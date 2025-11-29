LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Jio Takes The Lead, And Makes It Impossible For Airtel To Catch Up- TRAI DATA

Jio Takes The Lead, And Makes It Impossible For Airtel To Catch Up- TRAI DATA

Reliance Jio strengthened its leadership in October 2025, adding the most mobile, broadband, and FWA users. TRAI data shows Jio widening its gap over Airtel across wireless, wireline, and 5G fixed services.

Jio Takes The Lead, And Makes It Impossible For Airtel To Catch Up- TRAI DATA

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 29, 2025 11:09:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jio Takes The Lead, And Makes It Impossible For Airtel To Catch Up- TRAI DATA

Jio Widens Gap In Active Mobile User Base

Reliance Jio maintained its lead in India’s telecom market in October 2025, adding more subscribers than any other operator across key mobile and broadband segments, according to the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The new numbers confirmed that Jio continued to expand its margin over Bharti Airtel, its closest competitor.

TRAI reported that Jio added the highest number of active mobile users during the month, reinforcing its dominance in the wireless category. The company’s net additions were 1.6 times higher than Airtel’s, lifting its wireless market share to 41.4 per cent, a gain of 137 basis points over the past year. Jio added 3.9 million active users in October, three times more than Airtel’s total additions in the three months since July 2025.

Strong Lead In Wireline And FWA Services

In the wireline segment, Jio continued to outperform competitors, adding nearly four times more users than its nearest rival in October 2025. The growth was largely driven by its AirFiber service, where Jio added more than three times the number of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) users compared to its closest competitor. The wireline category includes 5G FWA, FTTH, SIP, and UBR services.

Broadband Uptick And Rising MNP Activity Across India

The wireless broadband category also reflected Jio’s strong performance. Jio recorded the highest net additions in October 2025 and added 1.6 times more subscribers than the next competitor over the three months since July 2025. This category includes 4G and 5G broadband users but excludes FWA subscribers.

TRAI also highlighted continued growth in overall broadband usage nationwide. Broadband subscribers rose from 995.63 million at the end of September 2025 to 999.81 million at the end of October 2025, marking a monthly increase of 0.42 per cent, based on reports from 1,422 operators.

Mobile Number Portability (MNP) activity remained strong, with 15.05 million users submitting requests to switch operators in October 2025. The number of active wireless mobile users, measured on the date of peak Visitor Location Register, stood at 1,094.28 million during the month.

Subscriber data for fixed-wireless 5G services showed a widening gap between players. Jio recorded 7.39 million 5G FWA users in October, compared with Airtel’s 2.51 million, taking the total across operators to 9.91 million. States such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka reported the highest user numbers.

TRAI’s ranking of top wireless broadband service providers for October again placed Jio first with 494.93 million subscribers, followed by Airtel with 302.62 million and Vodafone Idea with 127.22 million. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd., with 29.96 million subscribers, and IBus Virtual Network Services, with 0.12 million, rounded out the top five.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: India GDP Explained: What It Is, How It’s Calculated, And Why Growth Jumped To

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 11:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Airtel subscriber dataIndia telecom October 2025India wireless marketJio AirFiber subscribersJio broadband growthJio FWA usersJio October 2025 growthJio subscriber additionsJio vs Airtel market shareTRAI data Jio

RELATED News

Gold Price Today: What’s Driving Yellow Metal’s Prices Today? Fed Rate Cut, Weak Dollar, And Weddings- Explained

Bank Holiday Today: Is Your Bank Open Or Closed? Here’s The Full Update For November 29, 2025

India GDP Explained: What It Is, How It’s Calculated, And Why Growth Jumped To 8.2% In Q2

Morzze Launches India’s First ‘Kitchen Air Tap’ — A Defining Leap in Everyday Kitchen Innovation

Vyapar Acquires Suvit to Transform India’s MSME and Tax Professional Ecosystem

LATEST NEWS

RRB Group D CBT 1 Admit Card 2025 OUT: Here’s How To Access And Download

Jio Takes The Lead, And Makes It Impossible For Airtel To Catch Up- TRAI DATA

Trump Hints At Running for 3rd term – what US Constitution says

Airbus A320 Safety Alert: DGCA Orders Immediate Inspections Across A318–A321 Fleet

‘I Had Been Receiving Threats’: Choreographer Nandika Refuses Claims of Interfering in Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Relationship

What The Airbus A320 Recall Reveals About Aviation’s Digital Vulnerabilities And The Role Of Solar Radiation- Explained

Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast; IMD Issues High Alert As Sri Lanka Death Toll Crosses 80

What Is A320 Software Upgradation? How It Caused Massive Flight Disruptions Worldwide

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush- Kriti Sanon Film Opens At ₹16 Crore, Surpasses Jolly LLB 3

US Suspends Afghan Visas and All Asylum Applications After Fatal White House Shooting: Trump Tightens Migration Rules

Jio Takes The Lead, And Makes It Impossible For Airtel To Catch Up- TRAI DATA

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jio Takes The Lead, And Makes It Impossible For Airtel To Catch Up- TRAI DATA

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jio Takes The Lead, And Makes It Impossible For Airtel To Catch Up- TRAI DATA
Jio Takes The Lead, And Makes It Impossible For Airtel To Catch Up- TRAI DATA
Jio Takes The Lead, And Makes It Impossible For Airtel To Catch Up- TRAI DATA
Jio Takes The Lead, And Makes It Impossible For Airtel To Catch Up- TRAI DATA

QUICK LINKS