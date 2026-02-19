Precious Metal Price Drop Alert! Gold and Silver Under Global Pressure, Festive Boost Ahead; Check City-Wise Rates, MCX Trends, And Where Gold Is Cheaper

The gold market witnessed a slight decline on Thursday morning, but the situation quickly turned into an interesting storyline. The strength of the dollar weighed on bullion prices, pushing gold lower on the MCX as traders reacted to mixed signals from the latest Fed outlook. Futures softened, profit-booking emerged, and subdued global activity made gold appear temporarily less attractive.

But every Indian buyer knows there’s always a twist.

The shubh mahurat window for the wedding season is quietly approaching—and that’s when gold rarely stays down for long. As families begin festive jewellery purchases, domestic demand typically strengthens, often lifting local prices even when global cues remain weak.

In a way, gold seems to be catching its breath before the festive rush begins. This dip may be the market’s subtle opportunity for buyers, because once the shubh mahurat momentum builds, gold often shifts quickly from “discounted” to “highly demanded.”