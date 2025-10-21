LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump delhi air pollution Donald Trump ballroom project American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump delhi air pollution Donald Trump ballroom project American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump delhi air pollution Donald Trump ballroom project American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump delhi air pollution Donald Trump ballroom project American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump delhi air pollution Donald Trump ballroom project American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump delhi air pollution Donald Trump ballroom project American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump delhi air pollution Donald Trump ballroom project American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump delhi air pollution Donald Trump ballroom project American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Phillips 66, Kinder Morgan eye new pipeline to bolster US West Coast fuel supply

Phillips 66, Kinder Morgan eye new pipeline to bolster US West Coast fuel supply

Phillips 66, Kinder Morgan eye new pipeline to bolster US West Coast fuel supply

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 21, 2025 05:13:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Phillips 66, Kinder Morgan eye new pipeline to bolster US West Coast fuel supply

By Sumit Saha and Shariq Khan (Reuters) -Phillips 66 and Kinder Morgan on Monday began soliciting shipper commitments for a proposed pipeline system that will move fuel from the Texas refining hub to bolster supplies in Arizona and California as a spate of refinery closures stokes supply concerns. If constructed, the new pipelines could help ease the strain on West Coast fuel supply from the planned closures of Phillips 66's Los Angeles refinery by the end of this year and Valero Energy's Benicia refinery next year. Together, those refineries produce about 20% of California's fuel requirements and help meet the needs of neighboring states. The planned closures have caused a scramble by regulators to find alternative means of supply. The system proposed by Phillips 66 and Kinder Morgan will include the construction of a new pipeline from Borger, Texas, to Phoenix. The companies will also reverse the direction of flows on an existing Kinder Morgan pipeline that currently delivers fuel from Colton, California, to Phoenix, they said in a joint statement. Flows will also be reversed on the Phillips 66-operated Gold Pipeline, which currently delivers products from Borger, Texas, to St. Louis, Missouri. Reversing it will help deliver more fuel from Midwestern U.S. refineries into the proposed new pipeline system from Borger to Arizona, called the Western Gateway Pipeline, the companies said. "This is potentially huge news for motorists in California, Las Vegas, Arizona and great news for refiners in the Gulf," GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said on social media platform X. California drivers pay the highest gasoline prices in the Lower 48 U.S. states and fuel prices were expected to rise further from the planned refinery closures.  The new pipeline system could allow Gulf Coast refiners to raise capacity to feed these pipelines, especially in politically advantageous states, De Haan said. Last month, Magellan Pipeline, a subsidiary of ONEOK, also began gauging interest in a new pipeline system to transport refined products from Houston and southern Oklahoma to delivery locations in El Paso, Texas, and the Phoenix area. (Reporting by Sumit Saha in Bengaluru and Shariq Khan in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 5:13 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Amazon's AWS nears recovery after major outage disrupts apps, services worldwide

Trump, Australia's Albanese sign critical minerals agreement to counter China

Oil settles at 5-month low as supply glut fears mount

US business lobby urges Trump to end new curbs on exports to China

Amazon's AWS struggles to recover after major outage disrupts apps, services worldwide

LATEST NEWS

CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Wide-ranging group of US officials pursues Trump's fight against ‘Deep State’

‘I Have Settled Eight Wars In Eight Months’, US President Trump Says, Eyes Russia-Ukraine Conflict Next

Davidovich Fokina ousts Sonego, Mensik advances in Basel

UPDATE 2-Starboard takes nearly 5% stake in construction firm Fluor, sources say

Phillips 66, Kinder Morgan eye new pipeline to bolster US West Coast fuel supply

UPDATE 3-Trump downplays Taiwan risk in China talks, expects fair trade deal

Donald Trump Warns China Of 155% Tariff By November 1 If Trade Deal Fails

Analysis-Chip crunch: how the AI boom is stoking prices of less trendy memory

BRIEF-Alicanto Minerals Seeks Trading Halt Pending Capital Raising Announcement

UPDATE 11-Amazon's AWS nears recovery after major outage disrupts apps, services worldwide

Phillips 66, Kinder Morgan eye new pipeline to bolster US West Coast fuel supply

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Phillips 66, Kinder Morgan eye new pipeline to bolster US West Coast fuel supply

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Phillips 66, Kinder Morgan eye new pipeline to bolster US West Coast fuel supply
Phillips 66, Kinder Morgan eye new pipeline to bolster US West Coast fuel supply
Phillips 66, Kinder Morgan eye new pipeline to bolster US West Coast fuel supply
Phillips 66, Kinder Morgan eye new pipeline to bolster US West Coast fuel supply
QUICK LINKS