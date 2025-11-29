Jio Takes The Lead, And Makes It Impossible For Airtel To Catch Up- TRAI DATA

Jio Widens Gap In Active Mobile User Base

Reliance Jio maintained its lead in India’s telecom market in October 2025, adding more subscribers than any other operator across key mobile and broadband segments, according to the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The new numbers confirmed that Jio continued to expand its margin over Bharti Airtel, its closest competitor.

TRAI reported that Jio added the highest number of active mobile users during the month, reinforcing its dominance in the wireless category. The company’s net additions were 1.6 times higher than Airtel’s, lifting its wireless market share to 41.4 per cent, a gain of 137 basis points over the past year. Jio added 3.9 million active users in October, three times more than Airtel’s total additions in the three months since July 2025.

Strong Lead In Wireline And FWA Services

In the wireline segment, Jio continued to outperform competitors, adding nearly four times more users than its nearest rival in October 2025. The growth was largely driven by its AirFiber service, where Jio added more than three times the number of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) users compared to its closest competitor. The wireline category includes 5G FWA, FTTH, SIP, and UBR services.

Broadband Uptick And Rising MNP Activity Across India

The wireless broadband category also reflected Jio’s strong performance. Jio recorded the highest net additions in October 2025 and added 1.6 times more subscribers than the next competitor over the three months since July 2025. This category includes 4G and 5G broadband users but excludes FWA subscribers.

TRAI also highlighted continued growth in overall broadband usage nationwide. Broadband subscribers rose from 995.63 million at the end of September 2025 to 999.81 million at the end of October 2025, marking a monthly increase of 0.42 per cent, based on reports from 1,422 operators.

Mobile Number Portability (MNP) activity remained strong, with 15.05 million users submitting requests to switch operators in October 2025. The number of active wireless mobile users, measured on the date of peak Visitor Location Register, stood at 1,094.28 million during the month.

Subscriber data for fixed-wireless 5G services showed a widening gap between players. Jio recorded 7.39 million 5G FWA users in October, compared with Airtel’s 2.51 million, taking the total across operators to 9.91 million. States such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka reported the highest user numbers.

TRAI’s ranking of top wireless broadband service providers for October again placed Jio first with 494.93 million subscribers, followed by Airtel with 302.62 million and Vodafone Idea with 127.22 million. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd., with 29.96 million subscribers, and IBus Virtual Network Services, with 0.12 million, rounded out the top five.

(With Inputs From ANI)

