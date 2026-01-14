LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
thailand ali khamenei donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia thailand ali khamenei donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia thailand ali khamenei donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia thailand ali khamenei donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
thailand ali khamenei donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia thailand ali khamenei donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia thailand ali khamenei donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia thailand ali khamenei donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Reddit Explodes Over TCS Employee Salary Drop Post: Five Years of Loyalty, Still Less Pay!

Reddit Explodes Over TCS Employee Salary Drop Post: Five Years of Loyalty, Still Less Pay!

A TCS Java developer’s salary dropped after five years, sparking Reddit discussions. Early career choices, low appraisals, and PIP impacted pay. Netizens advised upskilling, startups, MBA, and storytelling for career recovery.

Reddit Explodes Over TCS Employee Salary Drop Post: Five Years of Loyalty, Still Less Pay!

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 14, 2026 11:17:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Reddit Explodes Over TCS Employee Salary Drop Post: Five Years of Loyalty, Still Less Pay!

TCS Employee Salary Drops Viral Story: After Five Years Of Service, The Claim Has Left The Reddit Users In Shock

You Might Be Interested In

Think of it the other way around: you toil for five years, and instead of more money, you get less. Such was the case of a TCS Java dev, and this was so shocking that Reddit has been buzzing about it for days. He was recruited in 2020, and his initial salary was ₹25,000 a month. Jump to 2026, and he gets only ₹22,800! Sad but true.

What caused this? Wrong decisions made at the start of his career. He could have used the time to learn more about Java and focus on backend development, but instead, he was preparing for government exams. The outcome: low performance ratings, a frightening PIP (Performance Improvement Plan), and no salary hikes. Even after upskilling, HR is still eyeing his salary slips suspiciously.

You Might Be Interested In

What did Reddit suggest? Move to a startup, focus on skills instead of salaries, or maybe pursue an MBA. The lesson: loyalty is nice, but skills are what really pay the bills.

Reddit Explodes Over TCS Employee Salary Drop Post: Five Years of Loyalty, Still Less Pay!

How Early Career Choices Turned Loyalty Into a Pay Cut: TCS Employee Explains After Salary Drop

At times, what you pay attention to at the beginning of your career can be a major drawback later on. A Java programming expert who came from a third-rate college experienced this very thing. Rather than improving his Java and backend skills, he spent his initial years pursuing government jobs. The outcome? Low performance ratings (C and D) that kept repeating and affecting him during several appraisal rounds.

Then came July 2025, the feared Performance Improvement Plan (PIP). For every IT professional, PIP is like balancing on a rope above a lava pit. He was able to get onto a new project and stay through the PIP period without losing his job, but he was already harmed, his appraisal was put on hold, and significant salary hikes were lost.

The message of the story is quite simple: initial focus counts. Skills are the ones that bring the money, and just being loyal won’t save your salary. Invest in your skill development early on, or it might be your wallet that suffers!

Upskilling, But Salary Slips Bite Back

By January 2026, our TCS Java dev finally leveled up his skills, diving into backend development. But past pay came back to haunt him, HRs reportedly ghosted him after seeing tiny salary slips, questioning how five years of experience could earn so little!

Reddit Users Speak Up And Filled Comment Section With Advice For The TCS Employee

The viral TCS salary saga sparked a mix of sympathy and straight talk from netizens:

  • Startups: Jump into smaller firms where skills outweigh past pay, fast growth awaits.

  • MBA Move: Shift to management to escape the technical salary trap.

  • Tell Your Story: Be honest with HR, prove your skills, and craft a credible career narrative.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Retirement Security Boost: PFRDA Sets Up Expert Panel To Design…

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 11:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: career upskillingIT career adviceIT salary trapJava developer salaryPIP impactReddit discussionsalary issuesTCS Employee Salary DropTCS pay cutTCS salary viral

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Show Mixed Signals; Traders Monitor Earnings, Sector Performance and Market Volatility

Stocks to Watch Today: Infosys, Just Dial, L&T, ICICI Lombard, Den Networks,Tata Elxsi, IOB, Waaree, Angel One, Kotak Mahindra, Groww, HDFC AMC In Focus

What To Expect From Today’s Stock Market Trading Session? Here’s Everything Shaping Dalal Street Ahead Amid Geopolitical Tension

Inhouse: Brand Creator Strengthens Position as Event Branding Experts Across Gujarat

From a Mother’s Insight to a National Brand: Dr. Simran Mann Introduces HOPITS Kids Footwear

LATEST NEWS

Viral 6 Minute 39 Second Fatima Jatoi MMS: Don’t Click Without Knowing, Or You Could Get Into THIS Trouble

Vivo V70 & V70 Elite Leaks: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, ZEISS Camera, Check Features And Launch Date

Disha Patani Spotted Again With Rumoured Beau Talwinder Singh Sidhu, Dodges Paparazzi At Nupur Sanon–Stebin Ben Reception!

Thailand: Crane Crashes, Falls On High-Speed Train, Kills 22, Dozens Injured – What We Know

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (14.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

JKBOSE Class 10th Declared, 12th Result 2025 Today: Steps to Check Online, Direct Link

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (14.01.2026): Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Anaganaga Oka Raju X Review: Naveen Polishetty’s Hilarious Performance Wins Hearts; Fans Call It The Perfect Clean Sankranti Entertainer

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (14.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Trump’s Iran Hit List Revealed: Khamenei Could Be Killed, 50 Targets Including Nuclear, Oil Sites Locked As Death Toll Crosses 2,000

Reddit Explodes Over TCS Employee Salary Drop Post: Five Years of Loyalty, Still Less Pay!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Reddit Explodes Over TCS Employee Salary Drop Post: Five Years of Loyalty, Still Less Pay!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Reddit Explodes Over TCS Employee Salary Drop Post: Five Years of Loyalty, Still Less Pay!
Reddit Explodes Over TCS Employee Salary Drop Post: Five Years of Loyalty, Still Less Pay!
Reddit Explodes Over TCS Employee Salary Drop Post: Five Years of Loyalty, Still Less Pay!
Reddit Explodes Over TCS Employee Salary Drop Post: Five Years of Loyalty, Still Less Pay!

QUICK LINKS