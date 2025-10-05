Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports

ROME (Reuters) -Rome is working closely with the European Commission to press the United States to reconsider an additional anti-dumping tariff on pasta imports which would effectively double their price, the Italian foreign ministry said. The decision to impose an extra duty of 91.74% is the result of proceedings by the U.S Department of Commerce which found that two major Italian producers were allegedly selling pasta at unfairly low prices – a practice known as dumping – between July 2023 and June 2024. These would be on top of the 15% U.S. tax on most imports from the 27-nation EU, and would be applied from January 2026. The Italian foreign ministry said in a statement late on Saturday it contested the findings and the new tariffs, and was assisting companies in protecting their rights through the embassy in Washington. With almost $800 million in exports, the U.S. is one of Italy's top three export markets for pasta, a staple of the country's culinary heritage and a substantial export commodity. In 2024, Italy's total pasta exports were worth over 4 billion euros ($4.70 billion) with almost 2.5 million tons sold abroad, according to data by national statistics agency ISTAT. Italy's main business lobby Confindustria on Thursday cut its economic growth forecasts for this year and next, citing the impact of U.S. tariffs and geopolitical tensions on exports. ($1 = 0.8517 euros) (Reporting by Giulia SegretiEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)