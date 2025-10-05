LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports

Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports

Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 5, 2025 15:30:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports

ROME (Reuters) -Rome is working closely with the European Commission to press the United States to reconsider an additional anti-dumping tariff on pasta imports which would effectively double their price, the Italian foreign ministry said. The decision to impose an extra duty of 91.74% is the result of proceedings by the U.S Department of Commerce which found that two major Italian producers were allegedly selling pasta at unfairly low prices – a practice known as dumping – between July 2023 and June 2024. These would be on top of the 15% U.S. tax on most imports from the 27-nation EU, and would be applied from January 2026. The Italian foreign ministry said in a statement late on Saturday it contested the findings and the new tariffs, and was assisting companies in protecting their rights through the embassy in Washington. With almost $800 million in exports, the U.S. is one of Italy's top three export markets for pasta, a staple of the country's culinary heritage and a substantial export commodity. In 2024, Italy's total pasta exports were worth over 4 billion euros ($4.70 billion) with almost 2.5 million tons sold abroad, according to data by national statistics agency ISTAT. Italy's main business lobby Confindustria on Thursday cut its economic growth forecasts for this year and next, citing the impact of U.S. tariffs and geopolitical tensions on exports. ($1 = 0.8517 euros) (Reporting by Giulia SegretiEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 3:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Diwali Travel Boom 2025: Record Bookings, Rising Fares And Top Destinations
October IPO Calendar: From Tata Capital To Lenskart; Big Launches, Bigger Bets! CHECK THE LIST NOW
ALERT: New FASTag Rules From November 15, 2025- Pay More Without FASTag!
Ready To Bet On Tata Capital IPO On Monday? Here Are The Details, Key Dates, And Market Buzz Inside
Stocks To Watch: Earnings, Corporate Actions And Market Wrap For The Week

LATEST NEWS

These Countries Lead Global Race To Build New Space Stations As ISS Nears Retirement, List Includes…
Darjeeling Landslide Tragedy: Heavy Rains Cause Casualties; PM Modi and State Government Promise Swift Rescue and Relief Efforts
Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch
IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur Refuses To Shake Hands With Fatima Sana During India vs Pakistan Toss
Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports
How Many Foreign Voters Were Found In Bihar During The SIR Verification? Here’s What The Chief Election Commission Officer Answered
This Habit Of Barron And Melania Annoys Donald Trump, All You Need To Know
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 06, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Should Focus On Don’t Be Jealous Of Others’ Success
Election Commission Press Conference In Patna: Election Commission Reviews Poll Preparations In Bihar, Gyanesh Kumar Speaks In Bhojpuri, Watch
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Deepak Chahar Appears Amid Sister Malti’s Wildcard Entry Rumors, Watch!
Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports
Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports
Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports
Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports

QUICK LINKS