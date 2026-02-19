Precious Metal Price Drop Alert! Gold and Silver Under Global Pressure, Festive Boost Ahead; Check City-Wise Rates, MCX Trends, And Where Gold Is Cheaper

Gold and Silver Price Today: Let’s See If Gold And Silver Is Still Affordable?
Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal
Gold Prices hold on MCX:As of February 19, 2026, MCX gold futures for April traded near ₹1,56,019 per 10 grams, up about 0.17%. Prices opened at ₹1,55,544 and remained volatile after recent consolidation from February highs. Day high stood at ₹1,56,383 and day low at ₹1,52,501, while previous close was ₹1,55,761, reflecting cautious momentum.
Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: As of February 19, 2026, silver futures on the MCX showed mixed movement across contracts. The March 2026 contract traded near ₹2,36,664 per kg, while May 2026 futures hovered around ₹2,50,080. The Silver Mini February contract stood near ₹2,43,231 per kg, as global market indicators and currency trend forecasts created price fluctuations.
18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities
|City
|24K (Pure Gold)
|22K (Standard)
|18K (Jewellery)
|Chennai
|₹1,55,230
|₹1,42,290
|₹1,16,420
|Delhi
|₹1,54,340
|₹1,41,490
|₹1,15,790
|Mumbai
|₹1,54,190
|₹1,41,340
|₹1,15,640
|Kolkata
|₹1,54,190
|₹1,41,340
|₹1,15,640
|Bangalore
|₹1,54,190
|₹1,41,340
|₹1,15,640
|Hyderabad
|₹1,54,190
|₹1,41,340
|₹1,15,640
|Kerala
|₹1,54,190
|₹1,41,340
|₹1,15,640
|Pune
|₹1,54,190
|₹1,41,340
|₹1,15,640
Silver Price In Major Cities
Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?
Gold Prices in International Markets
|Country
|Local Currency (10g)
|INR Equivalent (10g)
|Dubai, UAE
|AED 6,005
|₹1,48,425
|United States
|USD 1,645
|₹1,49,755
|Canada
|CAD 2,242
|₹1,49,255
|Ireland
|EUR 1,360
|₹1,46,215
|Pakistan
|PKR 4,49,041
|₹1,45,695
|Bangladesh
|BDT 1,94,698
|₹1,44,455
(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)
