent backing of the Government of India. The initiative has gained traction through effective outreach programs, multilingual handouts, digital campaigns, and regular performance reviews. The scheme offers guaranteed monthly pensions between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 after the age of 60 and is open to citizens aged 18 to 40, excluding income tax payers.

 India’s APY Sees Unstoppable Subscriber Growth

The scheme has seen a remarkable increase in participation across rural and semi-urban regions. The addition of 39 lakh new subscribers this fiscal highlights rising awareness and trust in pension-based social security. PFRDA has actively promoted the scheme using a mix of media campaigns, grassroots mobilization, training sessions, and digital drives. The voluntary nature of the scheme, coupled with its guaranteed returns and simplicity, has made it appealing to those working outside the formal economy. The continued rise in enrolments signals that more Indians are planning ahead for retirement through structured pension savings, and that the outreach mechanisms in place are working effectively. 

Pension Structure Offers Security and Certainty

  • Guaranteed Monthly Pension: Subscribers receive a monthly pension ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 after the age of 60, based on contribution amount and age at entry.
  • Spouse Pension Benefit: In the event of the subscriber’s death, the spouse continues to receive the same monthly pension, ensuring financial continuity for the family.
  • Nominee Corpus Payout: Upon the death of both the subscriber and spouse, the accumulated pension corpus is returned to the nominee, offering complete financial closure.
  • Defined Benefit Model: The scheme follows a defined benefit structure, allowing subscribers to plan retirement with certainty and predictability.
  • Encourages Early Savings: APY promotes early and consistent retirement savings, particularly among low-income earners in the unorganised sector.
  • Formula-Based Contributions: The pension amount depends on a fixed formula, helping subscribers make informed financial decisions tied to long-term goals.

(With Inputs From ANI)

