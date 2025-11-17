LIVE TV
PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Tomorrow: Shares Set To Debut On BSE And NSE On November 18, 2025 – Market Awaits First-Day Performance

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Tomorrow: Shares Set To Debut On BSE And NSE On November 18, 2025 – Market Awaits First-Day Performance

PhysicsWallah IPO listing tomorrow on BSE & NSE; strong grey market interest with ₹9 GMP hints ₹118 debut. IPO raised ₹3,480.71 crore, subscribed 1.81×, led by Kotak Mahindra.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 18, 2025 09:08:30 IST

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Tomorrow: Shares Set To Debut On BSE And NSE On November 18, 2025 – Market Awaits First-Day Performance

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Date Tomorrow 

Get ready, investors! The equity shares of edtech company PhysicsWallah Ltd are all set to make their Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, after its IPO received decent demand. Are you curious to see if PhysicsWallah will soar high or stay grounded? The shares will be listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

BSE issued a notice stating, “Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Physicswallah Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.”

So, whether you’re an experienced trader, a newbie watching the market, or just love IPO drama, this is one listing you’ll want to keep your eyes on. Will PhysicsWallah light up trading screens or just give a gentle spark? Time to find out, are you ready to watch it happen live?

PhysicsWallah IPO: Subscription Timeline And GMP

The PhysicsWallah IPO opened for subscription on November 11, 2025, and closed just two days later on November 13, 2025. By November 14, the allotment was finalized, leaving investors buzzing with curiosity about how the shares would perform once they hit the stock market.

Excitement is building as everyone watches the grey market premium (GMP) to guess the listing price. Today, the GMP stands at ₹9 per share, signaling healthy interest. If the trend holds, the shares could debut around ₹118, giving investors a potential 8% jump over the IPO price of ₹109, a small but sweet start to the trading journey!

PhysicsWallah IPO: Key Details

Category Details
Total Funds Raised ₹3,480.71 crore
Fresh Issue 28.45 crore equity shares worth ₹3,100.71 crore
Offer-for-Sale (OFS) 3.49 crore shares aggregating ₹380 crore
Price Band ₹103–₹109 per share
Total Subscription 1.81×
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 1.06×
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 48%
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 2.70×
Book Running Lead Manager Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd.
IPO Registrar MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 3:43 PM IST
QUICK LINKS