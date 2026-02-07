Reliance Consumer Products Snaps Up Australia’s Goodness Group, Nexba Founder; RCPL Shares Poised for Boost

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited, has acquired a majority stake in Australia’s popular “Better-For-You” beverage business, Goodness Group Global Pty. Ltd. (GGG). This acquisition marks RCPL’s strategic entry into the growing Australian consumer goods market and reinforces its commitment to providing global-quality products at affordable prices.

Expanding Health-Focused Beverage Portfolio

Under this strategic partnership, RCPL will promote GGG’s flagship healthy beverage brands, including Nexba, a gut-health beverage, and PACE, a hydration brand co-created with Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins. The deal aims to expand these brands into newer markets, including India, and strengthens RCPL’s existing health-focused beverages portfolio, which already includes RasKik & Sun Crush juices, zero-sugar CSDs, and herbal-natural drink brand Shunya.

Leadership Perspectives

T. Krishnakumar, Director of RCPL, said, “This strategic partnership is a bold step toward establishing RCPL as a global FMCG company from India. With our robust supply chain and distribution capabilities, we will ensure GGG’s brands reach wider markets and are easily available in India, making global-quality beverages accessible to all.”

Troy Douglas, Founder of Goodness Group, commented, “We are thrilled that RCPL recognizes the growth potential of our brands. This partnership will help GGG become a global leader in the ‘Better-For-You’ category, expanding into up to 50 Western markets over the next five years.”

About Goodness Group and Its Brands

Headquartered in Sydney, Goodness Group Global specializes in healthier, premium-quality beverages. Its flagship brand Nexba uses a proprietary all-natural, plant-based zero-calorie sweetener, Goodsweet. Other offerings include BISON, a protein-based beverage; GOOD BREKKIE, a liquid breakfast option; and PACE, the hydration drink co-created with Pat Cummins.

Impact on Reliance Consumer Products Share Price

Analysts expect the acquisition to boost investor sentiment for RCPL, as the company strengthens its global presence and diversifies its revenue streams. With growing demand for health-focused beverages worldwide, RCPL’s share price could see positive momentum in the short to medium term. The move aligns with global trends toward wellness and healthier lifestyle products, enhancing the company’s valuation and market perception as a leading FMCG player from India.

