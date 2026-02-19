LIVE TV
Home > Business > Precious Metal Price Drop Alert! Gold and Silver Under Global Pressure, Festive Boost Ahead; Check City-Wise Rates, MCX Trends, And Where Gold Is Cheaper

Precious Metal Price Drop Alert! Gold and Silver Under Global Pressure, Festive Boost Ahead; Check City-Wise Rates, MCX Trends, And Where Gold Is Cheaper

Gold and silver prices remained volatile as global cues and dollar strength pressured MCX trends, while India’s wedding season expectations supported demand outlook. Investors watch domestic and global rate movements.

Gold, Silver Prices in India
Gold, Silver Prices in India

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 19, 2026 10:12:39 IST

Precious Metal Price Drop Alert! Gold and Silver Under Global Pressure, Festive Boost Ahead; Check City-Wise Rates, MCX Trends, And Where Gold Is Cheaper

Gold and Silver Price Today: Let’s See If Gold And Silver Is Still Affordable?

The gold market witnessed a slight decline on Thursday morning, but the situation quickly turned into an interesting storyline. The strength of the dollar weighed on bullion prices, pushing gold lower on the MCX as traders reacted to mixed signals from the latest Fed outlook. Futures softened, profit-booking emerged, and subdued global activity made gold appear temporarily less attractive.

But every Indian buyer knows there’s always a twist.

The shubh mahurat window for the wedding season is quietly approaching—and that’s when gold rarely stays down for long. As families begin festive jewellery purchases, domestic demand typically strengthens, often lifting local prices even when global cues remain weak.

In a way, gold seems to be catching its breath before the festive rush begins. This dip may be the market’s subtle opportunity for buyers, because once the shubh mahurat momentum builds, gold often shifts quickly from “discounted” to “highly demanded.”

Silver mirrored gold’s cautious tone on Thursday as global market signals and a strong dollar created price fluctuations on the MCX. Upward momentum slowed due to profit-booking and weak international demand. However, industrial and jewellery demand may revive with India’s upcoming wedding season, supporting sentiment. The slight price dip could offer investors a buying opportunity.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal

Gold Prices hold on MCX:As of February 19, 2026, MCX gold futures for April traded near ₹1,56,019 per 10 grams, up about 0.17%. Prices opened at ₹1,55,544 and remained volatile after recent consolidation from February highs. Day high stood at ₹1,56,383 and day low at ₹1,52,501, while previous close was ₹1,55,761, reflecting cautious momentum.

Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: As of February 19, 2026, silver futures on the MCX showed mixed movement across contracts. The March 2026 contract traded near ₹2,36,664 per kg, while May 2026 futures hovered around ₹2,50,080. The Silver Mini February contract stood near ₹2,43,231 per kg, as global market indicators and currency trend forecasts created price fluctuations.

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities 

City 24K (Pure Gold) 22K (Standard) 18K (Jewellery)
Chennai ₹1,55,230 ₹1,42,290 ₹1,16,420
Delhi ₹1,54,340 ₹1,41,490 ₹1,15,790
Mumbai ₹1,54,190 ₹1,41,340 ₹1,15,640
Kolkata ₹1,54,190 ₹1,41,340 ₹1,15,640
Bangalore ₹1,54,190 ₹1,41,340 ₹1,15,640
Hyderabad ₹1,54,190 ₹1,41,340 ₹1,15,640
Kerala ₹1,54,190 ₹1,41,340 ₹1,15,640
Pune ₹1,54,190 ₹1,41,340 ₹1,15,640

Silver Price In Major Cities 

City Silver Price (per kg)
Mumbai ₹2,54,900
Delhi ₹2,54,900
Kolkata ₹2,54,900
Bangalore ₹2,54,900
Pune ₹2,54,900
Chennai ₹2,59,900
Hyderabad ₹2,59,900
Kerala ₹2,59,900

Note: Prices indicated are for 999 purity silver and may exclude GST and making charges.

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Gold Prices in International Markets

Country Local Currency (10g) INR Equivalent (10g)
Dubai, UAE AED 6,005 ₹1,48,425
United States USD 1,645 ₹1,49,755
Canada CAD 2,242 ₹1,49,255
Ireland EUR 1,360 ₹1,46,215
Pakistan PKR 4,49,041 ₹1,45,695
Bangladesh BDT 1,94,698 ₹1,44,455

(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 10:12 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Precious Metal Price Drop Alert! Gold and Silver Under Global Pressure, Festive Boost Ahead; Check City-Wise Rates, MCX Trends, And Where Gold Is Cheaper

QUICK LINKS